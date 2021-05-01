Amazon's new Internet Famous storefront has all your TikTok faves at the best prices — starting at $4

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon's new Internet Famous storefront features tons of viral favorites. (Photo: Amazon)

The rumors are true. Amazon has launched a storefront dedicated to TikTok’s viral favorites! The Internet Famous storefront features trending products that have gained outstanding mass approval — from cleaning hacks to holy-grail beauty essentials and everything you never knew you needed in-between.

We browsed the new storefront to bring you the best of the best. And the cherry on top? These Amazon deals are the cheapest on the web!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Stardrops Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste

Pretty (and tough) in pink. (Photo: Amazon)

An instant TikTok classic, The Pink Stuff has over 26,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, while the hashtag #thepinkstuff boasts 119.3 million views on the app. This hot pink cleaning paste works on nearly any surface but is still gentle enough not to cause damage. The Pink Stuff is tough enough to tackle rust, permanent marker, barbecues — the list goes on and on — plus, you can grab it for $10!

One satisfied convert writes: "I bought a similar product in the 1980s. Absolutely loved it but could never find it again. The Pink Stuff showed up in my feed the other day and I ordered it, hoping it was the same stuff. It's better! This Pink Stuff doesn't have a strong smell like the older stuff. The big bonus is that it works! I had a huge build-up on the window of my air fryer. Tried everything under the sun to clean it up. I wiped on the Pink Stuff and left it only for a few minutes. After I wiped it off my window was gleaming. Off to the oven next."

Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush

Because your scalp needs love too. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush is made of high-quality, soft silicone to deep clean the hair and scalp, cleansing your locks of dirt and residue from everyday pollution and product buildup. This handy-dandy shower accessory works for all hair types, wet or dry. (You may even want to get extra ones for your pets!)

With regular use, your hair and scalp will be healthier, stronger and cleaner than ever. Heeta's silicone bristles massage your scalp to ease itchiness and promote blood circulation, while reducing dandruff and promoting smoother, shinier hair. With the crown title of Amazon No. 1 bestseller, Heeta offers salon-worthy pampering, proven by its 57.5K five-star reviews.

And if you're a scalp skeptic, don't fret. One five-star reviewer promises, "I immediately loved how soft the bristles are when applied to my scalp and that it didn’t tangle my hair. It’s so much better than using your hands or fingernails when lathering your shampoo up. After my first wash, I didn’t see any build-up. My hair was clean and fresh, and surprisingly smooth!"

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

One fun waffle-maker. (Photo: Amazon)

If you think a single waffle is just right, you aren't alone. The Dash Mini Waffle Maker — another Amazon No. 1 bestseller — is an easy internet favorite, with the hashtags #dashwafflemaker garnering a cool 19.4 million views and #dashminiwafflemaker clocking another 9.8 million views on TikTok. Add in over 120,000 five-star Amazon reviews, and you'll never question breakfast again!

"Honestly this little guy is perfect. I had a bigger waffle maker that I had to lock the handle and then the whole thing flipped/rotated, and it constantly burned the waffles and made a mess. This one is the right price, easiest cleanup, and the smaller size just makes it so much more enjoyable to use and store," said one satisfied home chef.

Whip up single-serve dishes in under three minutes, from blueberry waffles to hash browns to paninis to pizzas! The nonstick surface promises a great cook every time, plus it comes with a recipe book for all of your future mini creations!

Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler

Iced or hot, this keeps the temp just right. (Photo: Amazon)

One of TikTok's most beloved trending items — the app's #simplemodern hashtag alone has 6.2 million views — the 24-ounce Simple Modern Classic Tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-insulated, which keeps your favorite beverages hot or cold for hours on end, plus it comes with both a straw lid and flip lid for wherever your hydration needs may take you.

The tumbler is sized to fit in most cupholders and is made of 18/8 high-quality, food-grade stainless steel with a durable coated finish — colorways for days that won't show signs of wear and tear.

