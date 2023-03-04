'Sneakers look like new': This 'Shark Tank' footwear cleaner will save your soles — under $2 a pop
SneakErasers keep your sneakers looking like they’re right out of the box.
Why are sneaker soles — the part that literally spends all its time on the filthy ground — almost always white? It’s a question we’ve been asking since the dawn of Chuck Taylors. You buy brand-new gleaming Nikes (and ooh that new rubber smell!), but they’re scuffed and stained before you’re barely out the door. Sure, you could clean them with vinegar, but who wants to walk around smelling like a house salad? That’s where SneakErasers come in. These pre-moistened, dual-sided sponges easily tackle pesky marks and dirt, and they're just $1.20 a pop at Amazon.
All it takes is a gentle rub to effect maximum cleaning power. And if the sponges begin to dry while you’re buffing, simply add a bit of water to reactivate. Before you know it, you’ll be literally glowing up, whether you’re running errands or jogging around the 'hood.
SneakErasers are the brainchild of college roommates-turned entrepreneurs who realized the hard way how critical clean sneakers are when you’re pitching million-dollar ideas to C-suites. (Yes, you can now pitch in sneakers — another reason you should keep them clean.) From humble beginnings in a garage sprang this mighty sponge, which made it to Shark Tank and now ranks among Amazon’s top 10 shoe cleaners.
This reviewer with now-happy feet wrote, “With the first pair of sneakers I used it on, they were very soiled and there was no way they could be cleaned back to new. Well, I was wrong. At work people noticed the white on my sidewalls of my shoes.”
Echoed another footloose fan, “I love using the SneakErasers. A simple, quick, easy way to make my sneakers look like I just bought them. I hate getting scuffs/dirt from normal city wear and tear, and although my shoes are well-loved, they don't look like it ;)! I used them on my Vans and Converse — so satisfying to erase all the grind! I find these are more effective than spray cleaners or magic erasers; you can tell they are made specifically for shoes and shoe materials."
And what about SneakErasers’ portability? “I love the fact that these came pre-moistened and they're ultra easy to keep in the bag or in the car for quick use. Very solid to have in a pinch!”
So whether you’re a fitness buff, aspiring Shark Tank contestant or just someone who’s always on the go, you’ll be head-over-heels for SneakErasers, which will keep your soles bright, no matter where the day takes you.
SneakErasers Instant Sole and Sneaker Cleaner, 10-Pack
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
