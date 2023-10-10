Hot tailgate tip: This insulated 64-ounce Stanley bottle is down to $33 for Prime Day

Whether you barely know what TikTok is or could spend hours swiping through the app, there's a good chance you've heard of Stanley Quencher tumblers. These viral vessels sell out constantly thanks to their sturdy design and ability to keep drinks hot or cold for hours upon hours. We have good news — Amazon is featuring a pretty awesome Prime Day deal on Stanley's popular 2-quart vacuum-insulated bottle for just $33 (was $51). If the past has taught us anything, it's that these babies are gonna fly off the shelves, so grab one while you can!

This 64-ounce behemoth is sure to keep you hydrated for hours on end — and you won't be sipping on lukewarm liquid, either. The container's double-wall vacuum insulation ensures your drink stays hot or cold for up to 24 hours. Plus, it's made from durable, BPA-free stainless steel, so it's going to last you for years. It's travel-friendly, thermo-regulating and dishwasher-safe!

In addition to all of the aforementioned bells and whistles, the Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Bottle has a leak-resistant screw-on lid, plus a cup that holds 8 ounces of liquid. Another convenient feature is the collapsible handle, which makes for easy transport — a good thing, because you'll want to bring this jug with you to the beach, picnics, après ski at the mountain and beyond.

Keep reading to see what some of Amazon's five-star reviewers had to say about this jumbo bottle.

The 64-ounce Stanley thermos is on mega-sale for Prime Day. (Photo: Amazon) (Stanley)

"Love this thermos. It’s huge. Enough tea or coffee for a whole workday. Attached drinking cup is a little small but I use it to fill my full-sized cup," wrote one happy customer.

"I have the smaller 1.1 qt. Stanley thermos that I use daily at work and when going on road trips," said another impressed customer, adding, "I wanted a larger Stanley thermos and have been looking at this one for a while. The black matte finish is flawless and will make it easier to identify from [my] smaller green thermos."

"This is a solid, heavy thermos that holds a lot of liquid. If you fill it to the top, it will fill the cup 11 times. It also keeps your tea, coffee, whatever, very hot," raved a satisfied reviewer.

Whether you're enjoying hot drinks after a day on the slopes or cool ones during a summer picnic, the Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Bottle will quickly become one of your favorite investments.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $52 $90 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder $14 $50 Save $36 with coupon See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator $30 $45 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Motopower Car Scanner $21 $27 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge $10 $16 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Noco Genius1 Smart Car Battery Charger $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter $130 $200 Save $70 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $150 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum $100 $470 Save $370 See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum $170 $600 Save $430 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $32 $40 Save $8 See at Amazon

Shark Steam Pocket Mop $70 $90 Save $20 See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum $110 $600 Save $490 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $89 $124 Save $35 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $120 $200 Save $80 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum $130 $230 Save $100 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $215 $300 Save $85 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum $249 $350 Save $101 See at Amazon

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum $449 $528 Save $79 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Staub Petite Ceramic Pumpkin Baking Dish $25 $57 Save $32 with Prime See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker $60 $100 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat $20 $36 Save $16 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $138 $345 Save $207 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker $110 $150 Save $40 See at Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine $149 $199 Save $50 See at Amazon

Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set $80 $140 Save $60 See at Amazon

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $15 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

Home

Eddie Bauer Reversible Fleece Blanket $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $22 $50 Save $28 with coupon See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Kitchen Spice-Scented Candle $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2 $6 $12 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Colsen Tabletop Fireplace $35 $100 Save $65 See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath-Scented Candle $17 $29 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows, Set of 2 $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Afloia Air Purifier $60 $130 Save $70 with coupon See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Scented Candle $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Contour Swan Original Body Pillow $60 $80 Save $20 See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill $99 $179 Save $80 See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set $28 $40 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $12 $17 Save $5 See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Moving Bags, Set of 6 $28 $50 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

OGHom Clothes Steamer $28 $34 Save $6 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Stardrops The Pink Stuff $5 $6 Save $1 See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Scented Candle $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

SinkShroom Hair Catcher $10 $19 Save $9 with Prime See at Amazon