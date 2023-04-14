Save big on tax-prep software with these Amazon-exclusive deals — and say goodbye to IRS stress

You know what they say about 'taxation without representation' — this software will make sure you don't fork over one unnecessary dime. (Photo: Amazon)

The 2022 tax deadline is just days away. Have you finished frantically pulling together your financial paperwork for the year and getting ahold of the forms you'll need? Don't forget to fret from morning to night that you may forget a deduction. What we're saying is: This is a stress-inducing, sometimes crazy-making ordeal. We're also saying: It doesn't have to be. TurboTax is here to help, with a lineup of Amazon-exclusive deals.

Turbo Tax Deluxe will make sure your federal and state filing is headache-free for just $56, down from its normal price of $70.

It comes complete with everything you'll need to file a comprehensive, smart return. It is, of course, up to date on current tax law. It includes five federal e-files and access to state forms and will effortlessly import the W-2s, 1099s and investment statements you'll need. TurboTax will also make sure you're aware of every dang deduction you're entitled to (the software has info on over 350 of them). Made some charitable donations? It will see that you get credit for every penny of your generosity. It even includes an Audit Risk Meter to make sure your write-offs stay on the right side of the law.

"You can't go wrong with Turbo Tax." No one likes tax software, but this reviewer does: "I have been using TurboTax for years and it has worked for me in every tax situation. The download from Amazon was easy. TurboTax offers excellent customer service and support for the product. With the exception of one year when I used an accountant, I have used TurboTax since its very first version."

You say your situation's a little more complicated than the average taxpayer's? Well, have a look at Turbo Tax Premier. There's nothing complicated about the $22 you'll save right now, though.

Did you sell some stock last year? Bonds? Made a withdrawal on some mutual funds? Maybe you own a rental property (hello, Airbnb honchos!) or are lucky enough to be the beneficiary of a trust? Turbo Tax Premier is for you.

"I have used TurboTax for years and as a former CPA I find it a great help," said this certified numbers guy who uses Premier for his own filing. "It is especially helpful when you own stocks, bonds and mutual funds. You just downloaded all your relevant tax data from your brokerage and it is in your tax return."

You know who really gets agita around tax time? Freelancers. With more and more people going the self-employed route (willingly or not) these days, how great is it that Turbo Tax has designed a software suite just for them? This is it — Turbo Tax Home & Business 2022.

If you're an independent contractor, freelancer, small business owner, sole proprietor or consultant, H&B is for you. Don't know your W-2s from your 1099s? Feel certain that there are cost-of-doing-business expenses you should be deducting but don't know what they are? Turbo Tax Home & Business will ferret 'em out and put more money in your pocket.

"TurboTax is the only brand that I purchase," reported this go-it-alone toiler. "For anyone as an independent contractor, this is the best tool to have. Very easy steps and you gotta love electronic IRS filing."

Not a fan of TurboTax? Good news: there are other tax software prep options on sale now, too.

H&R Block Tax Software Basic 2022 $15 $20 Save $5 See at Amazon

H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe 2022 $25 $35 Save $10 See at Amazon

H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2022 $35 $45 Save $10 See at Amazon

H&R Block Tax Software Premium 2022 $55 $65 Save $10 See at Amazon

H&R Block Tax Software Premium & Business 2022 $70 $80 Save $10 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

