Heads up: These Amazon Warehouse secret deals — from Apple to Ninja — are about to sell out
Every shopper knows a good deal rarely lasts long. If you want to save big, you have to act fast — and if you're shopping in the Amazon Warehouse, you have to be ready to strike even quicker.
- $41 $49 at Amazon
Switch Sports
- $70 $130 at Amazon
Air Fryer
- $250 at Amazon
Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
- $515 $599 at Amazon
2022 iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB)
- $95 $220 at Amazon
IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook Laptop
- $18 $40 at Amazon
Portable Charcoal Grill
- $322 $470 at Amazon
Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
- $578 $700 at Amazon
43 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV
- $154 $222 at Amazon
Stainless Steel Propane Gas Hood Portable Flat Grill
- $76 $100 at Amazon
3-inch Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
- $10 $13 at Amazon
Waterproof Sandproof Beach Blanket
- $123 $185 at Amazon
4-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
- $31 $60 at Amazon
60-Can Large Cooler Bag
- $3,400 $70 at Amazon
Outdoor Solar Torch Lights 8-pack
- $160 $220 at Amazon
Quikpak 1-Person Kayak
- $2,300 $44 at Amazon
Non-Slip Splash Pad for Kids
- $160 $220 at Amazon
NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum
- $140 $229 at Amazon
Cordless 6-in-1 Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner
- $71 $80 at Amazon
Zing Lightweight Bagless Canister Vacuum
- $140 $200 at Amazon
BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)
- $150 $400 at Amazon
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
- $19,000 $240 at Amazon
Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven
- $10 $17 at Amazon
The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook
- $120 $160 at Amazon
Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill
- $5,600 $130 at Amazon
15-Piece Chef Knife Set with Block
- $50 $75 at Amazon
Cast Iron Combo Cooker
- $15 $28 at Amazon
Home Sweet Home Scented Classic 22-ounce Large Jar Single Wick Candle
- $40 $85 at Amazon
7-inch Premium High Pressure 3-Way Rainfall Combo
- $2,700 $50 at Amazon
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-pack
- $50 at Amazon
Premium Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
- $13 $19 at Amazon
Mop Broom Holder Wall Mount
- $14 $25 at Amazon
Montana Modern Decorative Tab Top Window Curtains
- $14 $21 at Amazon
Bypass Pruning Gardening Shears
- $7,200 $140 at Amazon
Multifunctional Fire Pit Table
- $169 $200 at Amazon
SPX3000 2030 Max PSI 1.76 GPM 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer
- $25 $35 at Amazon
Rotating Lawn Sprinkler
- $40 $60 at Amazon
Outdoor Mosquito Zapper
What is Amazon Warehouse?
Unfamiliar with the Warehouse? This secret section of goodies has a ton of excellent brand-name merch — we're talking tech, kitchen items and more — all on sale. How?
How does Amazon Warehouse work?
All Warehouse items are either renewed or used. If the item is used, it's broken down even further by item condition, so you know whether it's like new or regularly used. No surprises here — you know exactly what to expect. Plus, each product is covered by Amazon's generous return policy, so you can send it back if you're not head-over-heels.
Is it safe?
To be extra safe, make sure you check the far right of the page to ensure the item is labeled "Fulfilled by Amazon." That way, you never have to deal with a third-party seller.
How much stock is there?
Most importantly, everything in the Warehouse is first-come, first-serve, and the stock is very limited — often there is just one item available. If you see something you like, grab it. Prices fluctuate, too, so it's best to check in regularly.
Here are some intriguing finds currently on offer...
Nintendo Switch Sports
Play your way through six different sports — including tennis, volleyball and bowling — with friends, family, or online opponents.
Ninja Air Fryer
For the air fryer newbies: The multi-use tool uses over 85% less oil to get you the crispiest wings, fries, veggies and more — all in less time than it takes for you to preheat your oven.
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
The Echo Show is a perfect sidekick — the screen follows you as you follow recipes, watch videos, or video call with friends and family.
Apple 2022 iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB)
A sleek 10.9-inch Retina display is the perfect place to play games, watch videos, stream movies and shows, and even get a little work done. Plus, you get to save on the tablet's most recent iteration.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook Laptop
This No.1 bestselling laptop is ultra-thin, lightweight and perfect for travel — whether it's on a plane, or just down the street to a nearby coffee shop. It requires minimal setup to get started, too.
Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill
This adorable mini grill is great for small spaces or as an extra cooker for those with special dietary needs or allergies. It only weighs two pounds, so you can carry it with you on camping trips.
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
This Smart TV can connect up to three devices, plus it can instantly stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes.
Sony 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV
Rich colors, mega-detailed contrast, and a blur-free picture make it the perfect TV for catching the game and watching that one HBO show about dragons.
Blackstone Stainless Steel Propane Gas Hood Portable Flat Grill
Get the most out of the remainder of grilling season with this grill. It's perfect for camping, as an additional grill for those with dietary restrictions, or for those with small spaces.
Lucid 3-inch Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
This topper lends an extra layer of softness, plus it helps relieve built-up pressure throughout your body.
