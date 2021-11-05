Got your shacket yet? Amazon shoppers are 'ecstatic' about this $39 style!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This on-trend shacket is made to last — and it's under $40! (Photo: Amazon)

The shacket is the new jean jacket — cool, easy and perfect as the temps drop. This flannel shirt/jacket hybrid is so sought-after these days that some retailers have inflated prices up to $100 — even, in some cases, $200-plus.

But we're happy to report we've found a top-rated shacket in 10 awesome colors for under $40 on Amazon. Meet your cool new friend: the Tanming Shacket!

This thick, unlined boyfriend-style topper is great for layering over tees, turtlenecks and light sweaters. So warm, so cozy, so what you need right now. Holiday shoppers: Don't miss the festive green and wine red. They'd make perfect gifts for just about anyone on your list.

Check out what shoppers are saying about this shacket!

Is there anything more autumnal? (Photos: Amazon)

Warm, yet cool

No need to shiver to look fashionable! You'll exude a laid-back hipness when you layer up with the Tanming Women's Brushed Flannel Shacket. "This flannel jacket is warm and stylish," said one five-star fan "...I’m ecstatic!"

Another noted: "Sharp looking. Nice fall or winter wear. Attractive colors and very warm."

Rich merlot tones, or cheery pinks. Choose your hue. (Photos: Amazon)

A color blast!

With 10 awesome colors to choose from, you can opt for a sophisticated neutral look or go bright and bold! One happy shopper wrote, "...The colors are great, and it's soft with pockets! I've had over 10 people ask me where I got it so that's when you know a product is a winner. I will be wearing this with graphic tees and even sweaters every fall! Great transitional piece that can be worn year-round!"

Made to last

Shoppers are pleased with the workmanship on this garment. One impressed reviewer said, The buttons are on to stay. High-quality material and stitching!...This material is a bit heavier than a corduroy shirt, which makes me happy. Exactly what I was looking for in transitioning to winter."

Wrap yourself in this, or wrap it up for a friend! (Photos: Amazon)

Wear it well!

It looks great several ways. Some shacket fans prefer it oversized, while others like it fitted. Choose from sizes S through XL. One customer who sized down reported: "It’s amazing and fits perfectly!! Love love love and can’t wait to wear with my ripped jeans and white booties."

No matter how you size it, this shacket is best worn layered. "I purchased this jacket in the size large (normal size is medium) for thicker layering and more warmth...Definitely a great buy and a must-have!" a five-star reviewer declared. "This is the perfect shacket! It's beautiful, comfy and cozy."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

