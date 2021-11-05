Got your shacket yet? Amazon shoppers are 'ecstatic' about this $39 style!
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The shacket is the new jean jacket — cool, easy and perfect as the temps drop. This flannel shirt/jacket hybrid is so sought-after these days that some retailers have inflated prices up to $100 — even, in some cases, $200-plus.
But we're happy to report we've found a top-rated shacket in 10 awesome colors for under $40 on Amazon. Meet your cool new friend: the Tanming Shacket!
This thick, unlined boyfriend-style topper is great for layering over tees, turtlenecks and light sweaters. So warm, so cozy, so what you need right now. Holiday shoppers: Don't miss the festive green and wine red. They'd make perfect gifts for just about anyone on your list.
Amazon will give you free shipping on all these shackets. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies to two-day shipping on many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
Check out what shoppers are saying about this shacket!
Warm, yet cool
No need to shiver to look fashionable! You'll exude a laid-back hipness when you layer up with the Tanming Women's Brushed Flannel Shacket. "This flannel jacket is warm and stylish," said one five-star fan "...I’m ecstatic!"
Another noted: "Sharp looking. Nice fall or winter wear. Attractive colors and very warm."
A color blast!
With 10 awesome colors to choose from, you can opt for a sophisticated neutral look or go bright and bold! One happy shopper wrote, "...The colors are great, and it's soft with pockets! I've had over 10 people ask me where I got it so that's when you know a product is a winner. I will be wearing this with graphic tees and even sweaters every fall! Great transitional piece that can be worn year-round!"
Made to last
Shoppers are pleased with the workmanship on this garment. One impressed reviewer said, The buttons are on to stay. High-quality material and stitching!...This material is a bit heavier than a corduroy shirt, which makes me happy. Exactly what I was looking for in transitioning to winter."
Wear it well!
It looks great several ways. Some shacket fans prefer it oversized, while others like it fitted. Choose from sizes S through XL. One customer who sized down reported: "It’s amazing and fits perfectly!! Love love love and can’t wait to wear with my ripped jeans and white booties."
No matter how you size it, this shacket is best worn layered. "I purchased this jacket in the size large (normal size is medium) for thicker layering and more warmth...Definitely a great buy and a must-have!" a five-star reviewer declared. "This is the perfect shacket! It's beautiful, comfy and cozy."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV, $230 (was $350), amazon.com
Sony X90J 75-inch Bravia XR Full Array 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $1,798 (was $2,600), amazon.com
Insignia 55-inch NS-55F301NA22 F30 Series LED 4K UHD Fire TV, $370 (was $550), amazon.com
Samsung 75-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K UHD Quantum Smart TV, $1,998 (was $3,000), amazon.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $110 (was $200), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $26 (was $60), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $119 (was $160), amazon.com
Tuinyo Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $25 (was $36), amazon.com
JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones, $75 (was $150), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, $23 (was $50), amazon.com
MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop, $1,349 (was $1,749), amazon.com
Marvel's Avengers for PlayStation 4&5, $20 (was $40), amazon.com
Just Dance 2021, $15 (was $50), amazon.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
Honeywell Home RTH9585WF1004 Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat, $130 (was $169), amazon.com
Smonet Bluetooth Keyless Entry Keypad Smart Lock, $120 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Moen TS3304BL U by Moen Shower Smart Home Connected Digital Bathroom Controller, $567 (was $730), amazon.com
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb 3-Pack, $100 (was $135), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Kenmore DU3017 Pet Friendly Upright Vacuum, $250 (was $300), amazon.com
Shark Rotator ZU632, $230 (was $380), amazon.com
Dreame T30 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $420 with on-page coupon (was $590), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Chase Secret Women's Turtle Cowl Neck Pullover Sweaters, $37 (was $53), amazon.com
Puma Women's Carina Sneaker in White, $45 in some sizes (was $60), amazon.com
Sojos Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
Satina High Waisted Leggings for Women, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
Fifata 18 Pairs Statement Rattan Earrings, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Ninja Mega Kitchen System (BL770) Blender/Food Processor, $100 (was $200), amazon.com
Yatoshi 5 Knife Block Set, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Nuwave Brio 14 Quart Large Capacity 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Ninja Personal Blender, $50 (was $70), amazon.com
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $18 (was $27), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
Freatech Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush, $7 (was $10), amazon.com
Beakey 5pcs Makeup Sponge Set, $7 with on-page coupon (was $10), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Lush Decor Wheat Reyna Comforter Ruffled 3 Piece King Set, $103 (was $320), amazon.com
LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Queen Sheets, $35 (was $57), amazon.com
Intelligent Design Raina Comforter, $65 some colors/sizes (was $95), amazon.com
Danjor Linens Grey Queen Size Bed Sheets Set, $15 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Laura Ashley Home Natalie Collection 7pc Luxury Ultra Soft King Comforter Set, $138 (was $200), amazon.com
Read more from Yahoo Life:
'Holy grail work pants!' Chic, slimming pull-ons you can totally pull off at the office — now $25 at Amazon
Danskins leggings have come a long way, baby! And Amazon's sale prices are retro-great — starting at $16
10 flattering fall styles on sale at Amazon — starting at just $10!
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.