Heads up: These Amazon Warehouse secret deals — from Bissell to Samsung — are about to sell out
Every shopper worth their salt knows a good deal rarely lasts long. If you want to save big, you have to act fast — and if you're shopping in the Amazon Warehouse, you have to be ready to strike even quicker.
Unfamiliar with the Warehouse? This secret section of goodies has a ton of excellent brand-name merch — we're talking tech, kitchen items and more — all on sale. How? All Warehouse items are gently used, pre-owned or open-box. Don't let that scare you off; Amazon shares the condition before you buy, so you'll know exactly what to expect. Each product is covered by Amazon's generous return policy, so you can send it back if you're not head-over-heels.
Everything in the Warehouse is in very limited stock (sometimes there's only one of an item available!) so if you see something you like, grab it. Prices fluctuate, too.
Ready, set, shop!
Instant Pot Duo
The Instant Pot needs no introduction. It's the jack of all trades of any kitchen: It pressure cooks, slow cooks, warms, sterilizes and even doubles as a rice cooker. This one — an Amazon bestseller — has a 6-quart capacity — plenty of rom for a family of six — or you can use it to help you meal plan.
Grab it for nearly 40% off while you can!
Samsung 55-Inch Class Crystal UHD AU8000 Series
How about an incredible 55-inch Samsung TV? This Smart TV comes with Alexa built right in, plus HDR and a Crystal 4K Processor for incredibly bright, vivid colors and inky blacks. It's excellent for gamers, too, and can stream countless channels. Right now you can grab it for $127 off the original price.
Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
Alexa has never been better. Amazon's most popular smart speaker is equipped for voice control via Alexa, so you can stream music, listen to audiobooks, and control your smart home with just a quick command. You can even have Alexa program a customizable routine for your mornings or evenings, so you start (or finish) your day off right.
Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con
In case you're not familiar with it, the Nintendo Switch has a lot going for it. It easily cranks out a 1080p video output to your HDTV when it's docked at your place, allowing you to game on a big screen. Nintendo's Joy-Con controllers help you navigate all the action. (They even have wrist straps — a handy feature for when the action gets heated.)
Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Have pets? This vac eradicates all those not-so-fun presents they leave behind (pet hair, dirt and any accidents). It mops, too, so you don't have to reach for two different tools for the ultimate clean. It even comes with two bottles of multi-surface formula. Save a wild $135 before someone else does!
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook
No need to fiddle around with setting up this do-it-all laptop — it's ready to go right out of the box. All you need to do is sign in to your Google account. It's slim, lightweight, and easy to tote around the house or on vacation. It has 10 hours of battery life, so it won't turn off on you in the middle of your Netflix binge.
Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle
Even if you (or the kid in your life) isn't a Fortnite or Rocket League fan, this bundle is absolutely worth the price tag. It includes the XBox Series S and a controller, plus 1,000 V-bucks and 1,000 Rocket League credits to use in-game, plus a pack of skins for both.
