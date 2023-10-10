Why you can trust us
Hot tailgate tip: This insulated 64-ounce Stanley bottle is down to $33 for Prime Day

Lisa Schweitzer
·Contributing Editor
Updated ·3 min read
17

Whether you barely know what TikTok is or could spend hours swiping through the app, there's a good chance you've heard of Stanley Quencher tumblers. These viral vessels sell out constantly thanks to their sturdy design and ability to keep drinks hot or cold for hours upon hours. We have good news — Amazon is featuring a pretty awesome Prime Day deal on Stanley's popular 2-quart vacuum-insulated bottle for just $33 (was $51). If the past has taught us anything, it's that these babies are gonna fly off the shelves, so grab one while you can!

Stanley

Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide-Mouth Bottle 2 Qt.

$33$51Save $17

This mega-popular insulated bottle can keep drinks hot or cold for hours, making it perfect for tailgating and camping.

$33 at Amazon

This 64-ounce behemoth is sure to keep you hydrated for hours on end — and you won't be sipping on lukewarm liquid, either. The container's double-wall vacuum insulation ensures your drink stays hot or cold for up to 24 hours. Plus, it's made from durable, BPA-free stainless steel, so it's going to last you for years. It's travel-friendly, thermo-regulating and dishwasher-safe!

In addition to all of the aforementioned bells and whistles, the Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Bottle has a leak-resistant screw-on lid, plus a cup that holds 8 ounces of liquid. Another convenient feature is the collapsible handle, which makes for easy transport — a good thing, because you'll want to bring this jug with you to the beach, picnics, après ski at the mountain and beyond.

Keep reading to see what some of Amazon's five-star reviewers had to say about this jumbo bottle.

Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle 2-Qt
The 64-ounce Stanley thermos is on mega-sale for Prime Day. (Photo: Amazon) (Stanley)

"Love this thermos. It’s huge. Enough tea or coffee for a whole workday. Attached drinking cup is a little small but I use it to fill my full-sized cup," wrote one happy customer.

"I have the smaller 1.1 qt. Stanley thermos that I use daily at work and when going on road trips," said another impressed customer, adding, "I wanted a larger Stanley thermos and have been looking at this one for a while. The black matte finish is flawless and will make it easier to identify from [my] smaller green thermos."

"This is a solid, heavy thermos that holds a lot of liquid. If you fill it to the top, it will fill the cup 11 times. It also keeps your tea, coffee, whatever, very hot," raved a satisfied reviewer.

Whether you're enjoying hot drinks after a day on the slopes or cool ones during a summer picnic, the Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Bottle will quickly become one of your favorite investments.

Stanley

Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide-Mouth Bottle 2 Qt.

$33$51Save $17

It's made from durable, BPA-free stainless steel that's dishwasher-safe.

$33 at Amazon

