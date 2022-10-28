Amazon's secret hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including a Fire TV for $150 off

So many devices, so little time.... (Photo: Amazon)

Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true! On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great. If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one goes-anywhere screen, you need to know about this page. Here are our favorite finds.

Amazon Insignia 50-Inch UHD Smart Fire TV $250 $400 Save $150 This TV has an impressively crisp picture thanks to UHD. An added perk? You can operate your TV with the power of your voice. $250 at Amazon

The Insignia is a Fire TV, allowing you to stream 4K movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, SlingTV, Paramount+, Peacock and more. Alexa is built into the remote, so you can simply find your favorite show by using your voice.

"What an amazing TV," said five-star reviewer. "I absolutely love it... I got rid of the cable FOREVER. I am a total streamer now."

Amazon Blink Whole Home Bundle $140 $210 Save $70 See all the action from your phone with this handy video doorbell. You also can talk to people at your door, no matter where you are. $140 at Amazon

The Blink Whole Home bundle features a video doorbell, along with cameras for indoors and outdoors. With this security set, you can see, hear and speak to people in and outside your home through your security system on your phone — and see what's happening thanks to an HD live view.

"If you're looking for easy and inexpensive as I was, Blink is the way to go," said a five-star fan. "Adding a camera to the system is as easy as scanning a QR code. The video quality for the price is exceptional, even at night. I like the way you can schedule the system to arm and disarm automatically at night in a very granular way on a seven-day plan."

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $35 $55 Save $20 "Stick" it to your cable company while getting super easy access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels, including Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Starz, Showtime and more. $35 at Amazon

This little device gives you instant access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels. Setup is easy, too: Just plug the Fire TV Stick 4K Max into one of your 4K TV’s HDMI ports and log in to your home Wi-Fi. After that, you're ready to go. Built-in Alexa voice remote allows you to change channels using the power of your voice.

"If you get this new Fire Stick, forget cable," said a happy customer. "I love [it]. I need one for each room. It has more features and stations that are free."

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle $240 $260 Save $20 We know we're always telling you to buy a new TV (see above...and below). But, really...read a book once in a while! This electronic wonder keeps your entire library in one easy-to-access spot. $240 at Amazon

Want to catch up on your reading the modern way? The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Bundle holds all your purchased books but weighs just six ounces. It also grants you access to Amazon’s ginormous Kindle library — get thousands of titles delivered straight to your e-reader. Read for up to 10 weeks without needing a recharge (not a typo). The Paperwhite has a screen that looks like, well, actual paper, so you can get more of that real-book feel. This set comes with its own case and stand.

"When I read about the new Kindle Paperwhite I really couldn’t believe I needed another device, but I am an avid reader, and it just sounded great," said a satisfied shopper. "I ordered it. I love it. It reads so much like a book, has more memory and holds a charge for longer. It was a great buy."

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series $760 $830 Save $70 Amazon's Fire TV Omni Series offers up crisp 4K visuals, along with streaming access to more than a million movies and TV shows. $760 at Amazon

Let's be honest: You deserve a break. The Omni Series TV is here to help — partly by featuring an integrated hands-free Alexa voice assistant. So, you can say things like, "Alexa, turn on the TV," without having to lift your tired limbs off the couch. And, at $70 off, this is a total steal.

"This TV is amazing!" said a happy customer. "I'm blown away by this TV's picture. The setup was easy."

Amazon Echo Show 8 $55 $110 Save $55 Take video calls, watch shows and more on this handy device. $55 at Amazon

The Echo Show 8 has a compact 8-inch display, making it perfect to perch just about anywhere. It also acts as a mini entertainment hub, giving you access to videos, TV shows, movies or the news with Prime Video, Hulu, NBC and more. You can even make video calls and shop online!

“Every day I learn something new that Echo can do," said a five-star reviewer. "The screen quality is good...So far have used it to check on the weather each day, play a couple of short games. Listen to national news from CBS....”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen.) $99 $159 Save $60 Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 Amazon

Philips PH805 Active Noise Canceling Over Ear Wireless Headphones $85 Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $99 $200 Save $101 Amazon

Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds $20 $30 Save $10 Amazon

TVs

TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV $320 $600 Save $280 Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $170 Amazon

Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series 4K Smart Fire TV $250 $430 Save $180 Amazon

Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot 4K Smart Fire TV $380 $530 Save $150 Amazon

LG LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV $1,497 $2,500 Save $1,003 Amazon

Smart home

Roku Express $29 Amazon

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro + Bridge WiFi Adaptor Smart Lock $179 $249 Save $70 Amazon

Kasa Smart Bulb $15 $22 Save $7 Amazon

Wyze Smart Plug $7 $12 Save $5 Amazon

2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) $110 $179 Save $69 Amazon

Tablets and tech

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $979 Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 $846 $1,200 Save $354 Amazon

HP 17 Laptop PC $372 $480 Save $108 Amazon

Garmin Forerunner Multisport GPS Running Watch $170 $350 Save $180 Amazon