Here's how to score a $15 Amazon credit during the P&G Stock Up & Save Sale

A prime benefit of an Amazon Prime membership is exciting deals and perks like this doozy! Right now, Amazon's running a "Stock Up & Save" event that gives you a $15 credit when you fill your cart with up to $60 of P&G brand essentials, including everyday household necessities, cleaning supplies, self-care products and more from brands like Tide, Secret, Downy, Charmin...well, the list goes on.

All you need to do to unlock the extra savings is spend at least $60, and you'll automatically snag $15 back in Amazon credit. There's even a helpful progress bar at the top that shows how close you are to reaching the deal, and you'll be delighted to see the total savings will be highlighted at checkout. If you aren't yet a Prime member, no worries — now is a great chance to take advantage of the free 30-day trial and reap these rewards.

Charmin Charmin Ultra Strong Clean Touch Toilet Paper, 24 Mega Rolls $33 $34 Save $2 Charmin Clean Touch Family Mega Rolls have times times more sheets per roll than regular Charmin. That means fewer rolls to change ... and a better bang for your buck. Get $15 in Amazon credit when you spend $60 on this or any participating P&G products. $33 at Amazon

"This toilet paper lives up to its claim of being ultra strong. It does not shred, tear or easily create holes when wiping," wrote one of the more than 4,800 five-star reviewers. "It is also soft to the tush! A good buy."

Tide Tide Power Pods Laundry Detergent, Hygienic Clean, 45 count $24 Tide's Power Pods remove both visible and invisible dirt from your garments, fully cleaning your clothes and even removing odors. Get $15 in Amazon credit when you spend $60 on this or any participating P&G products. $24 at Amazon

Just how clean are your clothes? Well, if that question freaks you out a bit, we suggest stocking up on Tide Power Pods Hygienic Clean, which ensure even the dirt and grime you don't see are given the boot from your fave sweaters, leggings, and more.

"This product deserves its reputation as the best all around laundry detergent existing in the world today!" raved one five-star reviewer — and who can argue with that?

Secret Secret Clinical Strength Stress Response Antiperspirant, 3-pack $27 This deodorant/antiperspirant combo is clinically proven to provide three-times more sweat protection than other products. Plus, it offers skin-soothing conditioners like vitamin B5. Get $15 in Amazon credit when you spend $60 on this or any participating P&G products. $27 at Amazon

“I think the product did exactly what it is supposed to do: Keep my armpits from being stinky…lol!" wrote a verified shopper who left a five-star review. "I have very sensitive armpit skin, and I tend to breakout a lot from everyday products. However, this did not make me breakout and I’ve bought multiple times. Thumbs up to a great product and nice fresh scent! I am happy, and so are my armpits!"

Downy Downy Ultra Plus Laundry Fabric Softener Liquid, 2-pack $15 Downy softens, freshens, and protects your clothes from stretching, fading, and fuzz buildup. This version also leaves them with a long-lasting Febreze floral scent. Get $15 in Amazon credit when you spend $60 on this or any participating P&G products. $15 at Amazon

This conditioning fabric softener is compatible with both top- and front-loading machines, plus it comes in both bead and sheet forms. This reviewer (one of over 41,000 five-star fans) had nothing but praise for Downy Ultra: "Downy fabric softener has been in my laundry bucket since I was in grad school…back when Nirvana was still an unknown band. So it goes without saying that I should know by now what to expect from Downy fabric softener. Every single bottle I’ve purchased over the past 35 years has provided the exact same excellent performance. Soft, clean clothes out of the washer…no wrinkling, color issues, or excessive wear." Smells like...the power of Downy!

Cascade Cascade Platinum Plus Dishwasher Pods, 52 count $19 Don't worry about rinsing your dishes clean before putting them in the dishwasher — just scrape and load. That means saving time and energy (up to 20 gallons of water can be saved when you skip the hand rinsing). Get $15 in Amazon credit when you spend $60 on this or any participating P&G products. $19 at Amazon

"I've tried a ton of different dishwasher detergents but this one is by far the best. I have never seen my dishes come out of the dishwasher so clean, and the dishwasher itself is even cleaner and shiner on the inside. Worth every penny!" said a verified buyer.

Gillette Venus Gillette Venus Platinum Extra Smooth Razor with 4 Heads $25 This set comes with a sturdy, ergonomic metal handle and includes four heads which fit on any Venus razor. Get $15 in Amazon credit when you spend $60 on this or any participating P&G products. $25 at Amazon

"This razor leaves your skin feeling moisturized and soft! It doesn't weigh a lot and it maneuvers around your body smoothly." wrote one of the 16,000+ shoppers who gave these a five-star review. "Perfect weight and glides easily. Truly the best razor I’ve ever had. Wish I had gotten one a long time ago!" shared another Gillette convert.

Bounty Bounty Quick-Size Paper Towels, 16 Family Rolls $39 $43 Save $4 These Quick Size paper towels let you choose the size of the sheet so you don't waste the towels or end up with too little to do the job at hand. Get $15 in Amazon credit when you spend $60 on this or any participating P&G products. $39 at Amazon

One shopper easily summed up her reason for loving Bounty Quick-Size: "Super absorbent, tough paper towels and great value for the money."

Dawn Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Soap Spray Refill, 6-pack $24 The Dawn Powerwash spray is a unique take on dish soap that's perfect for a load of regular dishes as well as items like blenders and bottles that have hard-to-reach grooves crevices. These Apple-scented refills work with any Dawn Platinum Powerwash spray bottle. Get $15 in Amazon credit when you spend $60 on this or any participating P&G products. $24 at Amazon

Dawn Powerwash Spray is a huge social media favorite, so it's no wonder over 4,300 shoppers give these soap spray refills a perfect five stars.

"The spray is like magic for cleaning baked on grease/food...The spray refill is our preferred way to use this product since it is cheaper than buying a spray head every time," shared one happy home cleaner.

