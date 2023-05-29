This powerful, reliable laptop is only $240 — a wild 75% off for Memorial Day

Ready for one of the best laptop deals of the year? This one is so great that you need to see it to believe it. The Sgin 15.6-inch laptop is down to $240 from its usual price of $1,050 — an unbelievable 75% off. This baby punches well above its weight class with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB internal drive that meets or beats most other laptops in this price range in terms of power and capacity. It's everything you need to work from home and keep your boss impressed.

Who is Sgin?

The Sgin brand has been around since 2007. The company has quietly produced quality notebooks and laptops since then and established itself as an under-sung but reliable option. Though the laptops tend to be budget-friendly, the internal components are sourced from reputable manufacturers. Sgin even offers a one-year warranty on all purchases, should you experience any malfunctions.

Lightweight and portable

Despite the amount of power packed into this laptop, it has a thin shell and weighs just 3.7 pounds (1.7 kg). You can easily slip it into a tote bag for working on the go. Thanks to its wide variety of ports, you can connect items to suit your personal workflow, such as a mouse, keyboard and external monitor.

"I recently went back to school, and it’s been well over a decade since I’ve taken in-person classes, so I was on the hunt for a lightweight laptop that wouldn’t take up too much space in my school bag. In addition, I wanted a laptop with a full-size keyboard that didn’t make a lot of noise as I typed and one that would allow me to use Zoom for my online classes as well. I saw all the positive reviews for the Sgin M15 laptop, so I ordered it and it has been perfect!" said one five-star reviewer.

"Excellent laptop," echoed another fan. "The top-rate features are definitely five stars — screen quality, battery life and weight. It's a thin, quality laptop. I did not know much about the brand, so I looked up reviews prior to purchase. I agree it's an underrated brand. I can use it for all my work needs while my daughter can use it for her gaming desires as well as future school needs. Setup was quick and simple! ... Battery charges quickly and Windows is ready to go."

This Sgin laptop packs a surprising amount of power into a small frame, all at a great price. (Photo: Amazon)

More power

One feature that caught our attention was the 2.8GHz processor driving the entire machine. That makes it snappy for most tasks, and you can even expand the internal memory up for a total of over 1TB of storage with an external storage card.

"I bought this laptop so I can give my other one to an employee and upgrade my own. Man, it has changed my daily work experience. It’s so easy to function with, and having multiple projects going on at once is very simple. I highly recommend this laptop for such a good price," raved one shopper.

This is a fantastic deal on a laptop with this level of power. One thing to note is that, despite these specs, it is not made for hardcore gaming. It utilizes onboard graphics instead of a dedicated graphics card, so while it can handle a few non-demanding games, you won't be able to play anything like Cyberpunk 2077 on this.

Outside of gaming, though, the multiple ports allow for a lot of versatility in workspace setup, while the impressive amount of RAM, internal storage and processor speed make it a more powerful option than almost anything else you'll find at this price.

