Heads up: These Amazon Warehouse deals — from Apple to Xbox — are about to sell out

Secret sales abound in the Amazon Warehouse. (Photo: Amazon)

Every shopper knows a good deal rarely lasts long. If you want to save big, you have to act fast — and if you're shopping in the Amazon Warehouse, you have to be ready to strike even quicker.

What is Amazon Warehouse?

Unfamiliar with the Warehouse? This secret section of goodies has a ton of excellent brand-name merch — we're talking tech, kitchen items and more — all on sale. How?

How does Amazon Warehouse work?

All Warehouse items are either renewed or used. If the item is used, it's broken down even further by item condition, so you know whether it's like new or regularly used. No surprises here — you know exactly what to expect. Plus, each product is covered by Amazon's generous return policy, so you can send it back if you're not head-over-heels.

Is it safe?

To be extra safe, make sure you check the far right of the page to ensure the item is labeled "Fulfilled by Amazon." That way, you never have to deal with a third-party seller.

How much stock is there?

Most importantly, everything in the Warehouse is first-come, first-serve, and the stock is very limited — often there is just one item available. If you see something you like, grab it. Prices fluctuate, too, so it's best to check in regularly.

Here are some intriguing finds currently on offer...

Apple Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $275 $329 Save $54 The sleek 10.2-inch Retina display is the perfect place to play games, watch videos, stream movies and shows, and even get a little work done. Thanks to the A13 Bionic chip, you also get faster CPU and graphics performance. $275 at Amazon

Acer Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-32DK Slim Laptop $211 $380 Save $169 The Aspire 5 packs a lot of power into a portable design to suit any multi-tasking needs. Features the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and faster Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for an awesome computing experience. $211 at Amazon

Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook Laptop $92 $220 Save $128 Slim and lightweight, this notebook computer goes anywhere. Running on lightning-fast Chrome OS, it boots up in seconds, updates automatically, and keeps you safe with built-in virus protection. $92 at Amazon

Xbox Xbox Series S $224 $293 Save $69 This all-digital console removes the need for physical disks, so you can download all your games virtually, and easily switch between them with the console's Quick Resume function. $224 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV $231 $520 Save $289 The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, access to tons of movies and TV episodes, and the magic of Alexa to your living room. $231 at Amazon

Keurig Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $37 $100 Save $62 At less than 5 inches wide, this coffee maker is the perfect size for any space or occasion. Just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favorite pod, press "Brew" and enjoy fresh-brewed, delicious coffee in minutes. $37 at Amazon

SAMSUNG Samsung 55-inch Class Crystal 4K AU8000 Series Smart TV $360 $498 Save $138 Find your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place, with a simple on-screen guide that provides you with tailored recommendations for exploring new content — all in gorgeous 4K quality. $360 at Amazon

Ninja Ninja Air Fryer $76 $130 Save $54 For the air fryer newbies: The multitalented tool uses over 85% less oil to get you the crispiest wings, fries, veggies and more — all in less time than it takes for you to preheat your oven. $76 at Amazon

SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $94 $160 Save $66 With its compact 8.7-inch screen, slim design and sturdy metal frame, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet is perfectly sized for entertainment on the go for the whole family. $94 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)