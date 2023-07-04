Think small: Amazon has tiny homes back in stock for 4th of July
This summer, spend time in the great outdoors while lounging indoors. Tiny homes are where it's at! Whether you want an instant guest room behind your normal-size house, need a home office that's separate from your living quarters or want to seriously downsize, tiny homes will fit the bill. There are even a bunch of reality shows dedicated to the phenomenon. But you don't have to hire a special contractor to build your pint-size abode — you can just order one from Amazon. That's right: The mega-retailer is selling tiny home kits, delivering your new dream house right to your door. The structures are available starting at just under $3,000, which is pretty impressive. They tend to sell out fast, so snap ’em up for 4th of July while you can.
Let there be light! Windows dominate one wall of this home — and there's even a transom row above that. Farmhouse-style shutters and a barn door entrance add to the cool effect.
'Shed' your wasteful, overly expensive dwelling (with utility bills to match) and decamp to this adorable pint-size abode. Enjoy sconces, shutters and even dormers for the full effect.
And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)