Heads up: These Amazon Warehouse deals — from Apple to Xbox — are about to sell out
Every shopper knows a good deal rarely lasts long. If you want to save big, you have to act fast — and if you're shopping in the Amazon Warehouse, you have to be ready to strike even quicker.
What is Amazon Warehouse?
Unfamiliar with the Warehouse? This secret section of goodies has a ton of excellent brand-name merch — we're talking tech, kitchen items and more — all on sale. How?
How does Amazon Warehouse work?
All Warehouse items are either renewed or used. If the item is used, it's broken down even further by item condition, so you know whether it's like new or regularly used. No surprises here — you know exactly what to expect. Plus, each product is covered by Amazon's generous return policy, so you can send it back if you're not head-over-heels.
Is it safe?
To be extra safe, make sure you check the far right of the page to ensure the item is labeled "Fulfilled by Amazon." That way, you never have to deal with a third-party seller.
How much stock is there?
Most importantly, everything in the Warehouse is first-come, first-serve, and the stock is very limited — often there is just one item available. If you see something you like, grab it. Prices fluctuate, too, so it's best to check in regularly. These are some of the best deals you'll see before Black Friday, so it might be a good time to stock up on gifts...or treat yourself!
Here are some intriguing finds currently on offer...
Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
HP 15.6-inch Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook Laptop
Ninja Air Fryer
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Cosori Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV
Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Xbox Series S
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
