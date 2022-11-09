Heads up: These Amazon Warehouse deals — from Apple to Xbox — are about to sell out
Every shopper knows a good deal rarely lasts long. If you want to save big, you have to act fast — and if you're shopping in the Amazon Warehouse, you have to be ready to strike even quicker.
- $275 at Amazon
Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
- $211 at Amazon
Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-32DK Slim Laptop
- $92 at Amazon
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook Laptop
- $224 at Amazon
Xbox Series S
- $231 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV
- $136 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB, Prism Black - Unlocked (Renewed)
- $37 at Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
- $360 at Amazon
Samsung 55-inch Class Crystal 4K AU8000 Series Smart TV
- $76 at Amazon
Ninja Air Fryer
- $94 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
What is Amazon Warehouse?
Unfamiliar with the Warehouse? This secret section of goodies has a ton of excellent brand-name merch — we're talking tech, kitchen items and more — all on sale. How?
How does Amazon Warehouse work?
All Warehouse items are either renewed or used. If the item is used, it's broken down even further by item condition, so you know whether it's like new or regularly used. No surprises here — you know exactly what to expect. Plus, each product is covered by Amazon's generous return policy, so you can send it back if you're not head-over-heels.
Is it safe?
To be extra safe, make sure you check the far right of the page to ensure the item is labeled "Fulfilled by Amazon." That way, you never have to deal with a third-party seller.
How much stock is there?
Most importantly, everything in the Warehouse is first-come, first-serve, and the stock is very limited — often there is just one item available. If you see something you like, grab it. Prices fluctuate, too, so it's best to check in regularly.
Here are some intriguing finds currently on offer...
