Heads up: These Amazon Warehouse secret deals — from Apple to Ninja — are about to sell out

Every shopper knows a good deal rarely lasts long. If you want to save big, you have to act fast — and if you're shopping in the Amazon Warehouse, you have to be ready to strike even quicker.

What is Amazon Warehouse?

Unfamiliar with the Warehouse? This secret section of goodies has a ton of excellent brand-name merch — we're talking tech, kitchen items and more — all on sale. How?

How does Amazon Warehouse work?

All Warehouse items are either renewed or used. If the item is used, it's broken down even further by item condition, so you know whether it's like new or regularly used. No surprises here — you know exactly what to expect. Plus, each product is covered by Amazon's generous return policy, so you can send it back if you're not head-over-heels.

Is it safe?

To be extra safe, make sure you check the far right of the page to ensure the item is labeled "Fulfilled by Amazon." That way, you never have to deal with a third-party seller.

How much stock is there?

Most importantly, everything in the Warehouse is first-come, first-serve, and the stock is very limited — often there is just one item available. If you see something you like, grab it. Prices fluctuate, too, so it's best to check in regularly.

Here are some intriguing finds currently on offer...

Nintendo Nintendo Switch Sports $41 $49 Save $8 $41 at Amazon Play your way through six different sports — including tennis, volleyball and bowling — with friends, family, or online opponents.

Ninja Ninja Air Fryer $70 $130 Save $60 $70 at Amazon For the air fryer newbies: The multi-use tool uses over 85% less oil to get you the crispiest wings, fries, veggies and more — all in less time than it takes for you to preheat your oven.

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) $250 $250 at Amazon The Echo Show is a perfect sidekick — the screen follows you as you follow recipes, watch videos, or video call with friends and family.

Apple Apple 2022 iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) $515 $599 Save $84 $515 at Amazon A sleek 10.9-inch Retina display is the perfect place to play games, watch videos, stream movies and shows, and even get a little work done. Plus, you get to save on the tablet's most recent iteration.

Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook Laptop $95 $220 Save $125 $95 at Amazon This No.1 bestselling laptop is ultra-thin, lightweight and perfect for travel — whether it's on a plane, or just down the street to a nearby coffee shop. It requires minimal setup to get started, too.

Cuisinart Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill $18 $40 Save $22 $18 at Amazon This adorable mini grill is great for small spaces or as an extra cooker for those with special dietary needs or allergies. It only weighs two pounds, so you can carry it with you on camping trips.

Sony Sony 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV $578 $700 Save $122 $578 at Amazon Rich colors, mega-detailed contrast, and a blur-free picture make it the perfect TV for catching the game and watching that one HBO show about dragons.

Blackstone Blackstone Stainless Steel Propane Gas Hood Portable Flat Grill $154 $222 Save $68 $154 at Amazon Get the most out of the remainder of grilling season with this grill. It's perfect for camping, as an additional grill for those with dietary restrictions, or for those with small spaces.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Outdoor

Aocktobar Waterproof Sandproof Beach Blanket $10 $13 Save $3

Coleman 4-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup $123 $185 Save $62

Gardrit 60-Can Large Cooler Bag $31 $60 Save $29

Kurifier Outdoor Solar Torch Lights 8-pack $70

Sevylor Quikpak 1-Person Kayak $160 $220 Save $60

VISTOP Non-Slip Splash Pad for Kids $44

Vacuums

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $160 $220 Save $60

Belife Cordless 6-in-1 Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner $140 $229 Save $89

Bissell Zing Lightweight Bagless Canister Vacuum $71 $80 Save $9

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) $140 $200 Save $60

whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $150 $400 Save $250

Kitchen

Ninja Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven $240

Rockridge Press The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook $10 $17 Save $7

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill $120 $160 Save $40

Astercook 15-Piece Chef Knife Set with Block $130

Lodge Cast Iron Combo Cooker $50 $75 Save $25

Bedding and home

Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Scented Classic 22-ounce Large Jar Single Wick Candle $15 $28 Save $12

AquaDance 7-inch Premium High Pressure 3-Way Rainfall Combo $40 $85 Save $45

Beckham Hotel Collection Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-pack $50

DreamyBlue Premium Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $50

Holikme Mop Broom Holder Wall Mount $13 $19 Save $6

Pairs to Go Montana Modern Decorative Tab Top Window Curtains $14 $25 Save $11

Lawn and garden

Fiskars Bypass Pruning Gardening Shears $14 $21 Save $7

Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table $140

Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 Max PSI 1.76 GPM 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer $169 $200 Save $31

GrowGreen Rotating Lawn Sprinkler $25 $35 Save $10

Gootop Outdoor Mosquito Zapper $40 $60 Save $20

