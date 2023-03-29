Hurry! Amazon Warehouse's secret deals — from Apple to PlayStation — are about to sell out

Head over to the Amazon Warehouse, where the brands are big and the sales are huge! (Photo: Amazon)

Every shopper knows a good deal rarely lasts very long, and that if you want to save big, you have to act fast. If you're shopping in the Amazon Warehouse, you have to be ready to strike even quicker. But that hastiness will be sooo worth it: In the Warehouse, you can score huge savings off big-ticket items from beloved brands like Apple, Samsung, Keurig, PlayStation, and more — all gently used and perfect for upgrading your existing faves.

What is Amazon Warehouse?

Unfamiliar with the Warehouse? This secret section of goodies has a ton of excellent brand-name merch — we're talking tech, kitchen items and more — all on sale. But how?

How does Amazon Warehouse work?

All Warehouse items are either renewed or used. If the item is used, its product page will specify whether it's like-new or regularly used. No surprises here — you'll know exactly what to expect. Plus, each product is covered by Amazon's generous return policy, so you can send it back if you're not head-over-heels.

Is it safe?

Yep, but the best practice is to make sure you check the far right of the page to ensure the item is labeled "Fulfilled by Amazon." That way, you never have to deal with a third-party seller.

How much stock is there?

Everything in the Warehouse is first come, first served, and the stock is very limited — often there is just one unit available. So if you see something you like, grab it! Prices fluctuate, too, so it's best to check in regularly.

Here are some intriguing finds currently on offer.

Apple Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $600 $999 Save $399 Meet Apple's thin and light laptop, completely transformed with CPU speeds up to 3.5x faster and a super-long battery life. $600 at Amazon

Keurig Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker $100 $190 Save $90 This versatile gizmo is the best of both worlds, using pods and ground coffee to brew a cup and a carafe of your favorite varieties at the same time. The heating plate keeps that joe steaming and the Pause and Pour feature makes serving a snap. $100 at Amazon

Acer Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-32DK Slim Laptop $246 $380 Save $134 The Aspire's 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Dual Core processor delivers unmatched speed and intelligence, enabling impressive creating, productivity and gaming experiences — all at a fabulous price. $246 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $299 $520 Save $221 Bring those movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus, and control the TV hands-free with Alexa on the remote. $299 at Amazon

Ninja Ninja AF101 Air Fryer $62 $130 Save $68 Enjoy fried food without the guilt! The Ninja Air Fryer easily cooks your favorite bites without oil, leaving your snacks with up to 75% less fat...but keeping all the delicious flavor! $62 at Amazon

PlayStation PlayStation 5 Console $399 $499 Save $100 With the PS5 console, you can unleash new gaming possibilities that you never even dreamed of! Experience lightning fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio, and an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games. $399 at Amazon

Amazon Samsung 43-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60B Series Dual LED Smart TV $391 $548 Save $157 No. 1 bestseller alert! With Samsung QLED TV, you can enjoy all your shows and movies in outstanding 4K UHD clarity, no matter the content source — thanks to its ultra-fast processor that analyzes and adapts to every scene on screen. $391 at Amazon

Amazon Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop $226 $430 Save $204 Stay connected on the go with one of the most versatile Chromebooks out there! This 13-inch notebook computer combines accessibility and power, with up to 10 hours of battery life and an 11th Generation Intel Core i3 processor to easily handle even the most complex tasks. $226 at Amazon

Apple Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $247 $329 Save $82 The sleek 10.2-inch Retina display is the perfect place to play games, watch videos, stream movies and shows, and even get a little work done. Thanks to the A13 Bionic chip, you also get faster CPU and graphics performance. $247 at Amazon

SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen $197 $350 Save $153 The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet is perfectly sized for both work and play for the whole family, and the S Pen makes things easy for editing, design, and gaming fun. $197 at Amazon

