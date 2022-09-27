Amazon has a secret outlet of goodies under $10 — and it's huge!

Save big on household essentials! (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon has plenty of secret ways to find the best deals. Whether it's by shopping the Warehouse, using a coupon code or checking out the Outlet, there's no shortage of spots to score a steal. If you want the most jaw-dropping bargains, however, you better be perusing the Amazon Super Discounts storefront. It's technically part of Amazon Outlet, but with a twist: Everything here is under $10, from kitchen staples to beauty must-haves to items you never knew you needed. Here are 10 of our favorite can't-miss deals from the Super Discounts section.

ITSOFT Itsoft Memory Foam Bath Mat $7 $13 Save $6 $7 at Amazon With three layers of plush softness (including a foam anti-fatigue layer) your bathroom is about to get a whole lot more spa-like.

"I have hardwood floors in the bathrooms," a shopper noted. "This mat is easy on the knees when stepping out of the shower... Soft, absorbent … perfect."

IAMPDD Iampdd Self Stirring Mug $10 $22 Save $12 $10 at Amazon Whether you're a tea, coffee, or hot cocoa drinker, this mug makes an excellent addition to your cupboard. It makes a great gift, too!

A happy shopper reported: "Cup is great! That little capsule is actually very powerful. And for some reason, my basic coffee tastes so much better! I ended up getting another one already."

"I was so tired of mincing garlic and ginger by hand and I was equally tired of having to clean garlic presses," shared one shopper. "This is the perfect solution! I thought a mini food chopper was so extra, but it's perfect. I don't know why we don't all use these! It's easy to clean and allows you to chop as little/much as you like to get the perfect size you're looking for. This is the best purchase I've made in a while."

HYGEA BEAUTY Hygea Beauty Makeup Sponge, Set of 5 $7 $12 Save $5 $7 at Amazon These multi-colored sponges impart a natural finish and can be used with liquids, creams and powders alike. Did we mention they cost just a fraction of the name-brand versions?

"Love, love these sponges," shared a shopper. "I have a teenage daughter who’s obsessed with makeup and she picked all the bright color ones. These sponges are great quality, the same sponge costs $20 in Sephora but we got 5 for under $10 and the quality is amazing. I’m going to order more and add them to beauty gift baskets for Christmas; they would make great gifts."

HYSEAS Hyseas Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket $7 $10 Save $3 $7 at Amazon This blanket — on sale in a fun teal shade — makes for the perfect throw on your couch or favorite chair.

"Awesome blanket, I’m somewhat of a blanket connoisseur and this one is a great one to walk around the house in," shared one happy shopper. "I bought the first one for myself and within seconds of receiving it, my 2-year-old stole it from me and refused to return it so I have to order another one for myself. Worth it! We both love our blankets and she runs through the house in hers all day long!"

sunpo Sunpo Solar Pathway Lights $10 $20 Save $10 $10 at Amazon These solar lights add a luxe touch to even the most bare-bones entryway, backyard or porch. The set is weather-resistant, easy to set up, and looks absolutely gorgeous.

"These are very attractive," shared a happy shopper. "Easy to put together and lit up the first night after only half a day of sun."

A teacher gave this five stars and a rave review: "As a veteran teacher, I think I have seen every kind of pencil there is. Most store-brand pencils are junk, unsharpenable, and off-centered leads...I had used mechanical pencils a long time ago, but the leads were too fragile to use daily. A friend loaned me this pencil at a conference and I have never looked back. The leads are durable and the erasers stay up so you can erase with them. Great for even kindergartners to use. Love them!"

John Frieda John Frieda John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum $9 $12 Save $3 $9 at Amazon Keep frizz at bay with — dare we say? — the best-known hair serum of all time! And for good reason: It gives smooth results. Some 11,500 five-star reviewers swear by this extra-strength version.

Says a devotee: "I've been using this product for over 10 years. No other serums hold a candle to this one! I have very frizzy, curly hair that poofs out in humidity. This serum tames the poof and makes my hair manageable...Extra strength is the only version I'll use; the regular one just isn't the same."

Quite simply, customers trust in Duracell because it's proven to be a reliable, durable brand. One reviewer stated plainly: "I will use no other battery, DURACELL will always be my first and only choice!"

"Very impressed!" remarked a pet owner. "My dog is a super aggressive chewer and kills all of her toys. This is one of the few toys that she hasn’t been able to chew into 900 little pieces."

