Today only: This self-emptying Shark robot vacuum is $200 off at Amazon right now
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The thing about winter? We're spending a lot more time at home. That means lots more foot traffic and lots more lazing around snacking, which in turn means lots more vacuuming to be done. The thing about vacuuming? Nobody likes doing it. It's predicaments like this that robot vacs were made for. Who wouldn't love a set-it-and-forget-it appliance that not only does the job for you, but knows when to turn itself on and get down to business it without your having to lift a finger.
If you have yet to discover this wonderful, hassle-free world, you won't get a better opportunity than now — by which we mean today: TIll midnight, Amazon's offering this amazing Shark IQ Robot Vacuum at a $200 markdown. That's $400, down from $600. Intrigued yet? Read on....
Like all Shark vacs, this one, the AV1010AE, brings superior, methodical suction to bear on your floors, be they carpet, hardwood or tile. Dust, dander, detritus? They're no match for this baby, thanks to its multi-surface brushroll, which sucks up all the schmutz and doesn't let it go. Its dual side brushes, meanwhile, make sure no nook, cranny or corner escapes it. When it's done, it will automatically return to its docking station.
One-touch control gets it going, and you can make that happen — or set up a regularly scheduled regimen via Alexa, Google Assistant or the Shark app.
"Sure," you're saying. "That's great, but lots of robovacs can do that." Well, here's what sets this Shark model apart — it empties itself into its charging base after every go-round. And that base can hold up to 45 days worth of nastiness. Imagine that — a month's worth of floor maintenance without your having to lift a finger!
Of course, this item's eligible for free shipping. But Amazon Prime members get free shipping on everything, not to mention discounts at Whole Foods and a slew of other perks. Haven't signe up yet? Let's fix that. Get yourself a free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
With ease, power and sophistication like that, no wonder more than 3,700 shoppers have bestowed five-star reviews on the AV1010AE. "GRRRREAT" said one enthusiastic octogenarian. "I now have three of these as I have a very large home. I did not want to overwork 'the girls.' I have named them all and they manage to keep the floors well dusted for us. I am not young (80) and it is not the easiest for me to clean this home. Now if they could only do the dusting of furniture and also scrub the bathrooms, it would be heavenly."
"We have three dogs and there was hair in corners and along the edge of the wall constantly, and they would also track dirt in all the time," related one happy customer. "It always looked like the house was dirty unless you vacuumed everyday. The robot manages to keep the entire place looking decent. It actually improved our mood because you're not coming home to piles of hair and dirt poking out of the corners."
"We love it! Er, her! We named her Rosie after the Jestsons' robot maid," said a whimsical reviewer. "She vacuums better than we ever could, getting into tiny corners and the edges of furniture with her little brush arms that continually reach out. She does great under beds, too. One of the best buys we ever made."
It'll be one of your best buys, too....if you get clicking by midnight.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $380 (was $520), amazon.com
Hisense 55-inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV, $587.50 (was $730), amazon.com
Hisense 43-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K Smart TV, $280 (was $400), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $168 (was $230), amazon.com
Toshiba 50-inch 50C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $370 (was $430), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Beats Studio3, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds, $100 (was $170), amazon.com
iLuv TB100 Wireless Earbuds, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $100 (was $160), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $490 (was $700), amazon.com
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $200 (was $300), amazon.com
Smart home:
Ultraloq Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro + Bridge WiFi Adaptor, $180 with on-page coupon (was $249), amazon.com
Hathaspace SmartAir Purifier, $215 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Smonet Keyless Entry Smart Fingerprint Biometric Electronic Door Lock with Keypad, $125 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $99 (was $130), amazon.com
Video game deals:
NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4, $50 (was $100), amazon.com
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $28 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
NBA 2K22 - PlayStation 4, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $320 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220), amazon.com
eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $230 (was $320), amazon.com
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $109 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans, starting at $40 (was $64.50), amazon.com
Sperry Women's Saltwater Snow Boot, starting at $67 (was $100), amazon.com
Omoone Women's Lounge Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, $40 (was $67), amazon.com
Grecerelle Women's Solid Color Chunky Button Pullover Sweater, starting at $33 (was $60), amazon.com
Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean, starting at $20 (was $36), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer with Fat Reducer, $214 (was $350), amazon.com
Ultrean 8-quart Air Fryer, $90 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com
Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8-quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha, $14.50 with on-page coupon (was $25), amazon.com
MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials, $24 (was $30), amazon.com
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 with on-page coupon (was $27), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $34 for Queen (was $50), amazon.com
HOOMQING Bed Pillows 2 Pack, $27 (was $40), amazon.com
Mellanni Queen Sheets, $37 (was $51), amazon.com
Madison Park Tufted Chenille Cotton Comforter All Season King Bedding Set, $97 (was $160), amazon.com
MooMee Bedding Queen Duvet Cover Set, $51 (was $90), amazon.com
Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush with Plastic Tips for Sensitive Dogs and Cats, $15 (was $30), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
Germ-X Hand Sanitizer 4-pack, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $42.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $17 (was $50), amazon.com
Lysol Disinfectant Wipes, $4 (was $9), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $119 (was $200), amazon.com
Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycle Exercise Bike, $274 (was $400), amazon.com
Giant 4 in a Row Connect Game + Storage Carry Bag, $190 (was $250), amazon.com
Sport Squad Endzone Challenge 2-in-1 Football Toss and Flying Disc Toss, $43 (was $60), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.