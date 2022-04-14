Heads up: These Amazon Warehouse secret deals — from Apple to Nintendo — are about to sell out

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save big on these best-sellers. (Photo: Amazon)

Every shopper worth their salt knows a good deal rarely lasts long. If you want to save big, you have to act fast — and if you're shopping in the Amazon Warehouse, you have to be ready to strike even quicker.

Unfamiliar with the Warehouse? This secret section of goodies has a ton of excellent brand-name merch — we're talking tech, kitchen items and more — all on sale. How? All Warehouse items are gently used, pre-owned or open-box. Don't let that scare you off; Amazon shares the condition before you buy, so you'll know exactly what to expect. Each product is covered by Amazon's generous return policy, so you can send it back if you're not head-over-heels.

Everything in the Warehouse is in very limited stock (sometimes there's only one of an item available!) so if you see something you like, grab it. Prices fluctuate, too.

Want it quick? If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Ready, set, shop!

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Save some dough on this kitchen bestseller. (Photo: Amazon)

Still haven't brought home an air fryer? What are you waiting for? Now is your time to grab one for a price that's almost too good to be true. This guy's 45% off!

The Ninja air fryer oven has a one-touch screen, a shake reminder and over 11 presets, so you can make incredible fries, veggies, wings, even baked goods without having to set timers or consult recipes. It's non-stick and dishwasher-safe, too.

$65 $120 at Amazon

Vizio 65-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV

Save big on this XXL screen. (Photo: Amazon)

How about an incredible 65-inch Vizio TV? This Smart TV comes with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built right in, plus the 4K Ultra HD can show over 8 million pixels, or four times the amount of 1080p. It's excellent for gamers, too, and can stream countless channels so you'll always have something to watch. Right now you can grab it for $141 off the original price.

$459 $600 at Amazon

Story continues

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

This is the best Alexa has ever been. (Photo: Amazon)

Alexa has never been better. This Echo Show comes with a massive 10.1" HD screen that moves with you, which means the camera always keeps you front and center during calls with friends and family. Of course, Alexa can play countless shows, movies, songs and more — all you have to do is ask.

"Love having so much at my fingertips," a shopper noted. "Or rather just a voice away. I love the screen quality, the follow feature, using it as a kitchen timer, having recipes available, listening to music, receiving video calls, creating grocery lists, checking weather and even having Alexa tell jokes! So much more. Alexa will even tell you where your Amazon packages are, when they have been delivered and when items on your Amazon wish lists have a price drop! We connected to our security cameras. When the doorbell rings the view automatically pops up and announces that someone is at the door! There’s almost nothing that Echo and Alexa can’t do."

$200 $250 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con

Your weekends are about to get a lot more fun. (Photo: Amazon)

In case you're not familiar with it, the Nintendo Switch has a lot going for it. It easily cranks out a 1080p video output to your HDTV when it's docked at your place, allowing you to game on a big screen. Nintendo's Joy-Con controllers help you navigate all the action. (They even have wrist straps — a handy feature for when the action gets heated.) Save over $70!

$226 $299 at Amazon

Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

Suck up dust, dirt, and other debris. (Photo: Amazon)

Have pets? This vac eradicates all those not-so-fun presents they leave behind (pet hair, dirt and any accidents). It mops, too, so you don't have to reach for two different tools for the ultimate clean. It even comes with two bottles of multi-surface formula. Save a wild $135 before someone else does!

$195 $330 at Amazon

2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 256GB)

Dreaming of a new tablet? Now is your time to get it. (Photo: Amazon)

That's right — we spotted several iPads on mega sale, including this 2021 model. It has an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, 12 MP camera, and all-day battery life. Impressed? It's hard not to be, especially at this price.

$739 $899 at Amazon

