'Facelift in a bottle': This No. 1 bestselling anti-aging serum is on sale for $22

If you’re battling dry, dull skin, it’s time to get acquainted with vitamin C. The popular ingredient is known to even out skin tone, reduce the appearance of the signs of aging and promote collagen production. One vitamin C–packed formula, TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, has gone viral on Amazon with nearly 90,000 five-star reviews. Right now, it's down to $22.

Amazon TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum $22 $30 Save $8 Designed to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots, this formula contains vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel and jojoba oil. $22 at Amazon

The plant-based formula goes above and beyond with a blend of vitamins C and E for brightening and hyaluronic acid for moisturizing. It’s also packed with skin-soothing botanicals such as aloe vera and organic jojoba oil. TruSkin’s innovative blend creates a supercharged serum that improves tone and texture and targets signs of aging.

Reduces the appearance of wrinkles

Shoppers have put TruSkin Vitamin C Serum to the test, and they're loving the results: "I wish I took before and after photos! Since using this product for a few months now, I have noticed my frown lines, crow's feet, and lines around my mouth are slowly fading away. It keeps my skin taut, and I need this at my ripe age of 42," one shared in her review.

“This really works,” writes another reviewer. “I am 56 years old and my face saw a lot of sun in my younger years. I’ve been using the vitamin C serum for about a month on my face, neck and back of my hands. I use it day and night. I’m a huge skeptic when it comes to skin care, and I’ve tried a lot of different (expensive) products. I have to say I really can see a difference since I’ve been using this product! The quality of my skin is much improved — finer and more even texture, fewer fine lines and it has a nice glow. My neck and hand skin look way better, too!”

More than 74,000 Amazon shoppers gave this anti-aging serum a perfect five-star rating. (Photo: Amazon)

“Facelift in a bottle,” claims a 72-year-old user. “Have used this for about a year now, and I couldn't be more pleased... Nothing pleases me more than for people to think I'm about 10–15 years younger.”

“I can’t believe my results!” raves another. “Not only has it taken away all dullness, but it has also reversed some sun damage!"

Gently rehydrates skin

Customers love how the hydrating serum makes dull, dry skin look better. “My skin has been super dry, my serums and facials oils weren’t helping. Flaking around my nose area and neck felt a little like sandpaper,” explained one reviewer. “It’s made a huge difference for the two to three weeks I’ve been using it. My skin is glowing again, plump and hydrated.”

It's gentle too: "I am hooked!" added a happy shopper. “I absolutely love this stuff! I believe I am on my fourth or fifth bottle. I have rosacea and very sensitive skin. This has become an everyday part of my skin-care routine, both morning under my makeup and in the evening under my night cream.”

One enthusiastic user summed it up: “Let me just say, This is a game changer. My skin looks and feels so much better. I highly recommend this!”

Amazon TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum $22 $30 Save $8 Designed to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots, this formula contains vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel and jojoba oil. $22 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Crest 3D Whitestrips $29 See at Amazon

Pure Vitamin C Serum for Face $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash $17 $29 Save $13 See at Amazon

Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion Moisturizer Face & Body Cream $16 $20 Save $4 See at Amazon

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream $15 $22 Save $7 See at Amazon

Style

Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $34 $90 Save $56 See at Amazon

Leggings Depot Relaxed fit Jogger $15 $24 Save $9 See at Amazon

Uaneo Womens Plaid Shacket $24 $46 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket $63 $90 Save $27 See at Amazon

Ododos Women's Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants with Pockets $25 $48 Save $23 See at Amazon

Vionic Women's Vortex Olessa Lace Up Mesh Athletic Shoes $48 $120 Save $72 See at Amazon