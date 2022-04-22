Amazon's Earth Day beauty sale is loaded with deals on Burt's Bees, Honest Beauty, and more

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save on these planet-friendly beauty finds. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether it's tackling pollution, reducing single-use plastics, or eliminating harmful, chemical ingredients, there's no shortage of brands looking to make our planet just a little bit more green.

In honor of Earth Day, Amazon marked down an incredible selection of sustainable beauty brands across hair, makeup and skincare. From Burt's Bees to Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty, you can score big on products that are good for both the Earth and your beauty regimen.

See below for our picks, and make sure to peruse all the clean beauty goodies here:

Acure Dry Shampoo

Save over half off on this oil-absorbing dry shampoo. (Photo: Amazon)

Didn't have time to wash your hair this morning? Just sprinkle some of this Acure dry shampoo powder on your scalp, and it'll absorb all that grease and oil so you look like you washed and styled your hair that day. It can also add volume to otherwise blah hair, plus it extends the life of your blowout or wash by days.

"Hands down the absolute BEST working dry shampoo I have ever used," shared one of over 1,900 happy shoppers. "I have thin dirty blonde hair and it gets greasy within like 8 hours after washing. My goal was to go from washing my hair daily to every other day with a dry shampoo in between but this product was like NOPE, here's an extra 3-4 days without washing and perfectly voluminous fresh smelling hair every morning. Customer for life over here, thank you for creating a natural and highly effective product, Acure!"

$6 $13 at Amazon

Mineral Fusion Volumizing Mascara

Say hello to fluttery, flirty lashes. (Photo: Amazon)

Va-va-voom voluminous lashes without the nasty chemicals? Yes, please! This Mineral Fusion mascara delivers just that, minus the gluten, parabens, talc, artificial colors, synthetic fragrances, SLS & phthalates. Plus, the formula contains white tea and aloe, which condition and nourish your lashes with each application.

Story continues

"Best mascara ever," shared one thrilled shopper. "It’s the only one I’ve used for five years. It doesn’t clump, it lasts for months, and I use it daily. I get so many compliments on my eyelashes, people think I use a super expensive product!"

$11 $19 at Amazon

HiBar Moisturize Bar Shampoo and Conditioner

It fits easily in the palm of your hand, too. (Photo: Amazon)

Bar shampoos and conditioners are nothing new, but few have as many rave reviews as HiBar. It's not hard to see why: It's designed for dry and brittle hair (though it's great on all hair types) and despite its small size, will last you just as long as a 16 oz. bottle will. Plus, it's totally plastic-free, meaning it won't clutter up the planet — or your bathroom.

"My hair is shinier, silkier and healthier than it has been in ages," shared one five-star reviewer. "I am almost 60 years old with slightly wavy hair turning silver. I have tried so many different shampoo/conditioners from the usual drug store suspects to organic and natural salon varieties. HiBar volumizing shampoo/conditioner tops them all to my great and delighted surprise...The best part of all is that this is not only good for my hair, but it's also good for the environment. No plastic!"

$19 $26.50 at Amazon

Burt's Bees Easter Basket Stuffers

Nearly 53,000 shoppers rave about this balm. (Photo: Amazon)

Burt's Bees lip balms need no introduction. This set — which is an Amazon No. 1 best-seller in the category, no less — includes four lip balms in delicious fruity flavors, like mango, pink grapefruit, and pomegranate. They're naturally hydrating and responsibly made, plus each balm in the set comes out to just under $2.50 a pop.

"I have been using this for well over a decade," shared a shopper. "I've tried many many other lip balms and treatments but continue to go back to this, my holy grail! It has a thick consistency and stays on much longer than others. The refreshing peppermint is soothing when my lips are cracked and painful. This multipack is the best value I have found."

$10 $11 at Amazon

Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream

A full eight hours in a tube. (Photo: Amazon)

When is the last time you got a full night's rest? While this Honest Beauty eye cream won't change your sleep patterns, it can certainly make it look like you just spent all weekend getting some much-needed shut-eye. The vegan and cruelty-free formula is packed with hyaluronic acid and squalene, plus illuminating pearl that instantly brightens the under eyes.

"I have loved using this!" shares one shopper. "Definitely not full coverage, but just a little 'oomph' for under eyes under makeup or on a non-makeup day."

$22 $24 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

