'How could such a little thing make my life so much easier?': This shoe horn with 6K five-star ratings is just $10

What is it?

If you have hip, knee or back pain, or are recently post-op, then tangling with shoes is anything but simple. However, thanks to the Vive Long-Handled Shoe Horn, you can put on or take off any shoe — sneaker, Croc, Oxford, you name it — while standing or sitting. At 24" high, the shoe horn works well for both men and women, has a firm grip and is gently curved to slide into any size or style. Going barefoot was never easier!

Why is it a good deal?

Now only $10, the Vive Long-Handled Shoe Horn means you don't have to wrestle with your Sketchers or go toe-to-toe with your Hush Puppies. You can put on your shoes while standing up, which exerts less pressure on your muscles and joints — and lessens the chances of pulls and strains. And that can save you bucks on medical costs.

Why do I need this?

As this shopper raved, ""How could such a little thing, like a piece of plastic with a long handle make my life so much easier???" We'll tell you: The large oval handle gives you a safe and secure hold. Each edge is gently rounded to ensure it doesn't snag on socks or stockings, or scuff your shoes. And as a handy extra, the handle allows it to be stored on a coat rack or storage hook for quick access. The durable plastic frame is sturdy and won't crack or break, and the entire shoe horn can be separated into two pieces for traveling.

Never wrestle with your balance or New Balances again. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

The lives of over 6,600 five-star reviewers have been made easier thanks to the "Best shoe horn," as awarded by this fan. "It's exactly what I needed. I will soon have hip replacement surgery. To avoid extra bending and twisting immediately afterwards, this shoe horn will aid me in getting shoes on. I have been practicing and find it easy to use. It is simple to assemble. It separates for traveling and is just the right height."

And this satisfied customer agreed, "I had knee replacement surgery last year and I am now going for hip replacement on the same leg. With this shoe horn I can now slide into my shoes alone. Extra benefit, I can get this horn inside of my socks and get them off too!"

"It's light weight and I'm very pleased with it," said this reviewer, "Only con might be that it's plastic and therefore less solid or strong. But it's strong enough, and if it were anything else it would lose its other benefits."

"Better than what the hospital gave me," revealed this satisfied customer. "After my hip replacement, the hospital gave me a 'hip kit,' which included a shoe horn. It was longer than the regular ones but still not long enough to keep me from having to bend over too far. So I searched until I found this one. It was here very quickly after I ordered it and has repeatedly proven to be just what the occupational therapist ordered."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

