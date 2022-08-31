Amazon has a secret outlet of goodies under $10 — and it's huge
Amazon has plenty of secret ways to find the best deals. Whether it's by shopping the Warehouse, using a coupon code or checking out the Outlet, there's no shortage of spots to score a steal. If you want the most jaw-dropping bargains, however, you better be shopping the Amazon Super Discounts storefront.
The storefront is technically part of Amazon Outlet, but with a twist: Everything here is under $10. From tech to home decor, there's no shortage of items you never knew you needed — plus products you actually need.
Here are some of our favorite can't-miss deals from the Super Discounts section.
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
These bleach-free wipes are a must for any work bag, backpack and suitcase.
"Use these to clean all over the house," shared a shopper. "Powerful cleaning ability. Cleans stainless steel appliances without leaving streaks or residue. Works great on granite countertops. Leaves a nice shine! Pleasant scent. A little goes a long way."
StopShroom Universal Stopper Plug Cover
This Amazon bestseller has nearly 11,000 five-star reviews.
"I bought this when I realized the bathtub drain in my new apartment was broken and unable to close," shared a shopper. "With this, I don’t even have to bother with waiting for maintenance to come fix it. It fits right over the broken drain stopper, and once there’s enough water it stays in place really well!"
GOODY Goody Assorted Jelly Bands
A hair tie shouldn't cramp — or crimp — your style, and these are designed to leave your hair dent-, tangle- and snag-free. Plus, the glitter and metallic coils are a fun swap for basic neutral versions.
One shopper shared: "These are great! They keep my hair in a ponytail all day without leaving dents. They look cute when I wear one around my wrist, too. The colors are very pretty as well."
Amazon Basics Amazon Basics Dissolvable All-Purpose Cleaner Kit with 3 Refill Pacs
This kit — which comes with three quickly-dissolving pods and a spray bottle — can be used all over your home.
One shopper noted: "Some of the best all purpose cleaner I’ve ever used!"
Sharpie Highlighter
Whether you're getting them for the back-to-school kid in your life, a favorite teacher or just for yourself, this four-pack of Sharpies is a great find. The bargain price breaks down to less than $2.50 a highlighter.
"Words can’t describe how much I like the see-through tips!!" shared a happy shopper. "It makes it so much easier to highlight!!"
Labigo Magnetic Screen Door
This easy-to-install door is both kid- and pet-friendly, plus it stays put thanks to 36 heavy-duty magnets. So long pesky flies.
"It really does keep the bugs and flies outside and is easy for my dogs to get outside," shared a shopper. "The curtains close easily by themselves, so when we're on the road in our RV, the dogs have their doggie door so they can go out into the temporary pen when they want, and come back in when they want! It gives all of us more freedom, except the bugs and flies!!!! It keeps them out!"
Elongriver Car Trash Can
Whether you have a big road trip coming up or just love the convenience of a drive-through, a dedicated car trash can is a must. This one has a thick, leak-proof lining and three outer-pouch pockets.
"I own a Jeep Wrangler Sport so there's not much leg room to begin with, but I put it on the back of my middle console so I can reach back and throw things away easily," a shopper shared. "With it back there, no one can sit in the middle but it looks amazing and works really well!"
Fruit of the Loom Women's No Show Socks, 6 Pack
Sure, they're not the most exciting purchase, but you'll be glad you stocked up on these once sandal season comes to an end. Plus, this 10-pack comes out to under a dollar per pair!
"Great for all kinds of shoes, not just workout shoes," shared a shopper. "Wear for work with flats or Adidas. Super soft, don’t stretch out of shape. And very comfortable. Highly recommend."
Sylvania Bluetooth LED Smart Light Bulbs, 2 Pack
Wait, smart bulbs for 5 bucks each? You bet. These easily link to Alexa and offer hands-free dimming, color changes and even scheduling. Seriously, you'll wonder how you ever lived without these.
One shopper revealed: "Love this so much, feel like I'm living in the future now! It was really easy to set up...great if you've left a light on in another room because you can turn it off from a different room just on your phone. No more struggling with switches when you've got your arms full! Great price too!"
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on any of these items, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