Sound too good to be true? We'll just let one of Amazon's 31,000-plus five-star reviews do the talking for us: "It baffles me as to why I didn’t write a review before for this because it really deserves one. I have [had] this cup for almost three years now and it’s still in great condition. I get a lot of compliments about how cute it looks and it keeps drinks cold for hours without even feeling the coldness on the outside. I would most definitely buy it again."

Cooluli Mini Fridge

Cute and cool. (Photo: Amazon)

Convenient and lightweight, the classic, portable Cooluli four-liter thermo-electric dual cooling/warming mini fridge is the ideal size for storing anything from food and drink to skin-care products and medication. The removable inner shelf and container basket allow you to maximize space and customize your storage solutions. With 1.3 million views of the TikTok #cooluli hashtag, this gadget is a tried-and-true pint-size powerhouse!

One pleased reviewer confirmed, "It’s small enough to sit on [a] dresser and big enough to hold all of the [skin-care] products." Another raved about the Cooluli's work perks: "Very cute, very cold, no noise at all, looks cool on my desk! It’s great to not have to load a cooler and ice packs then unpack and wipe down and freeze packs again. I keep it on all day, turn off at the end of 13-hour shift, turn it on next morning and it cools in no time!"

Opiqcey Silicone Brush Set

Simplify your beauty ritual. (Photo: Amazon)

Say goodbye to messy product waste and hello to smooth application for thin, even layers every time with Opiqcey's two-piece silicone beauty brush set, our next Internet Famous star. In the words of a satisfied customer, "Putting on face masks has never been easier!" The brush set can be used for all kinds of beauty products, from face masks, peels and serums to body lotions and butters.

And the versatility doesn't stop there! "I use it for applying all types of cream and even foundation," wrote another verified Amazon reviewer. "It spreads beautifully and helps economize creams Plus, these soft silicone applicators are durable and easy to clean, guaranteeing the best protection and results for your skin. See for yourself for under $5 when you shop now!

SEASUM Butt-Lift Leggings

Bottoms up. (Photo: Amazon)

Seasum's famous butt-lift leggings are no stranger to TikTok fame. These high-waisted compression tights are designed to instantly provide a "bubble butt," with strategically placed seams, colors and lifting materials. The textured leggings promise a smooth shape from the waist down, while providing a natural butt-lift.

Dubbed "TikTok Leggings," with a collective 69.1 million views, shoppers can't get enough of this super stretchy, moisture-wicking and quick-drying pair.

"These leggings fit amazing and ... [are] comfortable too!" said one happy fan. "I was hesitant...but I’m so glad I ended up getting them. They aren't see-through whatsoever. ... The fabric is soft and so far I haven’t had any types of tears in them! I recommend getting them."

And if that wasn't enough, Seasum offers 52 different colors and styles, ranging from sizes S to 4X. Plus, for a limited time, an on-page promo code gets you 20 percent off a second pair!

Dermora Foot Peel Mask

Bye-bye rough feet. (Photo: Amazon)

Who doesn't want softer feet? One of TikTok's hallmark beauty trends, the foot peel mask, rounds out our list, with Dermora's two-pack racking up well over 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Ready to treat dead skin, cracked heels and callouses, this foot peel includes papaya extracts as one of its all-natural ingredients. Additionally, Dermora's foot peel mask solves foot odor problems and provides deep hydration.

One five-star reviewer, who gave the product "two big toes up," said, "This product works better than any product like this I’ve ever tried! I’ve always been embarrassed about my dry, cracked and calloused feet to the point I work on them constantly before I even go get a pedicure and still I’m embarrassed by how much they have to work on them. This product has my feet so soft, and all (and I do mean all) the excess skin and callouses are gone! ... My husband was so impressed he wants to try it too! Made me feel like I had pretty girly feet for the first time in my life and I’m 47 years old. Wish I had found this product years ago!"

Bonus: When you shop now, you can save an extra 5 percent at checkout with an on-page coupon!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

