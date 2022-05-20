Amazon's top-selling video games this week, from $25
Are you curious about video games but don't know where to find out about the latest, hottest releases? One great place to look is Amazon, which has all the top titles, often at discounted prices. All the big systems are there, too: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox ready to entertain you with thrilling action and exciting adventures. This week's highlights include the return of an old fitness fave from the late aughts, a pink puffball in a post-apocalyptic world and the hardest fantasy adventure you won't be able to stop playing — check them all out below!
Nintendo Switch Sports
It's been 16 years since Wii Sports premiered (and 13 since its sole sequel, Wii Sports Resort, came out), so we were long overdue for a new edition. Thankfully Nintendo heard our pleas and finally delivered a new title for its wildly popular current system, the Nintendo Switch. The game is called, appropriately enough, Nintendo Switch Sports, and it came out just a few weeks ago!
What do you have to look forward to with this new sports game? Well, you'll see the return of old favorites like bowling and tennis. But they're now joined by soccer, volleyball, badminton and chambara (you might know that last one better better as "sword fighting"). Customizable characters are back as well — just don't call them Miis!
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
This is a Kirby adventure unlike any you've ever played. Never played a Kirby game before? Well, that's okay, because this title is designed for newbies and veterans alike. Guide Kirby through a post-apocalyptic city and take on number of whimsical baddies with all sorts of new abilities, many gained from those very same baddies! How, you ask? Well, the charm of the Kirby games is that the little guy can swallow enemies to gain their powers, and this game goes even further — Kirby can even turn into a car!
This title is a big hit with all ages of Amazon reviewers, like this one who said, "As always there is a simple plot and plenty of hidden goodies to find. Can play on an easier mode for the younger kids and Wild Mode for the rest of us. Has some fun new twists and all the joyful predictability of the Kirby we know and love."
Another gamer called it "cozy and fun" and adds, "I absolutely love this game.... It is calming and mindless, but it also requires you to think and replay levels in order to finish all the side quests. The graphics are beautiful, and I really enjoy playing it when I just want to relax. Such a cute and thoughtful game."
Elden Ring
This is the latest game by FromSoftware, and it's been absolutely inescapable since its release. There's a reason for that: It's very, very good. Whether it's the notoriously difficult gameplay, the huge world to explore or its expansive story co-written by Game of Thrones scribe George R.R. Martin, there's something here for all players. Even newbies have been getting in on the fun, and if you haven't jumped aboard yet, it's now on sale at Amazon for only $50!
The reviews are enthusiastic: "Whether you're exploring a massive world, killing aggressive monsters, getting floored by fantastically powerful bosses, or having some guy with a pot on his head kill said bosses for you, Elden Ring will constantly bring you the most intense entertainment of the 9th-gen! Dark Souls and Bloodborne fans, or even just fans of the open-world genre, will easily fall in love with this game, even if you end up being the controller-throwing type!"
Horizon Forbidden West
The second Horizon installment takes Aloy to the Forbidden West, a hostile land where she has to forge alliances while exploring a massive world full of jungles, snow-capped mountains, deserts and more, as well as battle an array of machines that are out to make her trek infinitely more dangerous. The post-apocalyptic game is vibrant and lush, and even the most seemingly barren spots have plenty to do. You'll easily sink dozens of hours into developing Aloy into a sharpshooting, spear-swinging, machine-riding warrior — and you'll enjoy every second of it.
"This game is amazing," shared a shopper. "What can I say? It's absolutely beautiful, with great characters and an interesting story that unfolds. The controls are easy enough to learn and it feels like I have entered another world. Love it!"
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The latest Animal Crossing title is a relaxing game where you build your own island paradise populated by a variety of cute critters. Players went absolutely wild for it back in 2020 while in lockdown. I know I certainly did, and reviewers on Amazon loved it, giving it a 4.9 out of 5 rating with over 58,000 five-star reviews.
It’s the first video game this player ever bought, and they now "look forward to it every single day.” And this long-time gamer said, "I have been playing video games for 38 years and this is in my top 10 games ever!!!! My family and I have a blast taking care of our island and going fishing and also filling our museum!!! Have only played for a couple months, but it has yet to get old or repetitive. Love this game. it’s a must-buy-buy!!!" Even more than two years after its release, I feel the same way.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
The latest entry in the Pokémon universe is not like any Pokémon game you've ever seen. Sure, you still have to wander around a vast wilderness, catch Pokémon and try to complete your Pokédex, but this title has way more action — and time travel!
