Amazon's secret overstock outlet has everything you need — save up to 55 percent

So many amazing deals, so little time... . (Photo: Amazon)

Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items.

Browse through the massive hush-hush outlet for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Ready for some not-to-miss deals? We were able to lift our jaws off the floor long enough to round up our favorite picks from Amazon’s outlet sale below:

Isn't it time you upgraded your sheets? (Photo: Amazon)

The right set of sheets can mean all the difference between waking up feeling refreshed and spending your night tossing and turning. These popular Threadmill Home Sateen Sheets sheets have a silky feel and —massive bonus — they won't wrinkle on you. They also have a deep pocket fitted sheet to help cover even larger mattresses. Choose from twin, twin XL, queen and king sizes in a huge range of colors and patterns.

"I’m obsessed with these sheets," a happy customer said. "They are super soft but breathable. But thick enough that I can just use the sheet with my AC at 68 degrees. I’ve washed them at least 20 times and have had no stray strings or fraying. I have two dogs who play on the bed and their teeth and nails have not caused any damage or tears. These are durable and luxurious feeling. I wake up in the middle of the night and find I have cocooned myself in these sheets and have them against my cheeks because they are so freaking soft!"

$38 $55 at Amazon

Slip into next-level comfort. (Photo: Amazon)

A good pair of joggers is a must for pretty much everyone, and the Champion Women's Powerblend Joggers are the ultimate in comfort. The fit of these cotton/polyester blend sweats isn't too tight or loose —it's just right. Choose from a range of colors, including grey, black and orange.

"These are perfect on me and are now my favorite sweatpants!" a happy customer said. "I want them in every color. I sleep and lounge around the cabin in them. Not too thick and not too thin material. Cute enough to wear into town to the grocery store."

$20 $45 at Amazon

You deserve this. (Photo: Amazon)

Treat your aching shoulder muscles after a long workout or day at the office. This MagicMaker Shoulder Massager is $10 off. It features four big nodes and four small nodes to deliver a rotating massage that targets your shoulders, neck and upper back. Flip through three speed functions, along with heating, to really relieve your tension.

"This thing is unbelievable, been using every day when I get home," a happy customer said. "It’s been nothing short of amazing...love it."

$50 $60 at Amazon

Cleaner carpets are just a click away. (Photo: Amazon).

Carpet stains and stenches happen — especially when you have pets. The Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner lets you maintain spotless floors without needing to go through the hassle of regularly renting a carpet cleaner from your local hardware store. This top-rated cleaner automatically mixes and dispenses solution as you push forward and features a drying mode with heat, so there's no need to wait for your newly cleaned carpets to dry. There's even a stain remover wand to help you do spot treatments.

"I can’t believe how well this thing cleaned our carpets!" a satisfied customer said. "Our home is only a year old so the carpets are really new! I vacuum at least three times per week and am so grossed out by the color of the water! I plan on cleaning my carpets monthly now. This is super easy to push and pull and easy to clean out. I like the dry only button, too, so rugs and carpet don’t stay wet."

$240 $320 at Amazon

Get ready for a next level of oral hygiene. (Photo: Amazon)

The Waterpik Whitening Water Flosser has an army of fans, and it's easy to see why. This professional-level device helps get gunk and grime out of your teeth and has the added bonus of whitening. It removes up to 25 percent more stains than just brushing and removes nearly 100 percent of plaque. The set comes with 30 fresh mint whitening tablets to take out stains while freshening your breath.

"I'd heard about these things before but I never dreamed I would like having one so much," a five-star fan said. "I've always hated manual flossing with a passion. This is so much nicer and I really enjoy keeping my teeth clean now. It's much more pleasant than pulling floss between my teeth. My teeth feel so much cleaner after I use this so I use it twice a day. I love it."

$73 $120 at Amazon

This phone case is seriously tough. (Photo: Amazon)

Otterbox is "the" name in phone cases, and the Otterbox Defender case is about as strong as they come. This protective case offers up a solid inner shell and soft outer cover to help keep your phone intact through scratches, drops, bumps and shocks. Port covers also keep dust and debris away from your device. There's even a belt-clip holster that doubles as a kickstand for those times you need to go hands-free. Right now, you can score this handy case for an impressive 57 percent off.

"Best protective case on the market," a happy customer said. "Absolutely love this case. I always get it on my new phones I get. Protects it so well from drops and dust and everything."

$26 $60 at Amazon

This digital kitchen scale measures up. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $18 (was $30), the Hdjuntunkor Digital Kitchen Scale just might change your life. Great for fitness goals, it's also crucial for tricky recipes like chocolate soufflé that need extremely accurate measurements. It instantly converts measurements (say, from ounces to grams).

It's thin, so you can tuck it in a drawer. And the size is right — small enough that it won’t overpower a countertop if you choose to leave it out but large enough to fit a dinner plate.

"Very pleased! This scale is working great for us," shared a savvy Amazon shopper. "The controls are easy to use — a simple tap is all it takes... The large platform allows placement of a bowl or plate without obscuring the readout or controls, and the stainless steel finish is easy to keep clean..."

$18 with on-page coupon (was $30)

Meet your new best friend. (Photo: Amazon)

The GoWise USA 7-Quart Air Fryer & Dehydrator can whip up an impressive seven quarts of food at once. That means it can easily fit a whole chicken or up to five burgers, making it easy to make dinner for your crew in no time. Choose from eight cooking functions, including Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Grill, Dehydrate, Keep Warm and Preheat.

"WOW!!! This GoWise USA 7-Quart Air Fryer & Dehydrator is simply amazing," a happy customer said. "The 7-quart makes live so much easier because it is the perfect size. ... I am very impressed with how well and delicious the food comes out. I have also tried to dehydrate apples and they came out super juicy and crispy. It will be our new go to snack."

$76 $120 at Amazon

