We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Hurry! Amazon Warehouse's secret deals — from Apple to PlayStation — are about to sell out

Carrie McCabe
·2 min read
tablet with pen, macbook, and keurig k-duo
Head over to the Amazon Warehouse, where the brands are big and the sales are huge! (Photo: Amazon)

Every shopper knows a good deal rarely lasts very long, and that if you want to save big, you have to act fast. If you're shopping in the Amazon Warehouse, you have to be ready to strike even quicker. But that hastiness will be sooo worth it: In the Warehouse, you can score huge savings off big-ticket items from beloved brands like Apple, Samsung, Keurig, PlayStation, and more — all gently used and perfect for upgrading your existing faves.

Quick Overview

  • Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop

    $600$999Save $399
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

    $100$190Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-32DK Slim Laptop

    $246$380Save $134
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Prism Black - Unlocked (Renewed)

    $135$267Save $132
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

    $299$520Save $221
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

    $62$130Save $68
    See at Amazon

  • PlayStation 5 Console

    $399$499Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung 43-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60B Series Dual LED Smart TV

    $391$548Save $157
    See at Amazon

  • Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop

    $226$430Save $204
    See at Amazon

  • Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

    $247$329Save $82
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen

    $197$350Save $153
    See at Amazon

  • Zingbird Wireless Earbuds

    $30$66Save $36
    See at Amazon

  • Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds

    $35$50Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • Ziuty Wireless Earbuds

    $21$130Save $109
    See at Amazon

  • CXK Wireless Earbuds

    $16$60Save $44
    See at Amazon

  • Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

    $80$170Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $280$450Save $170
    See at Amazon

  • Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

    $270$430Save $160
    See at Amazon

  • Sony 65-inch 4K X90K Series Bravia XR Full Array Smart Google TV

    $998$1,500Save $502
    See at Amazon

  • Insignia 50" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

    $250$400Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver (9th Generation)

    $399$479Save $80
    See at Amazon

  • Arzopa Portable Monitor

    $169$189Save $20
    See at Amazon
See 5 more

What is Amazon Warehouse?

Unfamiliar with the Warehouse? This secret section of goodies has a ton of excellent brand-name merch — we're talking tech, kitchen items and more — all on sale. But how?

How does Amazon Warehouse work?

All Warehouse items are either renewed or used. If the item is used, its product page will specify whether it's like-new or regularly used. No surprises here — you'll know exactly what to expect. Plus, each product is covered by Amazon's generous return policy, so you can send it back if you're not head-over-heels.

Is it safe?

Yep, but the best practice is to make sure you check the far right of the page to ensure the item is labeled "Fulfilled by Amazon." That way, you never have to deal with a third-party seller.

How much stock is there?

Everything in the Warehouse is first come, first served, and the stock is very limited — often there is just one unit available. So if you see something you like, grab it! Prices fluctuate, too, so it's best to check in regularly.

Here are some intriguing finds currently on offer.

Apple

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop

$600$999Save $399
Meet Apple's thin and light laptop, completely transformed with CPU speeds up to 3.5x faster and a super-long battery life.
$600 at Amazon
Keurig

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

$100$190Save $90
This versatile gizmo is the best of both worlds, using pods and ground coffee to brew a cup and a carafe of your favorite varieties at the same time. The heating plate keeps that joe steaming and the Pause and Pour feature makes serving a snap.
$100 at Amazon
Acer

Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-32DK Slim Laptop

$246$380Save $134
The Aspire's 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Dual Core processor delivers unmatched speed and intelligence, enabling impressive creating, productivity and gaming experiences — all at a fabulous price.
$246 at Amazon
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Prism Black - Unlocked (Renewed)

$135$267Save $132
A formidable processor. A system of exceptional cameras. A fast-charging battery. Get the iconic features of the Galaxy S10 for a steal.
$135 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

$299$520Save $221
Bring those movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus, and control the TV hands-free with Alexa on the remote.
$299 at Amazon
Ninja

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

$62$130Save $68
Enjoy fried food without the guilt! The Ninja Air Fryer easily cooks your favorite bites without oil, leaving your snacks with up to 75% less fat...but keeping all the delicious flavor!
$62 at Amazon
PlayStation

PlayStation 5 Console

$399$499Save $100
With the PS5 console, you can unleash new gaming possibilities that you never even dreamed of! Experience lightning fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio, and an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games.
$399 at Amazon
Amazon

Samsung 43-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60B Series Dual LED Smart TV

$391$548Save $157
No. 1 bestseller alert! With Samsung QLED TV, you can enjoy all your shows and movies in outstanding 4K UHD clarity, no matter the content source — thanks to its ultra-fast processor that analyzes and adapts to every scene on screen.
$391 at Amazon
Amazon

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop

$226$430Save $204
Stay connected on the go with one of the most versatile Chromebooks out there! This 13-inch notebook computer combines accessibility and power, with up to 10 hours of battery life and an 11th Generation Intel Core i3 processor to easily handle even the most complex tasks.
$226 at Amazon
Apple

Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

$247$329Save $82
The sleek 10.2-inch Retina display is the perfect place to play games, watch videos, stream movies and shows, and even get a little work done. Thanks to the A13 Bionic chip, you also get faster CPU and graphics performance.
$247 at Amazon
SAMSUNG

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen

$197$350Save $153
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet is perfectly sized for both work and play for the whole family, and the S Pen makes things easy for editing, design, and gaming fun.
$197 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

  • Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds

    $35$50Save $15
    See at Amazon

TVs

  • Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

    $80$170Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $280$450Save $170
    See at Amazon

  • Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

    $270$430Save $160
    See at Amazon

  • Sony 65-inch 4K X90K Series Bravia XR Full Array Smart Google TV

    $998$1,500Save $502
    See at Amazon

  • Insignia 50" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

    $250$400Save $150
    See at Amazon

Tablets and Tech

  • Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver (9th Generation)

    $399$479Save $80
    See at Amazon

Latest Stories