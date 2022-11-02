We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Hurry! These Amazon Warehouse deals — from Apple to Samsung — are about to sell out

Run, don't walk — these incredible Amazon Warehouse deals won't be available forever! (Photo: Amazon)
Every shopper knows a good deal rarely lasts long. If you want to save big, you have to act fast — and if you're shopping in the Amazon Warehouse, you have to be ready to strike even quicker.

What is Amazon Warehouse?

Unfamiliar with the Warehouse? This secret section of goodies has a ton of excellent brand-name merch — we're talking tech, kitchen items and more — all on sale. How?

How does Amazon Warehouse work?

All Warehouse items are either renewed or used. If the item is used, it's broken down even further by item condition, so you know whether it's like new or regularly used. No surprises here — you know exactly what to expect. Plus, each product is covered by Amazon's generous return policy, so you can send it back if you're not head-over-heels.

Is it safe?

To be extra safe, make sure you check the far right of the page to ensure the item is labeled "Fulfilled by Amazon." That way, you never have to deal with a third-party seller.

How much stock is there?

Most importantly, everything in the Warehouse is first-come, first-serve, and the stock is very limited — often there is just one item available. If you see something you like, grab it. Prices fluctuate, too, so it's best to check in regularly.

Here are some intriguing finds currently on offer...

Apple

Apple Apple 2022 iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB)

$478$599Save $121
Powerful, easy to use, and versatile, Apple's 2022 iPad is designed specifically for all the things you love to do. Stay connected, work, play, create — all at an incredible value.
$478 at Amazon
SAMSUNG

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

$86$160Save $74
With its compact 8.7-inch screen, slim design and sturdy metal frame, this tablet is perfectly sized for entertainment on the go. Long battery life and plenty of power makes it easy to keep up with the content you love.
$86 at Amazon
Lenovo

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Laptop Computer

$314$430Save $116
Laptop, tablet...why not both? You don't have to choose with the IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook. It's simple to use — just login to your Google account and you're ready to go with access to email, documents, calendars and more.
$314 at Amazon
HP

HP 15.6-inch Laptop

$388$660Save $272
Do more from anywhere, all day long. With a long battery life and fast-charge technology, this laptop lets you work, watch and stay connected from morning to night.
$388 at Amazon
Instant Pot

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

$69$100Save $31
Enjoy the versatility of 7 appliances in 1. With Duo, you can easily create healthy, convenient and tasty meals in less time with less mess.
$69 at Amazon
Ninja

Ninja Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

$85$130Save $45
For air fryer newbies: This multitalented tool uses over 85% less oil to get you the crispiest wings, fries, veggies and more — all in less time than it takes for you to preheat your oven.
$85 at Amazon
LG

LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV

$1,317$2,500Save $1,183
Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos; Alexa built-in makes everything easy.
$1,317 at Amazon
SAMSUNG

SAMSUNG Samsung 55-inch Class 4K LS03B Series "The Frame" Smart TV

$929$1,498Save $569
Enjoy a personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV: Just switch on Art Mode! When the TV’s off, The Frame becomes a masterpiece, thanks to the built-in motion sensor.
$929 at Amazon
Google

Google Pixel 5 128GB Just Black (Unlocked, Renewed)

$259$450Save $191
Meet Pixel 5, the ultimate Google phone with the speed of 5G. It has the helpful stuff you need in a phone with an extra boost of 5G speed — plus an all-day battery that can last up to 48 hours with Extreme Battery Saver.
$259 at Amazon
Blink Home Security

Blink Mini 2-pack

$24$65Save $41
Monitor the inside of your home day and night with 1080P HD indoor plug-in smart security cameras, featuring motion detection and two-way audio.
$24 at Amazon

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

  • Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds

    $21$40Save $19
    Amazon

  • Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

    $150$350Save $200
    Amazon

  • JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

    $30$50Save $20
    Amazon

  • Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

    $100$150Save $50
    Amazon

TVs

  • Insignia 39-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV

    $160$230Save $70
    Amazon

  • Pioneer 43-inch Class 4K Smart Fire TV

    $230$320Save $90
    Amazon

  • TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV

    $320$600Save $280
    Amazon

Tablets and tech

  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

    $680
    Amazon

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet

    $180$230Save $50
    Amazon

  • HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop

    $154$260Save $106
    Amazon

  • Apple 2021 iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

    $400$499Save $99
    Amazon

