Spring cleaning your closet? We found the cheapest velvet hangers online at Amazon
If organizing your closet is on your spring cleaning to-do list this year, swapping out your thick hangers for thin velvet ones can make all the difference. We scoured the internet to find the very best deals, and the winner was these Amazon Basics Non-Slip Velvet Hangers, which are currently on sale for as low as 32 cents apiece! That's right, a pack of 100 will cost you just $32, and once you try them, you'll never go back to bulky plastic or flimsy wire hangers again.
Amazon Basics Velvet Non-Slip Hangers, Pack of 100
What sets these velvet hangers apart from standard ones? For starters, their ultra-slim design means they'll keep your clothes more compact than the thicker plastic or wooden ones ever could, so you can fit more of your clothing into your closet. Go ahead and buy those sundresses you've been eyeing!
Additionally, their nonslip material helps prevent your delicate pieces from falling to the floor, collecting dust and getting damaged. If separating a mess of hangers is the bane of your existence, rest assured that these are the best of both worlds — they're thin like wire hangers, but their flocked style makes them far less prone to getting tangled.
Another benefit is that they'll up your closet's aesthetic with their sleek appearance. Choose from 11 colors — the gorgeous navy is currently on sale for the lowest price — but know that whichever color you select, you'll be thrilled when you see how pretty they look in your home. You might even be inspired to post a closet makeover reveal on TikTok!
When searching for the internet's best velvet hanger deals, we compared options from top retailers like Walmart, Wayfair and Target. Not only is the Amazon Basics set available for the lowest price (after taking things like shipping costs into consideration), but it's also the most highly rated, with nearly 138,000 shoppers giving it five stars.
"I don't know how they afford to sell this many velvet hangers for practically nothing, but I'm SO glad they do, because I just redid my entire closet and saved a bunch of space switching to these slim hangers!" raved one five-star fan. "I love them, and now my dresses and sweaters won't fall down anymore!"
"These are by far the best quality for the price!" said another impressed customer. "Having every hanger in the same size ... made such a huge difference in the amount of storage space and ease of use. My closet looks much less cluttered, and items don’t get all tangled up with others. ... I have a tendency to overload my hangers [but] I haven’t had a single one break on me yet."
A third proclaimed, "These are great! They look great in my closet, they are durable and the price is the best one I could find. You won’t find a better deal for high-quality hangers."
So there you have it — if you want the absolute best deal on velvet hangers, hurry on over to Amazon while you can still snag ’em for a steal!
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
