Amazon shoppers call this No. 1 bestselling lazy Susan for your fridge — on sale for $18 — a 'mini revolution'

The start of a new year inspires many of us to take stock of what can be improved upon in our homes. And if decluttering your fridge is a priority for 2024, we think we've found just the thing to keep it looking orderly. Enter the No. 1 bestselling Lamu Lazy Susan, which was designed to maximize space (while minimizing food waste). Unlike round turntables, this one is rectangular to make the best use of your fridge's shelf, and rotates 360 degrees so you can easily see all of its contents. No more moldy mozzarella hiding in the back! Oh, and it's conveniently marked down during Amazon's Winter Sale.

Why is this a good deal?

While this isn't the absolute lowest price we've seen, $18 (down from $23) is still very reasonable given that this gadget will make your life more convenient on the daily. And since it'll help cut down on the amount of rotting food in your fridge, you'll likely end up saving money in the long run. Remember to apply the on-page coupon to get the discount!

Why do I need this?

How many times have you gone to reach for the ketchup bottle, only to knock over the condiment bottles in front of it? And we're all guilty of forgetting about a jar of jam in the corner that winds up sprouting some very unappetizing fur. Straight into the trash!

With the Lamu Lazy Susan, there is no "back" of the fridge because you'll be able to spin everything around for easy access. That means no more bowling with hot sauce bottles or wasting food.

Its thoughtful design includes suction cup feet and a "lockable" mode for stability, and since it's the same shape as a fridge shelf, it utilizes space more efficiently than circular versions. You'll just want to make sure you have an area of at least 17.5 by 13 inches to place it in.

On that note, this turntable can be used in other parts of your home, from under the sink for storing cleaning supplies to inside your cabinets. In short, anywhere you'd rather not have to dig through to find what you're looking for.

Turntables aren't just for DJs anymore. Give your fridge an instant upgrade with this one. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

One happy buyer called it "a game changer in the world of kitchen organization," adding, "the standout feature is the effortless way it brings order to my refrigerator. No more reaching or rummaging to find items— just a quick spin, and everything is at my fingertips. The 360-degree rotation is a game changer, making it a breeze to access even items tucked away in the back. The build quality is superb; the turntable feels sturdy and durable. ... Installation is a no-brainer, and the sleek design doesn't take up unnecessary space. It's like having a mini-revolution in my fridge, making daily tasks more efficient and enjoyable."

"Gone are the days of old sauces, jars and containers getting stuck in the back of the fridge to turn into a forgotten fuzzy science experiment," shared another impressed shopper. "This amazing turntable makes everything on the tray really easy to grab and find, we are a lot less wasteful because we have access to it all on the turntable. We love it!"

"It is a super-handy lazy Susan," wrote a final fan. "A lot more space than a round one. Only thing that was a pain was attaching the suction cups."

Psst: Here's another nifty rotating storage device:

Amazon Cabinet Caddy $30 $33 Save $3 This slim two-tiered shelving unit can hold everything from spices to medications, but it also swivels, allowing you to pull it out and easily access its contents. No more fumbling around your black hole of a pantry just to find the paprika. $30 at Amazon

"We bought five of these to organize our mess of spices and I have got to say, I am impressed!" gushed one repeat buyer, who shared a video. "They very conveniently slide out and rotate to easily view and access every single jar. Very well constructed ... not flimsy at all. They are worth every penny!"

