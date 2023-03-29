Hurry! Amazon Warehouse's secret deals — from Apple to PlayStation — are about to sell out
Every shopper knows a good deal rarely lasts very long, and that if you want to save big, you have to act fast. If you're shopping in the Amazon Warehouse, you have to be ready to strike even quicker. But that hastiness will be sooo worth it: In the Warehouse, you can score huge savings off big-ticket items from beloved brands like Apple, Samsung, Keurig, PlayStation, and more — all gently used and perfect for upgrading your existing faves.
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop$600$999Save $399
Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker$100$190Save $90
Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-32DK Slim Laptop$246$380Save $134
Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Prism Black - Unlocked (Renewed)$135$267Save $132
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV$299$520Save $221
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer$62$130Save $68
PlayStation 5 Console$399$499Save $100
Samsung 43-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60B Series Dual LED Smart TV$391$548Save $157
Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop$226$430Save $204
Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)$247$329Save $82
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen$197$350Save $153
Zingbird Wireless Earbuds$30$66Save $36
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$21$130Save $109
CXK Wireless Earbuds$16$60Save $44
Arzopa Portable Monitor$169$189Save $20
What is Amazon Warehouse?
Unfamiliar with the Warehouse? This secret section of goodies has a ton of excellent brand-name merch — we're talking tech, kitchen items and more — all on sale. But how?
How does Amazon Warehouse work?
All Warehouse items are either renewed or used. If the item is used, its product page will specify whether it's like-new or regularly used. No surprises here — you'll know exactly what to expect. Plus, each product is covered by Amazon's generous return policy, so you can send it back if you're not head-over-heels.
Is it safe?
Yep, but the best practice is to make sure you check the far right of the page to ensure the item is labeled "Fulfilled by Amazon." That way, you never have to deal with a third-party seller.
How much stock is there?
Everything in the Warehouse is first come, first served, and the stock is very limited — often there is just one unit available. So if you see something you like, grab it! Prices fluctuate, too, so it's best to check in regularly.
Here are some intriguing finds currently on offer.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
