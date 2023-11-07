Think small: Amazon has tiny homes back in stock for the holidays

This winter, spend time in the great outdoors while lounging indoors in your very own tiny home. Whether you want an instant guest room behind your main abode for holiday visitors, need a home office that's separate from your living quarters or want to seriously downsize, a tiny home will fit the bill.

There are a bunch of reality shows dedicated to this phenomenon, but you don't have to hire a special contractor to build your pint-size HQ — you can just order one from Amazon. That's right: The mega-retailer is selling tiny home kits and delivering your new dream house right to your door. They're available starting at just under $3,000, which is pretty impressive. You can find a few ahead of the holidays — just imagine gifting one of these topped with a giant bow — but they tend to sell out fast, so grab one while you can.

Amazon Handy Home Products Palisade This tiny home has a distinctly zen vibe going on. You can use it as a mini yoga studio or just to do the usual stuff, like have an office space. Those cool front doors roll out barn-door style to open up the place. $2,863 at Amazon

Handy Home Products Handy Home Products Rookwood Wooden Storage Shed Granted, if your property is on a location like the one pictured, you ain't gonna be living in this. Still, this is no mere shed. This wooden mini-home is just the right size for a den or an "outdoor" living room that can be used all year long. $2,949 at Amazon

Best Barns Inc. Best Barns Inc. Arlington Shed Kit "Shed" your wasteful, overly expensive dwelling (with utility bills to match) and decamp to this adorable pint-size abode. Enjoy sconces, shutters and even dormers for the full effect. $8,700 at Amazon

Amazon Purple Leaf Patio Hardtop Solarium with LED lights This tiny home bills itself as a solarium, which sounds awfully fancy. The 12-by-14-foot structure is packed with windows, so you can enjoy the outdoors from the comfort of your little dwelling. $5,000 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)