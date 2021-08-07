'Comfortable and cooling': These 100 percent Egyptian cotton sheets are up to 49 percent off —today only at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Comfy Sheets 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets (Photo: Amazon)

Shopping for sheets isn’t the easiest thing in the world. Good quality sheets are typically expensive, and they can feel one way in the store and very different after a wash. Luckily, these 100 percent Egyptian cotton sheets have garnered rave reviews—more than 11,900!— for everything from being incredibly soft to not shrinking and wearing well night after night.

And today only, a queen set is on sale for just $47 (down from $85). Twin, king, twin XL, full and California king sizes are also massively reduced.

Made of a luscious sateen weave, these sheets that are 800 to 1,000 thread count. What’s thread count, you say? It’s the number of threads that are woven into one square inch of fabric.

But quality really comes down to the fiber—and these are made of long staple cotton, which is the best kind. Staple refers to how long the cotton fiber is; the longer the fiber, the softer, stronger and lighter weight the fabric feels. And this set feels amazing and wears well, as reviewers attest.

These wildly popular sheets have racked up over 11,900 perfect 5-star reviews (Photo: Amazon)

Shop it: Comfy Sheets 100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets, starting at $47 for Queen (was $85), amazon.com

"I tend to use my sheets until they’re falling apart, and I get too warm when I sleep and need sheets that keep me cool, so I’m glad I found these 100% Egyptian cotton sheets when it was past time to buy new ones." one five-star reviewer said, "After decades of trying different types of sheets in different blends, for me 100% Egyptian cotton sheets are the most comfortable and cooling sheets to sleep on. I bought the white ones but plan to get other colors for my two guest rooms. They’re very nice sheets, look well-made and sturdy. The fitted sheet pockets are deep enough for my mattress. They’re soft and luxurious, and feel even better than the ones in 5-star hotels I’ve stayed at."

Thanks to deep pockets, they fit mattresses up to 18 inches thick. So they’re perfect for pillow tops.

Sweaty sleeper? The breathable fabric is designed to wick away moisture, keeping you cool and dry. The set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Sweet dreams indeed!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

