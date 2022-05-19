Amazon's secret outlet is jam-packed with deals: Check out this week's best buys

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon's outlet has a treasure trove of savings. (Photo: Amazon)

Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items.

Browse through the massive hush-hush outlet for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Ready for some not-to-miss deals? We were able to lift our jaws off the floor long enough to round up our favorite picks from Amazon’s outlet sale below:

NutriBullet 1200 Watt Blender

This blender is ready for anything. (Photo: Amazon)

NutriBullet has built up a reputation for quality blenders that can handle just about anything, and the NutriBullet 1200 Watt Blender is no exception. This powerful blender — $25 off right now — delivers three speeds and a pulse function that'll help you make perfect smoothies, soups, sauces and more. The set comes with a base, 64-ounce blender pitcher, tamper and a recipe book to help you get to work seamlessly.

"Perfect container size, cleaning is a breeze and the lid doesn't get stuck or leak," said a happy customer.

$85 $110 at Amazon

Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Cart

Who's hungry? (Photo: Amazon)

The Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Cart is at its lowest price in 30 days — just in time for Memorial Day! This grill can easily handle all your backyard BBQ needs and features a stainless steel finish to make it last, summer after summer. Just hit the electric ignition to fire things up and get cooking. There's even a 10,000 BTU side burner for sauces and sides.

"This grill is amazing!" said a five-star fan. "I use it at least three times a week. Super easy to clean and has a lot of room for multiple foods. I love the side burner as well."

$251 $370 at Amazon

Sam Edelman Women's Mollie Flat Sandal

Score designer sandals at a sweet discount. (Photo: Amazon)

Celebrate the start of sandal season with the gorgeous Sam Edelman Women's Mollie Flat Sandal. These strappy leather sandals are crafted from Italian hides for buttery-soft feel. They also featured anatomic arch support features to help you walk comfortably, even during all-day use.

"Looooove these so much," said a five-star reviewer. "Comfortable and fancy!"

$94 $140 at Amazon

GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer

Just think of all the dinner possibilities. (Photo: Amazon)

If you still haven't invested in an air fryer, now is the time to stop making excuses. This top-rated GoWise model makes all your favorite fried foods without the high-fat content, which means you can enjoy those wings, veggies and fries you love without ever feeling guilty. Plus, it leaves them crispy on the outside and oh-so-tender on the inside.

"This is my first air fryer and I love it! I already have an Instapot and I was worried I would not use this very much!" one shopper shared. "I was WRONG. I use my air fryer at least 3-4 times a week. Chicken, fish, steak... all fabulous. French fries, frozen chicken, corn dogs, chicken nuggets... so crunchy!"

$69 $120 at Amazon

Il Inin Women's Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Dress this breezy sundress up or down — your choice! (Photo: Amazon)

Want a sundress for $22? The Il Inin Women's Sleeveless Maxi Dress is here for you. This wear-everywhere dress features adjustable spaghetti straps and an asymmetrical front with a high slit to show off your legs. It even has pockets! Choose from a range of pretty patterns.

"I bought one for my daughter and one for myself," said a happy customer. "We both love it! It's beautiful fabric, good quality and gorgeous looking."

$22 with on-page coupon $30 at Amazon

Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum

Dust bunnies, beware. (Photo: Amazon)

Want cleaner floors without putting in extra effort? The best-selling Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum lets you maintain spotless floors without needing to lift a finger. It's controlled by your voice or app — your choice — and has an impressive 120 minutes of run time. Right now, it's 40% off!

"As a working mom with a young child, the daily cleaning inevitably piled up to the weekends," said a five-star fan. "After spending too many hours vacuuming on my day of rest, I thought a robot vac would be worth a shot. I wasn't expecting much, but after one month I can say it has been life changing. Four weeks into using this critter and I haven't pulled out the upright Shark once. We have a 1,200 square foot house with a mixture of hard plank, rugs and carpeted flooring. This handles it all."

$140 $230 at Amazon

Fotouzy Cutting Board Mats, Set of 8

Get all your cutting board needs covered — for just $14. (Photo: Amazon)

Having just one cutting board in your kitchen means needing to constantly sanitize your board while you prep different foods — and that's a total time suck. Well, you get eight different boards with this Fotouzy Cutting Board Mats set, making it easy to keep on chopping and dicing without having to do extra dishes. Each board is color-coded and has its own icons to make it easy to keep track of the right board for meats, fish, veggies and more. The no-slip mats are just one millimeter thick, so they won't take up much space in your kitchen.

"I REALLY like these cutting board mats," said a five-star fan. "They're bright and so colorful and I love how there's an icon to help you distinguish how to use them. I have several large dense cutting boards, but when I'm making a meal with a lot of ingredients, I prefer to use these so I can spread out and set up multiple cutting stations. They're easy to clean and take up very little space in my pan cabinet."

$14 $30 at Amazon

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set

Treat yourself to a better night's sleep. (Photo: Amazon)

The right set of sheets can mean all the difference between waking up feeling refreshed and spending your night tossing and turning. These best-selling Mellanni Queen Sheets are specially designed to be cooling, so you don't wake up all sweaty. They also have a deep pocket fitted sheet to help cover even larger mattresses. Choose from twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes in a massive range of colors.

"They are fantastic!" a happy customer said. "They are soft. It's like coming home after a long, yucky day at work, and all you want is to crawl your sorry self into bed for the night, and your sheets GIVE YOU A HUG all through the night. But they are breathable, so you aren't sweating like crazy. Ah-May-Zing! They also wash nicely, they come out soft — but not 'flannel soft' and they fold up neatly."

$35 $50 at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Style and dry your hair in one go with this handy tool. (Photo: Amazon)

Thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this brilliant gadget, which allows you to dry and style your hair in one go. Choose between three heat and speed settings and use the oval-shaped brush with turfed bristles to get a smoother look. The end result? You'll have volume and 30 percent less frizz than if you dried your hair the traditional way.

"Oh. My. Goodness. I just received this brush/blow dryer yesterday and it has already changed my hair game drastically!" a five-star fan said. "I’m seriously so uncoordinated with a brush in one hand and dryer in the other that I’ve given up long ago and leave my hair sopping wet to let it dry to a kinky frizz. But 20 minutes this morning and it’s dry, straight, and polished. The barrel is large so it’s great because it gently grabs a lot of hair."

$45 $60 at Amazon

Panasonic Noise-Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Immersive Headphones

Tune out the world. (Photo: Amazon)

Get wrapped up in your go-to audio with the help of these Panasonic Noise-Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Immersive Headphones — they're 60% off right now! The headphones are all about that bass, with an ultra-low bass response that amplifies at low frequencies to make you feel like you're at a concert. A noise-cancelling feature lets you tune out everything else as you enjoy an impressive 20 hours of playback before needing a charge. Choose between black and sand beige colors — they're both on sale!

"I love these. Never taking them off. It’s like having a boombox in your ears!" a happy customer said. "The bass is incredible."

$75 $180 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

