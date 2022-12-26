Amazon just dropped a motherlode of after-Christmas deals — like a Lenovo IdeaPad for $150

Ring in the new year with the best deals on Amazon! (Photo: Amazon)

Christmas may be over, but some of the year's best sales are just starting! So while you may not need anything more to leave under the tree, may we suggest treating yourself to a little something special now that your "Nice" list has been taken care of? You deserve a little goodness — and Amazon has made it easy, thanks to an epic holiday-weekend sale!

We're talking discounts on big-ticket items like Beats headphones for 43% off and a Lenovo laptop at $500-plus off, among dozens of other deals. We've compiled the biggest savings right here, so you can shop with ease after the craziness of the big day. If, on the other hand, you still need a gift that arrives in time for the big day, gift cards are the way to go.

Keep on scrolling for the very best holiday deals available on Amazon.

Update 12/26/22 2:13 PM ET: We scoured Amazon for more deals on devices and TVs and added them below. New post-Christmas deals are rolling out all day, and we're updating this space often, so keep checking back to get the best savings at Amazon.

Headphones and earbuds

Whether you're traveling, buckling down for work, or just wanting, needing, to shut out the world, a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones can be invaluable. Enter the Beats Studio3, premium wireless cans that are on sale right now for $170, or 51% off! Normally going for $350, the Studio3s can connect to your Apple iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth. In fact, if you’re an iPhone user, these wireless headphones automatically pair to your mobile device — thanks to their built-in W1 chip. This is the same chip used in all Apple AirPods for seamless syncing each and every time!

$199 $350 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $249 $329 Save $80 Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $130 $200 Save $70 Amazon

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds $150 $250 Save $100 Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $90 $150 Save $60 Amazon

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones $50 $100 Save $50 Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $23 $50 Save $27 with coupon Amazon

$25 and under deals

Bask in the holiday glow of this lovely, bestselling Balsam & Cedar candle by the folks at Yankee! The scent, featuring the festive fragrance of balsam, aromatic cedar wood and juniper berry, will bring you right back to your childhood holidays — and you'll be able to savor the memories for up to 150 hours of burn time, so it'll keep the party going well past Christmas. Light 'er up!

$16.88 $27.99 at Amazon

KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug $20 $36 Save $16 Amazon

Suuson Phone Holder for Car $10 $30 Save $20 Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $25 Save $15 Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K $40 $50 Save $10 Amazon

TVs

This Toshiba 43" Fire TV brings Ultra HD picture quality, access to more than 1,000,000 movies and TV episodes, and the magic of hands-free control with Alexa to your living room in one sleek package. It's also equipped to stream via Apple AirPlay.

The built-in microphone lets you say things like, “Alexa, play something on Netflix” so you can discover a new film or show selected just for you. You can also ask it to check the sports scores, set timers and reminders, and more — even when the TV is off.

$229.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Series Smart HD Fire TV $80 $90 Save $10 Amazon

TCL 40-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV $220 $350 Save $130 Amazon

Hisense 50-inch U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV $390 $530 Save $140 Amazon

Sony 65-inch 4K X80K Series Smart Google TV $698 $1,000 Save $302 Amazon

50% off or more deals

This super fast, ingeniously thin IdeaPad is on sale right now for just $389 at Amazon for the holidays — that's almost 60% off its original price — and stands as one of the biggest Lenovo laptop deals we've seen this year. This IdeaPad brings the power of 8GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once, with fast bootup and data transfer for just about anything you need to do, especially with the Windows 11 Home OS built right in. Shoppers have called it an "unbelievable value for the price," so snap it up while you can!

$390 $959 at Amazon

FBB Phone Mount for Car $19 $40 Save $21 Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $130 $200 Save $70 Amazon

Whall Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $140 $400 Save $260 with $20 coupon Amazon

Suuson Phone Holder for Car $10 $30 Save $20 Amazon

Auto

It's important to keep your eyes on the road (of course), but that can be hard to do if you're following your phone's GPS. Luckily, this car phone mount is the perfect solution! It will easily hold your phone in view for quick reference without your having to look down, and it can secure with phones of all sizes, thanks to anti-slip rubber pads, a stable support shelf, and firm scratch-free claw grip. Mounting is also a snap — you can attach it to the dashboard or windshield with its extra-powerful suction cup, or snap into a vent clip.

"If you are going to a get a universal car mount for your smartphones, I highly recommend this one," enthused one five-star fan. "It was simple to put together even if you don’t have the instructions. I liked the super easy installation, and it stays where you place it."

$19 $40 at Amazon

Fortem Car Trunk Organizer $26 $35 Save $9 Amazon

Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $14 $20 Save $6 Amazon

Suuson Phone Holder for Car $10 $30 Save $20 Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $25 Save $15 Amazon

Vacuums

The Whall 4 in 1 has a 250W motor, suction power of up to 22kPa, and allows for quick and easy switching among three suction modes. Lightweight and powerful, it can be charged on a wall mount to save storage space and provides the free-range accessibility you're looking for to revolutionize your cleaning habits. Enjoy a $260 off markdown, courtesy of an on-page coupon.

Amazon customers are smitten with it: “I'm almost embarrassed how much I love this vacuum and how much I talk about it.... I love to work smarter and not harder, and this is that key. So, here I am shouting this from the rooftop — if you have any doubts, put those aside and get ready for an easier life," wrote one five-star fan.

