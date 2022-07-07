Amazon's secret outlet is bursting with deals right now: Our picks, up to 70% off

Amazon's outlet = a treasure trove of savings. (Photo: Amazon)

Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items. Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido.

Ready for some not-to-miss deals on Birkenstock, Cuisinart, NutriBullet and more? We were able to lift our jaws off the floor long enough to round up our favorite picks from Amazon’s outlet sale below:

Crocs Kadee II Women's Flip Flops Crocs $14 $25 at Amazon The Kadee II women's flip flops are lightweight and water-friendly, so you can take them to the beach, pool, brunch and wherever else summer takes you. The shoes —which have more than 19,000 perfect reviews — feature Croslite foam for extra cushioning and comfort.

Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush Revlon $45 $60 at Amazon You can style, dry and add volume to your hair in one go with the help of this cult-favorite device. The drying brush features ionic technology to smooth your hair and reduce frizz. Flip through three heat levels and speed settings to find the one that's right for you.

Chefman 6.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer Chefman $89 $150 at Amazon This handy device serves as an air fryer, rotisserie oven and dehydrator, allowing you to do just about anything and everything in it. An easy touch screen and eight preset options make it easy to get dinner on the table.

Intex Explorer 300 Intex $35 $48 at Amazon Like to play around in the water? This sturdy inflatable boat can carry you and three of your friends around the shore. It comes with a set of French oars and its own pump, so you can easily blow it up at the beach.

DynaTrap Flying Insect Trap DynaTrap $50 $77 at Amazon The DynaTrap Mosquito & Flying Insect Trap effectively takes out mosquitoes and other winged insects. This trap covers up to a quarter of an acre, so you can plop it on your patio and enjoy coverage around your yard.

NutriBullet Pro 13-Piece Set NutriBullet $83 $110 at Amazon NutriBullet has a reputation for quality blenders that can handle just about anything. This powerful personal blender seamlessly works through nuts, seeds, ice, greens and more with the help of a 900-watt motor.

CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set CGK Unlimited $30 $40 at Amazon These popular sheets are specially designed to be soft and smooth, so you sleep in comfort. And the fitted version has deep pockets for larger mattresses. Choose from twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer Sun Joe $215 $245 at Amazon The Sun Joe SPX3500 Pressure Washer is a powerful beast that can quickly tackle just about any household cleaning job. It features 2,300 PSI (pound per square inch) of raw power with a maximum water temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit, while this pressure washer is also armed with a 13-amp motor.

JBL LIVE 300 JBL $89 $150 at Amazon These little buds pack a ton of power. They can shift from immersing you in sound to helping you focus with Ambient Aware, plus with over 20 hours of battery life, you can wear them practically all day long without missing a beat.

OKP K3 Robot Vacuum and Mop OKP $92 $420 at Amazon This baby is on sale for just $92 and it's a fan favorite among Amazon shoppers. The OKP K3 is strong enough for wood, tile and carpets, plus it has four cleaning modes for a totally customizable clean.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

