Heads up: These Amazon Warehouse secret deals — from Beats to Ninja — are about to sell out

Every shopper worth their salt knows a good deal rarely lasts long. If you want to save big, you have to act fast — and if you're shopping in the Amazon Warehouse, you have to be ready to strike even quicker.

Unfamiliar with the Warehouse? This secret section of goodies has a ton of excellent brand-name merch — we're talking tech, kitchen items and more — all on sale. How? All Warehouse items are gently used, pre-owned or open-box. Don't let that scare you off; Amazon shares the condition before you buy, so you'll know exactly what to expect. Each product is covered by Amazon's generous return policy, so you can send it back if you're not head-over-heels.

Everything in the Warehouse is in very limited stock (sometimes there's only one of an item available!) so if you see something you like, grab it. Prices fluctuate, too.

Want it quick? If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Ninja CM401 Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker

Choose from four different brew types: classic, rich, iced and specialty. (Photo: Amazon)

Take heed, coffee enthusiasts. This machine makes your standard cup and for those on the fancier side, it can even produce concentrate for a macchiato or cappuccino. It also features a milk frother and brewing sizes range from anything from a single cup to a full carafe.

$132 $170 at Amazon

Hodedah Kitchen Island

Perfect for spall spaces and those who prefer to do all the prepping in one place. (Photo: Amazon)

This mobile kitchen island allows you to prep your favorite dishes while watching television or keeping an eye on the little ones. There's a drawer for flatware, plates, pots and even a spice rack. Need a spot for your air fryer? Look no further than the enclosed cabinet space. A stylish and functional piece in one.

$97 $250 at Amazon

LG OLED C1 Series 48" Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV

The only way you'll be able to see how thin this television is when it's sitting in your living room! (Photo: Amazon)

This television screams luxe. Because it's powered with Alexa and Google Assistant, command it play music, tell you the weather, news, Amazon shopping list and so much more. You also have the convenience of controlling your connected home and smart devices. The OLED display makes every image pop, from your video game to the game-winning touchdown.

$812 $1,500 at Amazon

Cuisinart COS-330 Vertical Electric Smoker

At 548 square inches of interior, you can smoke meats and veggies of all sizes. Yes, even a turkey! (Photo: Amazon)

Haven't gotten a chance to cook your favorite meats over a flame this summer? No worries, consider your procrastination an advantage. A stainless steel trays hold the wood chips and water, so clean-up is truly a breeze and the racks inside can be removed for larger cuts of meats and full-size sides.

$156 $193 at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

A durable pair of headphones that'll surely elevate any travel experience. (Photo: Amazon)

Beats headphones are beloved for a multitude of reasons. They have a listening time of up to 22 hours, are compatible with both Apple and Android devices and supports Spatial audio for the best experience while streaming movies, playing games or listening to your favorite podcast.

$166 $350 at Amazon

