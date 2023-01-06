Amazon's secret hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including Echo Buds for $90

So many devices, so little time.... (Photo: Amazon)

Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true! On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great. If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one goes-anywhere screen, you need to know about this page. Here are our current fave finds.

Amazon Amazon Halo Band $40 $70 Save $30 See how many steps you took, how well you slept, and even your heart rate with this unobtrusive, lightweight fitness tracker. $40 at Amazon

The Halo Band tracks a wide range of different health metrics, and even provides access to secondary services like Headspace for meditation, or lists of recipes to help you eat better. It's even waterproof up to 50 meters! And since the device is Alexa-enabled, you can ask for a health summary from her if you don't want to dig through the app to find the information.

"Easy to use, light on hand! I tried wearing smartwatches but find it hard to keep it on for 24 hours. Halo is light weight and I don’t even realize sometimes it is still on my hand. Easy to track sleep and activity. App is easy to use," said one user.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $75 $120 Save $45 This popular 8-inch tablet lets you stream videos, capture photos and surf the web for hours. And, at $75, it's much more affordable than investing in an iPad. $75 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet features a 1,280 × 800-pixel display and impressive 64 GB of storage. You can also enjoy front- and rear-facing cameras to help you snap photos and videos in between watching movies, playing games and reading your favorite books.

"I love this tablet!" shared a five-star fan. "It is just the right size for me. I had a smaller one which was a different brand, and I did not use it much, as it did not have a big enough screen for me. I love my Amazon Fire and the 8" display makes things so much more clear and enjoyable to look at. It also fits in my bag without taking up too much space, so I can take it with me when I visit my son who lives across the state."

Amazon Insignia 50-Inch UHD Smart Fire TV $250 $400 Save $150 This TV has an impressively crisp picture thanks to UHD. An added perk? You can operate it with just your voice. Another added perk? It's $150 off! $250 at Amazon

The Insignia is a Fire TV, allowing you to stream 4K movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Sling TV, Paramount+, Peacock and more. Alexa is built into the remote, so you can simply find your favorite show by using your voice.

"What an amazing TV," said five-star reviewer. "I absolutely love it... I got rid of the cable FOREVER. I am a total streamer now."

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle $240 $260 Save $20 We know we're always telling you to buy a new TV (see above...and below). But, really...read a book once in a while! This electronic wonder keeps your entire library in one easy-to-access spot. $240 at Amazon

Want to catch up on your reading in 2023 the modern way? The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Bundle holds all your books but weighs just six ounces. It also grants you access to Amazon’s ginormous Kindle library — get thousands of titles delivered straight to your e-reader. Read for up to 10 weeks without needing a recharge (not a typo). The Paperwhite has a screen that looks like, well, actual paper, so you can get more of that real-book feel. This set comes with its own case and stand.

"When I read about the new Kindle Paperwhite I really couldn’t believe I needed another device, but I am an avid reader, and it just sounded great," said a satisfied shopper. "I ordered it. I love it. It reads so much like a book, has more memory and holds a charge for longer. It was a great buy."

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 $80 $130 Save $50 Is there an Echo in here? Yes — and right now it's nearly half price! $80 at Amazon

The Echo Show 8 has a compact 8-inch display, making it perfect to perch just about anywhere. It also acts as a mini entertainment hub, giving you access to videos, TV shows, movies or the news with Prime Video, Hulu, NBC and more. You can even make video calls and shop online!

“Every day I learn something new that Echo can do," said a five-star reviewer. "The screen quality is good...So far have used it to check on the weather each day, play a couple of short games. Listen to national news from CBS....”

Sleep is something no one seems to get enough of. Even if you do sleep eight hours a night, how high-quality is that rest? The Amazon Halo Rise Sleep Tracker can help you figure that out. It uses a built-in sensor in the device, and best of all, you don't have to wear anything to bed. It will tell you how well you sleep and make suggestions about how you can improve your beauty rest.

"I got this with the goal of just tracking my sleep for fun but wow! I've always had trouble falling asleep and staying asleep so I decided to try that feature that mimics the sun going down before bed. I have been sleeping great ever since. I love my Halo Rise! I bought one for me and for my boyfriend and we both love it," said one well-rested reader. "The sleep tracking is almost perfect - the only downside is that I have cats that love to cuddle with me at night, so sometimes I "only get 3 hours of sleep" when I actually got like 7 hours. But it's still nice to know that I apparently got 4 hours of kitty cuddles."

Amazon Amazon Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router $160 $229 Save $69 Internet not what you want? The Eero Pro 6 router can help extend your network across a wider area, even through thick walls. And the new Echo Dot works as a wi-fi extender, too! $160 at Amazon

If you have a big home, then you know the struggles of getting Wi-Fi to the far corners of the house. The Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi router can cover up to 2,000 square feet of space and support more than 75 different devices at once. It's Wi-Fi 6 compatible for the fastest speeds, and you can expand your network as needed to create a more reliable, more secure internet.

"I originally had a Netgear Nighthawk R7000 Triband router, but since I have a 2 story the rooms at the far back weren’t getting strong signal. The house is 2019 sq ft, and even with the antennas (6), it still could barely reach the upper rooms. With the EERO PRO 6 mesh system, I only have one SSID and constant coverage. I’ve had absolutely no drops in signal, even with all my devices (7 DIRECTV stream boxes, 6 phones, 3 tablets, Smart thermostat, Echo Dot, 3 smart TVs). This was a great buy," one user said.

