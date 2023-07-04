Think small: Amazon has tiny homes back in stock for 4th of July

They may be tiny in size, but they're huge on style and function. (Photo: Amazon)

This summer, spend time in the great outdoors while lounging indoors. Tiny homes are where it's at! Whether you want an instant guest room behind your normal-size house, need a home office that's separate from your living quarters or want to seriously downsize, tiny homes will fit the bill. There are even a bunch of reality shows dedicated to the phenomenon. But you don't have to hire a special contractor to build your pint-size abode — you can just order one from Amazon. That's right: The mega-retailer is selling tiny home kits, delivering your new dream house right to your door. The structures are available starting at just under $3,000, which is pretty impressive. They tend to sell out fast, so snap ’em up for 4th of July while you can.

Handy Home Products Handy Home Products Rookwood Wooden Storage Shed Granted, if your property is on a location like the one pictured, you ain't gonna be living in this. Still, this is no mere shed. This wooden mini-home is just the right size for a den or an "outdoor" living room that can be used all year long. $2,949 at Amazon

Handy Home Products Handy Home Products Windemere Do-it-Yourself Home Let there be light! Windows dominate one wall of this home — and there's even a transom row above that. Farmhouse-style shutters and a barn door entrance add to the cool effect. $3,635 at Amazon

Best Barns Inc. Best Barns Inc. Arlington Shed Kit 'Shed' your wasteful, overly expensive dwelling (with utility bills to match) and decamp to this adorable pint-size abode. Enjoy sconces, shutters and even dormers for the full effect. $7,995 at Amazon

