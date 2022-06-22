Heads up: These Amazon Warehouse secret deals — from Beats to Ninja — are about to sell out
Every shopper worth their salt knows a good deal rarely lasts long. If you want to save big, you have to act fast — and if you're shopping in the Amazon Warehouse, you have to be ready to strike even quicker.
Unfamiliar with the Warehouse? This secret section of goodies has a ton of excellent brand-name merch — we're talking tech, kitchen items and more — all on sale. How? All Warehouse items are gently used, pre-owned or open-box. Don't let that scare you off; Amazon shares the condition before you buy, so you'll know exactly what to expect. Each product is covered by Amazon's generous return policy, so you can send it back if you're not head-over-heels.
Everything in the Warehouse is in very limited stock (sometimes there's only one of an item available!) so if you see something you like, grab it. Prices fluctuate, too.
Ready, set, shop!
Ninja CM401 Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker
Take heed, coffee enthusiasts. This machine makes your standard cup and for those on the fancier side, it can even produce concentrate for a macchiato or cappuccino. It also features a milk frother and brewing sizes range from anything from a single cup to a full carafe.
Hodedah Kitchen Island
This mobile kitchen island allows you to prep your favorite dishes while watching television or keeping an eye on the little ones. There's a drawer for flatware, plates, pots and even a spice rack. Need a spot for your air fryer? Look no further than the enclosed cabinet space. A stylish and functional piece in one.
LG OLED C1 Series 48" Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV
This television screams luxe. Because it's powered with Alexa and Google Assistant, command it play music, tell you the weather, news, Amazon shopping list and so much more. You also have the convenience of controlling your connected home and smart devices. The OLED display makes every image pop, from your video game to the game-winning touchdown.
Cuisinart COS-330 Vertical Electric Smoker
Haven't gotten a chance to cook your favorite meats over a flame this summer? No worries, consider your procrastination an advantage. A stainless steel trays hold the wood chips and water, so clean-up is truly a breeze and the racks inside can be removed for larger cuts of meats and full-size sides.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Beats headphones are beloved for a multitude of reasons. They have a listening time of up to 22 hours, are compatible with both Apple and Android devices and supports Spatial audio for the best experience while streaming movies, playing games or listening to your favorite podcast.
