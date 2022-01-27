This mega-warm ski jacket is an Amazon No. 1 bestseller — and it's on sale
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Whether you're about to hit the slopes or want to look like you just stepped off a ski lift, you need a great jacket that will keep you warm without overheating. Bonus points if you don't look or feel like a marshmallow.
Amazon shoppers believe they found the one ski jacket to rule them all — the Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket. They love it so much, the jacket even holds the No. 1 bestseller spot in its category! Score!
The Moerdeng ski jacket comes in 14 colors — both bright and neutral — and each is treated with water-repellent coating, so your underthings won't get drenched if you take a tumble on the slopes. It's wind-resistant too, so even if you decide to rock it on a blustery day about town, you'll be well protected. It even has a cozy fluffy interior, so you'll stay toasty warm no matter how low the temps dip.
Starting at $51 (was $90), amazon.com
Plus, with 16,000-plus five-star Amazon reviews, this coat is so wildly popular, you might run into someone else wearing the same one on the slope (or just running errands). Also, here's the best part: It's on sale starting at just $51 — down from $90!
Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can save even more. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The best praise comes from shoppers that normally buy expensive designer jackets — they say this coat is just as good, if not better!
"OMG this jacket is so warm!" shared on a shopper. "It is ridiculous! Seriously, I was not expecting this quality for this price. I have worn North Face jackets/hoodies that claim to do the same thing and I didn't understand why people spend that much money for that type of jacket.. but I was right... because here's a perfect jacket for less than half the price."
"I am thrilled with this jacket!" another added. "I am a landscape photographer living in rural NY. I often have to hike/snowshoe back in several miles in sub-zero temps or cold rainy weather to my shoot location. This jacket is perfect for everything Mother Nature can throw at me. Super warm but very lightweight."
One con? It's so warm, you mind need to ditch some layers! Shared one:
"LOVE LOVE LOVE! I only wore a base layer and a sports tank under this for the whole day of skiing and I stayed warm all day. Absolutely love the color. There are plenty of pockets with a good amount of space and the hood is the perfect size. I even sized up so I could fit a sweatshirt underneath but I didn’t even need that many layers cause it’s so warm!"
Starting at $51 (was $90), amazon.com
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $380 (was $520), amazon.com
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, $330 (was $500), amazon.com
Sony X85J 65-inch 4K Smart Google TV, $798 (was $1,200), amazon.com
Hisense 43-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K Smart TV, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $170 (was $230), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (was $249), amazon.com
iLuv TB100 Wireless Earbuds, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $100 (was $159), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, $510 (was $649), amazon.com
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $239 (was $300), amazon.com
Fire HD 8 tablet, $45 (was $90), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
Ultraloq Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro + Bridge WiFi Adaptor, $179 (was $249), amazon.com
Smonet Keyless Entry Smart Fingerprint Biometric Electronic Door Lock with Keypad, $125 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Google Nest Learning Thermostat, $220 (was $250), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4, $70 (was $100), amazon.com
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $23 (was $60), amazon.com
The Medium for PlayStation 5, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $99 (was $150), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $340 (was $450), amazon.com
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
Samsung Jet 90 Stick Cordless Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner, $470 (was $649), amazon.com
eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $230 (was $320), amazon.com
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $99 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Satina High Waisted Leggings w/ Pockets, $18 (was $22), amazon.com
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans, $24 (was $64.50), amazon.com
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $36 (was $90), amazon.com
Sperry Women's Saltwater Snow Boot, $68 (was $100), amazon.com
Omoone Women's Lounge Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, $40 (was $67), amazon.com
Grecerelle Women's Solid Color Chunky Button Pullover Sweater, $43 (was $60), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer with Fat Reducer, $250 (was $350), amazon.com
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
Nuwave Brio 14 Quart Large Capacity 6-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Oven, $120 (was $200), amazon.com
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Michelangelo Super Sharp Professional Chef's Knife, $14 with on-page coupon (was $56), amazon.com
Homwe Extra Long Professional Silicone Oven Mitt Pair, $17 (was $20), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Cali White Activated Charcoal & Organic Coconut Oil Teeth Whitening Toothpaste, $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Premium Makeup Brush Super-Fast Electric Brush Cleaner Machine, $20 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 with on-page coupon (was $27), amazon.com
Organic Vitamin E Oil for Skin & Scars, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Hoomqing Bed Pillows 2 Pack, $27 (was $40), amazon.com
Mellanni King Sheets, $38 (was $51), amazon.com
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2-pack, $23 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Madison Park Tufted Chenille Cotton Comforter All Season King Bedding Set, $71 (was $160), amazon.com
MooMee Bedding Queen Duvet Cover Set, $60 (was $90), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
Germ-X Hand Sanitizer 4-pack, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Touchless Forehead Thermometer for Adults and Kids, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $34 (was $50), amazon.com
GE Digital Thermometer for Adults and Kids, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
Perfect Practice Putting Green Mat & Mirror Bundle, $155 with on-page coupon (was $175), amazon.com
Squad Hero Rechargeable Laser Tag 360° Sensors + Innovative LCDs 4-piece Set, $200 (was $250), amazon.com
Jenga Giant JS6 Precision-Crafted Premium Hardwood Game with Heavy-Duty Carry Bag, $100 (was $120), amazon.com
Toss Across Game, $16 (was $20), amazon.com
The Floor is Lava Interactive Game for Kids and Adults, $17 (was $22), amazon.com
Read more from Yahoo Life:
It's easy being green! Save money, space and the earth with 10 eco-friendly finds under $25 from Walmart
Psst... Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales
Secrets from an interior designer: These 7 luxe lookalikes are up to 95 percent less at Walmart
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.