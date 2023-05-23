Amazon shoppers swear by this primer for minimizing pores and wrinkles — and it's on sale

Do you ever feel like your foundation and concealer are not quite getting the job done? If they're leaving pores visible and doing nothing for lines and wrinkles, there IS an add-on that can make all the difference.

In the quest for a flawless face—without costly derm services—we found a product that upgrades your look for a very small investment: Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Blurring Face Primer. Right now this magic potion is down from $30 to just $20. And let us tell you, the impact is major. If you're new to primer, it's an easy thing to fold into your routine. Apply after moisturizer, before foundation—and watch how it minimizes pores and softens lines and wrinkles instantly. With more than 23,000 perfect five-star reviews, Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Blurring Face Primer is an easy win.

The Thank Me Later Blurring Face Primer is packed with nourishing ingredients like green tea extract, cucumber fruit extract and shea butter, which work together to moisturize the skin. The formula creates a base that blurs imperfections while keeping the complexion hydrated. It also contains SPF 30, crafted from a zinc oxide-based sunscreen for protection from UV rays.

And if you're wondering if the primer makes your skin feel weighed down, shoppers say it feels "super light." The texture feels similar to a combination of a CC and BB cream — it's smooth and velvety, and doesn't make your skin feel greasy throughout the day. The primer is available in a universal shade that is flattering for all skin tones and types, even mature skin.

Here's what Amazon shoppers are saying about the multi-tasking blurring primer.

The Thank Me Later Face Primer creates a flawless base for makeup.

A great pick for mature skin

"Tried this for the first time," one with mature skin noted. "Wearing it daily, just because it feels good. I am new to makeup and I am 40. I am struggling to get a foundation to look good on my skin. This is kind of a super light way to blur the blemishes a little."

Pore minimizing

According to one five-star reviewer, the primer “lasted all day.” They also wrote: “I never write reviews, but I wanted to spread the word about this product. It did an excellent job of blurring pores and smoothing out texture. Also, it lasted all day while I was outside at a zip-lining park and through my workout! (I’m 41 so mature-ish skin).”

Wrinkle reducing

"The product glides on easily," a shopper explained. "The feel is more water-like. I have fine lines, wrinkles and large pores, but this product helps with all of those things. I usually use the professional product, but this one is really working for me."

Another happy customer said: "I have large pores due to having oily skin, and this face primer is perfect for people with large pores and fine lines and wrinkles."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

