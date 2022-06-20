This Amazon tank top is uber-flattering, fashion-forward and just $17 — no wonder it's a No. 1 bestseller
We're firmly in the dog days of summer — how are you tackling the heat?
For all the days you have to do be out and about and not, say, wearing a bathing suit and lazing in the pool, we recommend an easy, breezy tank — ideally one that's flowy enough to not cling to your body and make you even less comfortable than you already are. Amazon's No. 1 bestselling tank top does just that, and it's just $17.
The Xieerduo Women's Tank Top is made out of a soft and stretchy polyester, rayon and spandex blend, which makes it perfectly lightweight and breathable for the summer heat. It has a flowy sharkbite hem, and is long enough to be tucked into shorts, skirts and jeans, or worn over a pair of leggings.
Available in 19 colors and ranging in size from small to 3XL, there's bound to be a variety on hand with your name on it. Shoppers in particular rave about how flattering this tank is. As one of them put it: "Love this tank! Very comfortable and don't have to worry about showing anything, rolls or other. Goes with everything. Bought two colors!"
Plus, unlike inferior tanks, it's not overly revealing, which makes it perfect for, among other occasions, wearing over a sports bra at the gym. "This is a great upgrade to a typical tank top," notes one of more than 7,000 five-star reviewers. "It offers more coverage in the shoulder and thicker material. It is fitted in the shoulder area and upper chest but flows freely in the belly. I tuck the front in just a bit and it’s the perfect cool casual summer look."
Most importantly? It's totally opaque. "Not sheer at all!" a shopper reported. "Even went back and bought the white one, and with my nude bra can’t see through it!!!"
One happy customer declares that it easily stands up to the sweltering clime of the Sunshine State. "This tank top is everything I wanted for my morning walks. Lightweight but not too thin, a little stretchy but not clingy. The material is soft and breathable, perfect for summer in Florida! It washes and dries very well, going through both machines with no fading, shrinking, pilling, etc. I especially like the V-neck and the little notch in the seams at the hips (believe me, I don't want to accentuate my hips)."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
