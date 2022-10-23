'Sinus infection is gone': Score up to 65% off these top-rated air purifiers at Amazon
If you're an allergy sufferer, you know that fall comes with sniffles and sneezing from wildfire smoke and ragweed. Thankfully, there is a way to ward off itchy eyes, runny noses and all the unseen pollutants headed your way at your home or office: Amazon is offering up top-rated air purifiers from Veva for a discounted price — including the VEVA 8000 Black Air Purifier for 65% off!
Already own a Veva air purifier? Amazon has you covered there too, with sales on fresh filters for the AC4825, AC4820 and 8000 models. Get a new air purifier or refresh your old model with new filters, just in time for mild spring weather and all that comes with it.
VEVA 8000 Black Air Purifier
Coming in at just under two feet tall, this compact but powerful air purifier is the perfect size for any desk or bedside table, and its HEPA filter is designed to capture particles as small as .3 microns. That means it can filter out everything from odors and mold to bacteria, microbes, smoke and pet dander. The fan has an adjustable speed allowing you to customize your comfort, ranging from "Ultra Quiet" for those desk-side study sessions, to "Turbo" for when that new recipe you wanted to try took a particularly odorous turn.
"I live in a 500 square-foot basement apartment. Been here two years. Air has always been, heavy, musty,"one five-star reviewer shared, "I got a bad sinus infection last week and bought this to see if it could help. WOW, what a difference this has made in the air quality. The air is now crisp and clean. No odors from cooking, no odor from the paint on the cinder block walls. The air seems to be lighter and brighter if that's possible. Just feels clean and I'm breathing great, sinus infection is gone."
VEVA ProHEPA 9000 Premium Air Purifier
Designed with large rooms in mind, the Veva ProHEPA 9000 Premium Air Purifier has a 4-in1 system that passes air through a micro-mesh pre-filter, activated carbon filter and H13 premium HEPA filter before dispersing the newly-fresh air throughout the room, free of smoke, pollen, odors and bacteria.
Shoppers find that big things come in small packages when it comes to the purifying power of the Veva ProHEPA 9000. "Don’t let the compactness of this unit fool you! The BEVA ProHEPA 9000 Air Purifier is absolutely the real deal," one owner exclaimed. "I noticed a major air improvement in the back rooms of my home within only the second day of use. Bravo VEVA!"
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Vacuums
- Amazon
iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop$300$500Save $200
- Amazon
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum$320$449Save $129
- Amazon
Shark AI Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base$377$650Save $273
- Amazon
Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner$120$210Save $90
- Amazon
Eufy by Anker X8 Hybrid Vacuum and Mop$320$650Save $330
Kitchen
- Amazon
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill$180$230Save $50
- Amazon
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Stand Mixer$330$380Save $50
- Amazon
Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker$140$190Save $50
- Amazon
Lodge 3.6 Quart Enamel Cast Iron Casserole Dish with Lid$80$120Save $40
- Amazon
Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set$34$65Save $31
Bedding and home
- Amazon
Danjor Linens Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set$20$38Save $18
- Amazon
Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows$40$64Save $24
- Amazon
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows for Sleeping$25$80Save $55
- Amazon
CGK Hotel Luxury Queen Sheet Set$35$45Save $10
- Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-inch Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress$370$546Save $176
Seasonal
- Amazon
Black+Decker Electric Leaf Blower$30$45Save $15
- Amazon
Snow Joe 22-Inch 15-Amp Electric Snow Thrower$187$249Save $62
- Amazon
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree$220$400Save $180
- Amazon
TomCare Solar Light Torch 4-pack$66$90Save $24
- Amazon
Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table$83$140Save $57