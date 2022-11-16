Heads up: These Amazon Warehouse deals — from Apple to Xbox — are about to sell out

The Warehouse has some of the best sales on Amazon — don't miss out! (Photo: Amazon)

Every shopper knows a good deal rarely lasts long. If you want to save big, you have to act fast — and if you're shopping in the Amazon Warehouse, you have to be ready to strike even quicker.

What is Amazon Warehouse?

Unfamiliar with the Warehouse? This secret section of goodies has a ton of excellent brand-name merch — we're talking tech, kitchen items and more — all on sale. How?

How does Amazon Warehouse work?

All Warehouse items are either renewed or used. If the item is used, it's broken down even further by item condition, so you know whether it's like new or regularly used. No surprises here — you know exactly what to expect. Plus, each product is covered by Amazon's generous return policy, so you can send it back if you're not head-over-heels.

Is it safe?

To be extra safe, make sure you check the far right of the page to ensure the item is labeled "Fulfilled by Amazon." That way, you never have to deal with a third-party seller.

How much stock is there?

Most importantly, everything in the Warehouse is first-come, first-serve, and the stock is very limited — often there is just one item available. If you see something you like, grab it. Prices fluctuate, too, so it's best to check in regularly. These are some of the best deals you'll see before Black Friday, so it might be a good time to stock up on gifts...or treat yourself!

Here are some intriguing finds currently on offer...

Apple Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $275 $329 Save $54 The sleek 10.2-inch Retina display is the perfect place to play games, watch videos, stream movies and shows, and even get a little work done. Thanks to the A13 Bionic chip, you also get faster CPU and graphics performance. $275 at Amazon

HP HP 15.6-inch Laptop $386 $660 Save $274 With its thin and light design, 6.5 millimeter micro-edge bezel display, and 82% screen to body ratio, you can take this PC anywhere and see more of what you love. $386 at Amazon

Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook Laptop $92 $220 Save $128 Slim and lightweight, this notebook computer goes anywhere. Running on lightning-fast Chrome OS, it boots up in seconds, updates automatically and keeps you safe with built-in virus protection. $92 at Amazon

Ninja Ninja Air Fryer $76 $130 Save $54 For air fryer newbies: This multitalented machine uses over 85% less oil to get you the crispiest wings, fries, veggies and more — all in less time than it takes for you to preheat your oven. $76 at Amazon

Keurig Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $70 $130 Save $60 At just 5 inches wide, the new Keurig K-Slim single serve coffee maker fits neatly on your countertop — it's both space-saving and a snap to use. $70 at Amazon

COSORI Cosori Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo $89 $130 Save $41 This roomy air fryer can feed three to five hungry people (it'll fit a 5-pound chicken). It's customizable, so you can save the time and temperature once you figure out what you like best. It's faster than previous models, and easier to use too. $89 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV $204 $520 Save $316 The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, access to tons of movies and TV episodes and the magic of Alexa to your living room. $204 at Amazon

Nintendo Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con $226 $321 Save $95 Now's your chance to get the system that lets you play the games you want, wherever you are, however you like! Handheld mobility meets home gaming system power with unprecedented new play styles brought to life by the Joy-Con controllers. $226 at Amazon

SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $89 $160 Save $71 With its compact 8.7-inch screen, slim design and sturdy metal frame, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet is perfectly sized for entertainment on the go for the whole family. $89 at Amazon

Xbox Xbox Series S $231 $293 Save $62 This all-digital console removes the need for physical disks, so you can download all your games virtually, and easily switch between them with the console's Quick Resume function. $231 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $150 $350 Save $200 Amazon

Tozo NC2 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds $36 $80 Save $44 Amazon

JBL Live 650BTNC Headphones $95 $200 Save $105 Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 Amazon

TVs

TCL 40-inch Class 3-Series Full HD Smart Roku TV $200 $350 Save $150 Amazon

Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV $180 $270 Save $90 Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV $300 $520 Save $220 Amazon

Sony 65-inch 4K X80K Series Smart Google TV $698 $1,000 Save $302 Amazon

Tablets and tech

Anker Portable Charger Power Bank $15 $22 Save $7 Amazon

Moto G Stylus $150 $300 Save $150 Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet $195 $230 Save $35 Amazon