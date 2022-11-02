Hurry! These Amazon Warehouse deals — from Apple to Samsung — are about to sell out

Run, don't walk — these incredible Amazon Warehouse deals won't be available forever! (Photo: Amazon)

Every shopper knows a good deal rarely lasts long. If you want to save big, you have to act fast — and if you're shopping in the Amazon Warehouse, you have to be ready to strike even quicker.

What is Amazon Warehouse?

Unfamiliar with the Warehouse? This secret section of goodies has a ton of excellent brand-name merch — we're talking tech, kitchen items and more — all on sale. How?

How does Amazon Warehouse work?

All Warehouse items are either renewed or used. If the item is used, it's broken down even further by item condition, so you know whether it's like new or regularly used. No surprises here — you know exactly what to expect. Plus, each product is covered by Amazon's generous return policy, so you can send it back if you're not head-over-heels.

Is it safe?

To be extra safe, make sure you check the far right of the page to ensure the item is labeled "Fulfilled by Amazon." That way, you never have to deal with a third-party seller.

How much stock is there?

Most importantly, everything in the Warehouse is first-come, first-serve, and the stock is very limited — often there is just one item available. If you see something you like, grab it. Prices fluctuate, too, so it's best to check in regularly.

Here are some intriguing finds currently on offer...

SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $86 $160 Save $74 With its compact 8.7-inch screen, slim design and sturdy metal frame, this tablet is perfectly sized for entertainment on the go. Long battery life and plenty of power makes it easy to keep up with the content you love. $86 at Amazon

Lenovo Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Laptop Computer $314 $430 Save $116 Laptop, tablet...why not both? You don't have to choose with the IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook. It's simple to use — just login to your Google account and you're ready to go with access to email, documents, calendars and more. $314 at Amazon

HP HP 15.6-inch Laptop $388 $660 Save $272 Do more from anywhere, all day long. With a long battery life and fast-charge technology, this laptop lets you work, watch and stay connected from morning to night. $388 at Amazon

Instant Pot Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $69 $100 Save $31 Enjoy the versatility of 7 appliances in 1. With Duo, you can easily create healthy, convenient and tasty meals in less time with less mess. $69 at Amazon

Ninja Ninja Ninja AF101 Air Fryer $85 $130 Save $45 For air fryer newbies: This multitalented tool uses over 85% less oil to get you the crispiest wings, fries, veggies and more — all in less time than it takes for you to preheat your oven. $85 at Amazon

LG LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV $1,317 $2,500 Save $1,183 Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos; Alexa built-in makes everything easy. $1,317 at Amazon

Google Google Pixel 5 128GB Just Black (Unlocked, Renewed) $259 $450 Save $191 Meet Pixel 5, the ultimate Google phone with the speed of 5G. It has the helpful stuff you need in a phone with an extra boost of 5G speed — plus an all-day battery that can last up to 48 hours with Extreme Battery Saver. $259 at Amazon

Blink Home Security Blink Mini 2-pack $24 $65 Save $41 Monitor the inside of your home day and night with 1080P HD indoor plug-in smart security cameras, featuring motion detection and two-way audio. $24 at Amazon

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds $21 $40 Save $19 Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $150 $350 Save $200 Amazon

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones $30 $50 Save $20 Amazon

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $100 $150 Save $50 Amazon

TVs

Insignia 39-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $160 $230 Save $70 Amazon

Pioneer 43-inch Class 4K Smart Fire TV $230 $320 Save $90 Amazon

TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV $320 $600 Save $280 Amazon

Tablets and tech

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ $680 Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet $180 $230 Save $50 Amazon

HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop $154 $260 Save $106 Amazon