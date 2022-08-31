Amazon has a secret outlet of goodies under $10 — and it's huge

Is this Amazon's best secret section? We think so! (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon has plenty of secret ways to find the best deals. Whether it's by shopping the Warehouse, using a coupon code or checking out the Outlet, there's no shortage of spots to score a steal. If you want the most jaw-dropping bargains, however, you better be shopping the Amazon Super Discounts storefront.

The storefront is technically part of Amazon Outlet, but with a twist: Everything here is under $10. From tech to home decor, there's no shortage of items you never knew you needed — plus products you actually need.

Here are some of our favorite can't-miss deals from the Super Discounts section.

Clorox Clorox Disinfecting Wipes $9 $15 Save $6 $9 at Amazon These bleach-free wipes are a must for any work bag, backpack and suitcase.

"Use these to clean all over the house," shared a shopper. "Powerful cleaning ability. Cleans stainless steel appliances without leaving streaks or residue. Works great on granite countertops. Leaves a nice shine! Pleasant scent. A little goes a long way."

"I bought this when I realized the bathtub drain in my new apartment was broken and unable to close," shared a shopper. "With this, I don’t even have to bother with waiting for maintenance to come fix it. It fits right over the broken drain stopper, and once there’s enough water it stays in place really well!"

GOODY GOODY Goody Assorted Jelly Bands $5 $6 Save $1 $5 at Amazon A hair tie shouldn't cramp — or crimp — your style, and these are designed to leave your hair dent-, tangle- and snag-free. Plus, the glitter and metallic coils are a fun swap for basic neutral versions.

One shopper shared: "These are great! They keep my hair in a ponytail all day without leaving dents. They look cute when I wear one around my wrist, too. The colors are very pretty as well."

One shopper noted: "Some of the best all purpose cleaner I’ve ever used!"

SHARPIE Sharpie Highlighter $10 $12 Save $2 $10 at Amazon Whether you're getting them for the back-to-school kid in your life, a favorite teacher or just for yourself, this four-pack of Sharpies is a great find. The bargain price breaks down to less than $2.50 a highlighter.

"Words can’t describe how much I like the see-through tips!!" shared a happy shopper. "It makes it so much easier to highlight!!"

LABIGO Labigo Magnetic Screen Door $10 $10 at Amazon This easy-to-install door is both kid- and pet-friendly, plus it stays put thanks to 36 heavy-duty magnets. So long pesky flies.

"It really does keep the bugs and flies outside and is easy for my dogs to get outside," shared a shopper. "The curtains close easily by themselves, so when we're on the road in our RV, the dogs have their doggie door so they can go out into the temporary pen when they want, and come back in when they want! It gives all of us more freedom, except the bugs and flies!!!! It keeps them out!"

ELONGRIVER Elongriver Car Trash Can $9 $10 Save $1 $9 at Amazon Whether you have a big road trip coming up or just love the convenience of a drive-through, a dedicated car trash can is a must. This one has a thick, leak-proof lining and three outer-pouch pockets.

"I own a Jeep Wrangler Sport so there's not much leg room to begin with, but I put it on the back of my middle console so I can reach back and throw things away easily," a shopper shared. "With it back there, no one can sit in the middle but it looks amazing and works really well!"

"Great for all kinds of shoes, not just workout shoes," shared a shopper. "Wear for work with flats or Adidas. Super soft, don’t stretch out of shape. And very comfortable. Highly recommend."

LEDVANCE Sylvania Bluetooth LED Smart Light Bulbs, 2 Pack $10 $10 Save $0 $10 at Amazon Wait, smart bulbs for 5 bucks each? You bet. These easily link to Alexa and offer hands-free dimming, color changes and even scheduling. Seriously, you'll wonder how you ever lived without these.

One shopper revealed: "Love this so much, feel like I'm living in the future now! It was really easy to set up...great if you've left a light on in another room because you can turn it off from a different room just on your phone. No more struggling with switches when you've got your arms full! Great price too!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on any of these items, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Outdoor

Love Story Triangle Sand Sun Shade Sail Canopy $36 $49 Save $13

Members Mark Inflatable Family Pool $44 $91 Save $47

Kurifier Outdoor Solar Torch Lights 8-pack $70

Sevylor Quikpak 1-Person Kayak $140 $220 Save $80

addlon 96-foot Outdoor String Lights $70 $90 Save $20

Vacuums

ILIFE V80 Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner $175 $280 Save $105

Belife Cordless 6-in-1 Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner $140 $229 Save $89

Bissell Zing Lightweight Bagless Canister Vacuum $61 $80 Save $19

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) $140 $200 Save $60

whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $150 $400 Save $250

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum $249 $350 Save $101

Kitchen

Rockridge Press The Official Ninja Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners $15 $20 Save $5

COSORI Pro II Smart Air Fryer $140

Braun 12 Cup Food Processor $170 $349 Save $179

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill $120 $160 Save $40

Astercook 15-Piece Chef Knife Set with Block $130

Lodge Cast Iron Combo Cooker $50 $75 Save $25

CHEF iQ Smart Pressure Cooker $150 $200 Save $50

Rockridge Press The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook $10 $17 Save $7

Bedding and home

Zinus 10-nch Green Tea Luxe Twin Size Memory Foam Mattress $250 $399 Save $149

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set $22 $50 Save $28

AquaDance 7-inch Premium High Pressure 3-Way Rainfall Combo $40 $85 Save $45

Beckham Hotel Collection Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-pack $50

Pairs to Go Montana Modern Decorative Tab Top Window Curtains $14 $25 Save $11

One Beat Wall Outlet Extender with Shelf $14 $26 Save $12

Lawn and garden

Finnhomy 5-Piece Garden Tools Set $18 $31 Save $13

Fiskars Bypass Pruning Gardening Shears $13 $21 Save $8

Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table $140

GrowGreen Rotating Lawn Sprinkler $25 $35 Save $10

BEI & HONG Mini Chainsaw 6-Inch $67 $80 Save $13

SEYVUM Leaf Blower $110

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.