$140 $400 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot $179 $274 Save $95 Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $113 $400 Save $287 with coupon Amazon

Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum $430 $550 Save $120 Amazon

INSE Vacuum Cleaner $60 $200 Save $140 with coupon Amazon

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) $200 $229 Save $29 Amazon

Kitchen

It's dang near unheard of to see top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious markdown, so be sure to snap up this deal before it's gone. Shoppers say this 15-piece set of solid, sharp knives actually makes cooking easier and even safer! “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” testified one kitchen warrior. That serious markdown we mentioned? How's 62% off grab you?

$130 $345 at Amazon

Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer $50 $80 Save $30 Amazon

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-piece Knife Set $29 $65 Save $36 Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi $134 $179 Save $45 Amazon

Henckels Solution Razor-Sharp 7-piece Knife Set $80 $140 Save $60 Amazon

Bedding and home

Microfiber is the key to this Danjor queen sheet set, keeping you comfily swaddled in winter and cool in summer. Also key: the $10 markdown. This set is available in two shades of Gray, as well as Cream, Ice Blue, Spa Blue and, natch, White. Over 100,000 happy slumberes have sung its praises to the tune of five-star reviews.

"LOVE these sheets!" said one of them. "I read an article highlighting/advertising popular items on Amazon, and these sheets came up. I couldn't beat the price, so I ordered a set. I love them and have since ordered a second set. They are soft and durable. I've had these for a while now, and while other sets I've purchased (different manufacturer) have started pilling after a few months, these sheets look brand-new."

$24.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Eddie Bauer Reversible Sherpa Throw Blanket $17 $30 Save $13 Amazon

Bedsure Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $26 $80 Save $54 Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-inch Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress $404 $718 Save $314 Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Full/Queen Size Comforter $28 $57 Save $29 Amazon

Seasonal

HotHands Super Warmers are designed to keep you warmer for longer, perfect for staying cozy during the chilly season. They're single-use air-activated heat packs that provide everyday warmth, and are available in several styles designed specifically for your hands, feet and body.

"These are a reliable source of heat for walks, football games and emergencies," shared a five-star reviewer. "I hate being cold, and these keep me moving on chilly mornings. I don’t dread the cold mornings when my feet and hands can be warm."

$7 $13 at Amazon

Humutan 1500W Portable Space Heater $42 $80 Save $38 Amazon

HotHands Body & Hand Super Warmers $28 $60 Save $32 Amazon

Grabber 18 Hour Body Warmers $18 $30 Save $12 Amazon

HotHands Toe Warmers $23 $32 Save $8 Amazon

Beauty and wellness

This massage gun comes with a whopping 10 different heads to achieve that "aaaah!" feeling on any muscle. Additionally, it has 20 speeds so you can further customize your treatment. The Elefor is cordless and looks like a weapon you might see in a sci-fi movie. Once charged (via a USB cable), you just flip the switch on the bottom and enjoy 20 different levels of massage. It’s super easy to use, but that’s only one of the reasons over 4,200 verified shoppers have given this a perfect five-star review. It makes a great gift, too!

"Since it was cheaper than many other options, I was a bit skeptical, but this massage gun is excellent. It has good battery life, plenty of attachments, and a good balanced feel," one shopper noted. "My wife and I both love this massage gun for tight muscles and pain relief. Definitely would buy again."

$37 with coupon $100 at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $13 $15 Save $2 Amazon

Renpho Active Deep Tissue Massage Gun $70 $250 Save $180 with $30 coupon Amazon

Olay Total Effects 7 in 1 Night Cream $19 $22 Save $3 Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips $32 $50 Save $18 Amazon

Style

If you're anything like me, you want to look good and feel comfortable in your clothes without having to agonize about what to wear every day — or spend too much! That's where leggings save the day. You can mix and match them with tank tops, tunics, T-shirts, dresses and any kind of shirt for varied styles and looks. No wonder they're beloved by legions of shoppers!

This particular variety feature a high waistband with extra length on top that helps compress the tummy without any bulge, and thanks to their non-see-through fabric, you won't have to worry about any awkward moments; perfect for yoga, exercise, fitness or just everyday use. These leggings have over 29,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, including one fashionista who called them "soft like butter!!!!"

$9.99 $17 at Amazon

Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $42 $90 Save $48 Amazon

Automet Womens Wool Blend Plaid Shacket $39 $50 Save $11 Amazon

Leggings Depot 3” Waistband Yoga High Waisted Solid Leggings $14 $20 Save $6 Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Coat $41 $75 Save $34 Amazon

Tablets and tech

This is a great little laptop for a great little price! It takes care of your basic needs to connect with the rest of the world — email, web browsing, Zoom calls — all with perfect portability. Light and slim, this Lenovo IdeaPad weighs just over three pounds and is less than one inch thick, so it'll keep you connected without weighing you down. "We bought this laptop for small uses. FB, emails, surfing the web. It's been just what we need," shared one satisfied shopper. "Setup was so easy...goodbye, desktop."

$150 $300 at Amazon

This Anker charger is about the sizes of an AirPods case...but don't let that fool you; it's the only device you need to stay charged up on the go...and now it's 37% off. "Trying to pare down and travel with fewer chargers, charge/sync cables, and other sundries...is not necessarily an easy task," related one five-star fan. "More than anything, I bought this because of ANKER’s quality in the products the bring to the market. I have owned (and still own) multiple products with the ANKER name on them...and with product quality coupled with the experience that I (and my family) have had with ANKER products, there’s no reason to purchase any other brand."

$37.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $75 $120 Save $45 Amazon

Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gaming Laptop $600 $900 Save $300 Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch $169 $250 Save $81 Amazon

Google Pixel 6a Android Unlocked Smart Phone $400 $449 Save $50 Amazon

