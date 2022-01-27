This mega-warm ski jacket is an Amazon No. 1 bestseller — and it's on sale

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Grab it in classic Black, one of these pastel shades or something bold like Red, Yellow or Fluorescent Green. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you're about to hit the slopes or want to look like you just stepped off a ski lift, you need a great jacket that will keep you warm without overheating. Bonus points if you don't look or feel like a marshmallow.

Amazon shoppers believe they found the one ski jacket to rule them all — the Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket. They love it so much, the jacket even holds the No. 1 bestseller spot in its category! Score!

The Moerdeng ski jacket comes in 14 colors — both bright and neutral — and each is treated with water-repellent coating, so your underthings won't get drenched if you take a tumble on the slopes. It's wind-resistant too, so even if you decide to rock it on a blustery day about town, you'll be well protected. It even has a cozy fluffy interior, so you'll stay toasty warm no matter how low the temps dip.

Starting at $51 (was $90), amazon.com

Check out that fluff! (Photo: Amazon)

Plus, with 16,000-plus five-star Amazon reviews, this coat is so wildly popular, you might run into someone else wearing the same one on the slope (or just running errands). Also, here's the best part: It's on sale starting at just $51 — down from $90!

Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can save even more. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The best praise comes from shoppers that normally buy expensive designer jackets — they say this coat is just as good, if not better!

"OMG this jacket is so warm!" shared on a shopper. "It is ridiculous! Seriously, I was not expecting this quality for this price. I have worn North Face jackets/hoodies that claim to do the same thing and I didn't understand why people spend that much money for that type of jacket.. but I was right... because here's a perfect jacket for less than half the price."

"I am thrilled with this jacket!" another added. "I am a landscape photographer living in rural NY. I often have to hike/snowshoe back in several miles in sub-zero temps or cold rainy weather to my shoot location. This jacket is perfect for everything Mother Nature can throw at me. Super warm but very lightweight."

One con? It's so warm, you mind need to ditch some layers! Shared one:

"LOVE LOVE LOVE! I only wore a base layer and a sports tank under this for the whole day of skiing and I stayed warm all day. Absolutely love the color. There are plenty of pockets with a good amount of space and the hood is the perfect size. I even sized up so I could fit a sweatshirt underneath but I didn’t even need that many layers cause it’s so warm!"

