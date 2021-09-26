This $21 Amazon sweatshirt is so soft, shoppers say it's 'made from clouds'

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get in the mood for fall with the coziest top of all. (Photo: Amazon)

Do you ever look at your cat and wish you could trade places? She doesn’t have to work, she naps all day, she’s kind of rude but nobody cares because she’s really cute. And with all that fur, she’s living her coziest life. Maybe you’ve tried to replicate that level of cozy —but to no avail, because you’re not made of layers of fluff. We’re here to help.

Maximum coziness is possible, and you don’t even need to sacrifice your dignity by wearing a Snuggie to achieve it.

There’s an Amazon sweatshirt that reviewers swear is peak cozy and looks good. The Gadewake is available in eight colors (some are on sale with the on-page coupon) and sizes small through XXL. And with over 23,500 reviews, we’re thinking they’re on to something.

$21 $22 at Amazon

So luxe with a long necklace. (Photo: Amazon)

Material

Reviewers are raving about this cotton-poly knit, which some say is the softest thing they own. “When I took it out of the bag I was beyond thrilled because it was so darn soft,” one five-star reviewer writes. “I was not expecting it to feel softer than my most expensive sweater that was 10x as expensive, but it was.” Another says, “This is one of the softest tops I have ever owned. It feels like it’s made from clouds!”

Versatile

“Love it, wear in medical field,” writes one pleased reviewer. “I got this to wear over my scrubs at the animal clinic I work at. It's been durable with the doggos and kitty claws… some of my coworkers saw me wearing this and got their own.”

Another happy shopper says, “I'll love wearing it with lounge pants while hanging out around the house, but I can also see myself wearing it out with jeans and boots.”

$21 $22 at Amazon

Pockets are always a wardrobe essential! (Photo: Amazon)

Fit

One mom this while 8 months pregnant in hopes that she could wear it during and after pregnancy, and is thrilled with her purchase. “I had my baby and I’m a couple weeks out, and this shirt has been an excellent transition shirt out of maternity clothes,” she writes. “It’s still very loose and comfortable. Great for hiding the postpartum tummy.”

Story continues

Pockets

Another mom says she bought the sweatshirt in two colors and adores the pockets: “Pockets are great for carrying my phone, snacks and random things my kids hand to me (paper, rocks, dead flowers/weeds, broken toys, etc).”

$21 at Amazon

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.