The game's only been out a few months, but it's already got more than 12,700 five-star ratings on Amazon. Gamers said it "makes you feel like a trainer more than ever before," and that "this is the best Pokémon since [Pokémon Black and White] at least."
One player had especially thoughtful praise: "Brings an open-world element of gameplay to Pokémon and trims off some of the more undesirable parts of the series...replacing them with a much more accessible system of powering up your fictional monsters. Hoping the main series adapts some of the changes from this game."
Ring Fit Adventure
Ring Fit Adventure isn't like most of the other games on this list — it's a workout disguised as entertainment. This title helps you work up an actual sweat, and it's now marked down from $80 to $55. Ring Fit was a big hit in 2020 and 2021 with gamers who used it to stay in shape during lockdown.
One fan raved, “My arms and shoulders FEEL like they had a good workout. And the crazy bit is... I can't wait to do it again!!” And she enjoyed the adventure mode, calling it “cute and endearing.” Another shopper actually found that “this game has got me exercising four days in a row ... I look forward to Day Five tomorrow. I don’t typically exercise this much.”
Ring Fit Adventure was frequently out of stock over the past two years, so grab it now before it goes away again.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Ultimate is the only word you could use to describe the latest entry in the Super Smash Bros. series. The gang’s all here: Mario, Pikachu, Sonic, Mega Man and more — a whopping 82 different characters to play from across the gaming universe, all with their own unique style and attacks.
Each match is a frantic free-for-all where you try to knock the other players off the platform, and it’s great for both old-school players and newbies, like this one: "This is a must-have. Classic game with a bunch of characters. I’m still learning how to play it properly." Right now you can smash the Buy button on this iconic title for only $50, saving 10 bucks.
Minecraft
Minecraft has only been around for a decade or so, but it's already a bonafide classic, especially with the young'uns. That's because there's just so much to do in it: building simple houses and vast fortresses, exploring the world and discovering resources and, of course, avoiding dangers like the Creepers! And this title is now available on Nintendo Switch for a whole new generation of gamers to explore.
Parents and grandparents are huge fans, with one mom who said "My kids love this game, and it is a good alternative so they can play something that is more creative and collaborative than other games."
The creativity was, indeed, a big selling point for parents: "Minecraft is my children's favorite game," said one. "They love creating and building. The game allows them to design what they would like in the future." Not every game has to be about violence, and the enduring popularity of Minecraft is certainly a testament to that!
Mario Party Superstars
The Mario Party games are famous, perhaps even infamous, for their madcap gameplay where almost anything can happen as your characters progress around the board. It's easy to go from worst to first, making this a great title for the entire family, and the oddball assortment of games will keep them laughing. Superstars is basically a greatest-hits collection of everything that made the series great, which will thrill longtime players while keeping the kids on their toes.
Gamers have high praise for this one, with one reviewer calling it "easy to learn, the mini game selection is great, and the controls are simple. Fantastic to play both locally or online with friends and family. I love the ability to do four-player online where two systems can have two local players each!"
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
If you’re looking for something the whole family can play together, you can’t go wrong with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Up to four players can participate at once, the kart customization is fun, and there’s a range of race speeds, so folks who are new to the game don’t have to feel outclassed.
"Really great gaming experience," said one reviewer. "Smooth as butter, great music, fun sound effects, very immersive. We've come a long way from Kart 64." He goes on to say that Mario Kart 8 made him feel like a kid again and helped with his stress — and he loves being able to play with his nieces and nephews. This one is currently on sale for $50, a $10 savings.
Immortals Fenyx Rising
It's been almost five years since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released for the Nintendo Switch, and we have no idea when the sequel is coming. Luckily, there are games like Immortals Fenyx Rising to scratch your itch for an open immersive world and epic story. The PlayStation 5 version is just $25, a 40% discount!
One player loved the entire experience: "As a huge fan of Zelda games and Horizon Zero Dawn, this game had me hooked from the get-go. The open world map is huge and totally explorable. since you have the ability to climb and glide basically anywhere. There are tons of puzzles too! I absolutely loved the gameplay and would highly recommend to anyone looking for a fun way to spend some rainy/gloomy days inside."
