Amazon's secret outlet is bursting with deals right now: Our picks, up to 70% off
Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items. Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido.
Ready for some not-to-miss deals on Birkenstock, Cuisinart, NutriBullet and more? We were able to lift our jaws off the floor long enough to round up our favorite picks from Amazon’s outlet sale below:
Crocs Kadee II Women's Flip Flops
The Kadee II women's flip flops are lightweight and water-friendly, so you can take them to the beach, pool, brunch and wherever else summer takes you. The shoes —which have more than 19,000 perfect reviews — feature Croslite foam for extra cushioning and comfort.
Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush
You can style, dry and add volume to your hair in one go with the help of this cult-favorite device. The drying brush features ionic technology to smooth your hair and reduce frizz. Flip through three heat levels and speed settings to find the one that's right for you.
Chefman 6.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer
This handy device serves as an air fryer, rotisserie oven and dehydrator, allowing you to do just about anything and everything in it. An easy touch screen and eight preset options make it easy to get dinner on the table.
Intex Explorer 300
Like to play around in the water? This sturdy inflatable boat can carry you and three of your friends around the shore. It comes with a set of French oars and its own pump, so you can easily blow it up at the beach.
DynaTrap Flying Insect Trap
The DynaTrap Mosquito & Flying Insect Trap effectively takes out mosquitoes and other winged insects. This trap covers up to a quarter of an acre, so you can plop it on your patio and enjoy coverage around your yard.
NutriBullet Pro 13-Piece Set
NutriBullet has a reputation for quality blenders that can handle just about anything. This powerful personal blender seamlessly works through nuts, seeds, ice, greens and more with the help of a 900-watt motor.
CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set
These popular sheets are specially designed to be soft and smooth, so you sleep in comfort. And the fitted version has deep pockets for larger mattresses. Choose from twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.
Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer
The Sun Joe SPX3500 Pressure Washer is a powerful beast that can quickly tackle just about any household cleaning job. It features 2,300 PSI (pound per square inch) of raw power with a maximum water temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit, while this pressure washer is also armed with a 13-amp motor.
JBL LIVE 300
These little buds pack a ton of power. They can shift from immersing you in sound to helping you focus with Ambient Aware, plus with over 20 hours of battery life, you can wear them practically all day long without missing a beat.
OKP K3 Robot Vacuum and Mop
This baby is on sale for just $92 and it's a fan favorite among Amazon shoppers. The OKP K3 is strong enough for wood, tile and carpets, plus it has four cleaning modes for a totally customizable clean.
And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV, $100 (was $180), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $150 (was $230), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV, $280 (was $450), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $750 (was $1,100), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Pioneer 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, $200 (was $320), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $140 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (was $249), amazon.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $227 (was $350), amazon.com
JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones, $89 (was $150), amazon.com
TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds, $24 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, $100 (was $120), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
HP 2020 Flagship 14 Chromebook Laptop Computer, $162 (was $217), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $310 (was $400), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, $136 (was $160), amazon.com
JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $114 (was $150), amazon.com
Halo View Fitness Tracker, $45 (was $80), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch, $300 (was $350), amazon.com
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $119 (was $199), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for PlayStation 4, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PlayStation 5, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Elden Ring for PlayStation 5, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection for Nintendo Switch, $27 (was $40), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
SimplySmart Home PhotoShare Friends and Family Smart Digital Photo Frame, $133 (was $180), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
eero 6+ dual-band mesh, $194 (was $299), amazon.com
Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope, $12 (was $14), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
OKP K3 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $120 with on-page coupon (was $420), amazon.com
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment, $11 (was $20), amazon.com
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $112 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Bissell 2999 MultiClean Allergen Pet Vacuum, $140 (was $196), amazon.com
eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30, $180 (was $319), amazon.com
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $170 (was $280), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Auselily Women Summer Casual Beach Cover Up, $26 (was $31), amazon.com
Bishuige Women Summer T Shirt Dress, $29 (was $41), amazon.com
Merokeety Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress, $37 (was $46), amazon.com
Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Sandals, $35 (was $55), amazon.com
BB DAKOTA by Steve Madden Women's Fields of Gold Dress, $41 (was $69), amazon.com
BELONGSCI Women's Dress, $30 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Mialoe Portable Blender, $22 (was $26), amazon.com
Ninja SP301 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop 13-in-1 Oven, $95 (was $130), amazon.com
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender, $33 (was $50), amazon.com
Ninja OL601 Foodi XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker, $200 (was $320), amazon.com
GE Food Processor, $99 (was $159), amazon.com
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6, $99 (was $130), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $17 (was $27), amazon.com
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, $6 (was $9), amazon.com
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
First Botany Hair Growth Shampoo Conditioner Set, $25 (was $35), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Meritlife Queen Size All Season Quilted Down Alternative Comforter, $30 with on-page coupon (was $70), amazon.com
LuxClub 6pc King Bamboo Sheet Set, $38 (was $62), amazon.com
Command Picture Hanging Strips, $3 (was $6), amazon.com
Fern and Willow Pillows, $27.50 (was $50), amazon.com
Madison Park Full/Queen Quilt Set Cottage Coastal Design, $83 (was $120), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face SPF 60 Sunscreen Lotion, $9 (was $11), amazon.com
Veva Air Purifier, $100 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Pure Gem Single Use Disposable Blue Face Masks (pack of 100), $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Pure Enrichment PureZone Medium-Large Room Air Purifier, $80 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with Melatonin & Essential Oils, $8 (was $13), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Katchy Automatic Indoor Insect and Flying Bugs Trap, $36 with on-page coupon (was $48), amazon.com
Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Water Resistant Comfortable Kneeling Pad, $19 (was $33), amazon.com
Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer, $169 (was $200), amazon.com
Dewdroo Expandable Garden Hose 100ft, $35 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Luggage:
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels, $150 (was $190), amazon.com
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, $91 (was $190), amazon.com
SwissGear 1900 Scansmart TSA 17-Inch Laptop Backpack, $67 (was $90), amazon.com
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage, $68 (was $120), amazon.com
Outdoor
Sebor Deluxe XL Pop-up Beach Tent, $49 (was $100), amazon.com
Keter Westwood 150 Gallon Resin Large Deck Box, $234 (was $430), amazon.com
Oileus Foding Portable Beach Chair 2-pack, $110 (was $140), amazon.com
Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers 2-pack, $160 (was $190), amazon.com
Click N' Play Beach Toys for Kids, $18 (was $25), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.