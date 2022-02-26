Today only: This self-emptying Shark robot vacuum is $200 off at Amazon right now

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The thing about winter? We're spending a lot more time at home. That means lots more foot traffic and lots more lazing around snacking, which in turn means lots more vacuuming to be done. The thing about vacuuming? Nobody likes doing it. It's predicaments like this that robot vacs were made for. Who wouldn't love a set-it-and-forget-it appliance that not only does the job for you, but knows when to turn itself on and get down to business it without your having to lift a finger.

If you have yet to discover this wonderful, hassle-free world, you won't get a better opportunity than now — by which we mean today: TIll midnight, Amazon's offering this amazing Shark IQ Robot Vacuum at a $200 markdown. That's $400, down from $600. Intrigued yet? Read on....

Like all Shark vacs, this one, the AV1010AE, brings superior, methodical suction to bear on your floors, be they carpet, hardwood or tile. Dust, dander, detritus? They're no match for this baby, thanks to its multi-surface brushroll, which sucks up all the schmutz and doesn't let it go. Its dual side brushes, meanwhile, make sure no nook, cranny or corner escapes it. When it's done, it will automatically return to its docking station.

One-touch control gets it going, and you can make that happen — or set up a regularly scheduled regimen via Alexa, Google Assistant or the Shark app.

"Sure," you're saying. "That's great, but lots of robovacs can do that." Well, here's what sets this Shark model apart — it empties itself into its charging base after every go-round. And that base can hold up to 45 days worth of nastiness. Imagine that — a month's worth of floor maintenance without your having to lift a finger!

Of course, this item's eligible for free shipping. But Amazon Prime members get free shipping on everything, not to mention discounts at Whole Foods and a slew of other perks. Haven't signe up yet? Let's fix that. Get yourself a free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

With ease, power and sophistication like that, no wonder more than 3,700 shoppers have bestowed five-star reviews on the AV1010AE. "GRRRREAT" said one enthusiastic octogenarian. "I now have three of these as I have a very large home. I did not want to overwork 'the girls.' I have named them all and they manage to keep the floors well dusted for us. I am not young (80) and it is not the easiest for me to clean this home. Now if they could only do the dusting of furniture and also scrub the bathrooms, it would be heavenly."

"We have three dogs and there was hair in corners and along the edge of the wall constantly, and they would also track dirt in all the time," related one happy customer. "It always looked like the house was dirty unless you vacuumed everyday. The robot manages to keep the entire place looking decent. It actually improved our mood because you're not coming home to piles of hair and dirt poking out of the corners."

"We love it! Er, her! We named her Rosie after the Jestsons' robot maid," said a whimsical reviewer. "She vacuums better than we ever could, getting into tiny corners and the edges of furniture with her little brush arms that continually reach out. She does great under beds, too. One of the best buys we ever made."

It'll be one of your best buys, too....if you get clicking by midnight.

