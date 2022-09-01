Amazon shoppers say this air purifier's 'the real deal' — and it's $55 off, today only

If you're an allergy sufferer, you know a thing or two about sniffles and sneezing. Thankfully, there's an easy way to ward off those itchy eyes and scratchy throat — along with all the unseen pollutants: an air purifier. Amazon just slashed the price of a top-rated model — the Veva ProHEPA 9000 Premium Air Purifier. Normally retailing for $160, this life-changing machine is now $104, meaning you can freshen up your home for a steal. There are other Veva air purifiers on sale today, but this the deal you definitely don't want to miss.

Designed with large rooms in mind, the air purifier has a 4-in1 system that passes air through a micro-mesh pre-filter, activated carbon filter and H13 premium HEPA filter before dispersing the newly-fresh air throughout the room, free of smoke, pollen, odors and bacteria.

"I LOVE this purifier," said one five-star reviewer."I can tell when it is not in use. It really cleans the air. Filters are easy to replace...runs very quietly." They added, "Last summer we had terrible smoke from wildfires, so I ran this on a higher level. Our house stayed smoke free."

It's time to clear the air, literally and figuratively: You need one of these in your home. (Photo: Amazon)

Shoppers find that big things come in small packages when it comes to the purifying power of the Veva ProHEPA 9000. "Don’t let the compactness of this unit fool you! The Veva ProHEPA 9000 Air Purifier is absolutely the real deal." one owner exclaimed, "I noticed a major air improvement in the back rooms of my home within only the second day of use. Bravo, Veva!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

So, what are you waiting for? Welcome fall with open arms — and sinuses — while saving a bundle!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

