Heads up: These Amazon Warehouse deals — from Apple to Xbox — are about to sell out

Carrie McCabe
·2 min read
The Warehouse has some of the best sales on Amazon — don't miss out! (Photo: Amazon)
Every shopper knows a good deal rarely lasts long. If you want to save big, you have to act fast — and if you're shopping in the Amazon Warehouse, you have to be ready to strike even quicker.

What is Amazon Warehouse?

Unfamiliar with the Warehouse? This secret section of goodies has a ton of excellent brand-name merch — we're talking tech, kitchen items and more — all on sale. How?

How does Amazon Warehouse work?

All Warehouse items are either renewed or used. If the item is used, it's broken down even further by item condition, so you know whether it's like new or regularly used. No surprises here — you know exactly what to expect. Plus, each product is covered by Amazon's generous return policy, so you can send it back if you're not head-over-heels.

Is it safe?

To be extra safe, make sure you check the far right of the page to ensure the item is labeled "Fulfilled by Amazon." That way, you never have to deal with a third-party seller.

How much stock is there?

Most importantly, everything in the Warehouse is first-come, first-serve, and the stock is very limited — often there is just one item available. If you see something you like, grab it. Prices fluctuate, too, so it's best to check in regularly. These are some of the best deals you'll see before Black Friday, so it might be a good time to stock up on gifts...or treat yourself!

Here are some intriguing finds currently on offer...

Apple

Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

$275$329Save $54
The sleek 10.2-inch Retina display is the perfect place to play games, watch videos, stream movies and shows, and even get a little work done. Thanks to the A13 Bionic chip, you also get faster CPU and graphics performance.
$275 at Amazon
HP

HP 15.6-inch Laptop

$386$660Save $274
With its thin and light design, 6.5 millimeter micro-edge bezel display, and 82% screen to body ratio, you can take this PC anywhere and see more of what you love.
$386 at Amazon
Lenovo

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook Laptop

$92$220Save $128
Slim and lightweight, this notebook computer goes anywhere. Running on lightning-fast Chrome OS, it boots up in seconds, updates automatically and keeps you safe with built-in virus protection.
$92 at Amazon
Ninja

Ninja Air Fryer

$76$130Save $54
For air fryer newbies: This multitalented machine uses over 85% less oil to get you the crispiest wings, fries, veggies and more — all in less time than it takes for you to preheat your oven.
$76 at Amazon
Keurig

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$70$130Save $60
At just 5 inches wide, the new Keurig K-Slim single serve coffee maker fits neatly on your countertop — it's both space-saving and a snap to use.
$70 at Amazon
COSORI

Cosori Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo

$89$130Save $41
This roomy air fryer can feed three to five hungry people (it'll fit a 5-pound chicken). It's customizable, so you can save the time and temperature once you figure out what you like best. It's faster than previous models, and easier to use too.
$89 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV

$204$520Save $316
The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, access to tons of movies and TV episodes and the magic of Alexa to your living room.
$204 at Amazon
Nintendo

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con

$226$321Save $95
Now's your chance to get the system that lets you play the games you want, wherever you are, however you like! Handheld mobility meets home gaming system power with unprecedented new play styles brought to life by the Joy-Con controllers.
$226 at Amazon
SAMSUNG

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

$89$160Save $71
With its compact 8.7-inch screen, slim design and sturdy metal frame, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet is perfectly sized for entertainment on the go for the whole family.
$89 at Amazon
Xbox

Xbox Series S

$231$293Save $62
This all-digital console removes the need for physical disks, so you can download all your games virtually, and easily switch between them with the console's Quick Resume function.
$231 at Amazon

