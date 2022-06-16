Amazon's secret outlet is jam-packed with deals this week: Our picks, up to 70% off
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items.
Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido.
And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Ready for some not-to-miss deals on Birkenstock, Cuisinart, NutriBullet and more? We were able to lift our jaws off the floor long enough to round up our favorite picks from Amazon’s outlet sale below:
Poligo 29-Piece BBQ Grill Accessories
Want to ramp up your outdoor cooking game? The Poligo grill set features 29 (not a typo) different tools to help you become a grill master. The set includes a BBQ spatula, BBQ fork, tongs, meat knife, basting brush, grill cleaning brush and much more. There are even corn holders and drinking straws in the mix! The whole thing neatly packs into a portable carrying case.
"My husband got this for Father’s Day. He absolutely loves it!" said a five-star fan. "It came quickly and he loves everything about it. The case is great! The salt and pepper shakers come in handy so he leaves mine alone."
Optimus F-0610 6 Inch Personal Table Fan
Whether you have high ceilings, your AC isn't up to snuff or you don't have air conditioning at all, this Optimus fan can help you power through hot days in comfort. The desktop fan offers up two levels of power to cool off while you're working or sleeping. Even better? It easily sits on your desk.
"This little fan runs five days a week and about eight hours a day. What a tough little fan," a happy customer said. "The Optimus is whisper quiet which is good since I use it in the office. The fan does not vibrate and pushes a great deal of volume for such a cute little fan."
Sun Joe SPX3500 Pressure Washer
The Sun Joe SPX3500 Pressure Washer is a powerful beast that can quickly tackle just about any household cleaning job. It features 2,300 PSI (pound per square inch) of raw power with a maximum water temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit, while this pressure washer is also armed with a 13-amp motor — which is surprisingly quiet, yet powerful. This washer also comes with five different spray nozzles for that just-right clean.
“Amazing pressure washer,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “It blasted through 30 to 40 years of grime and dirt on our sidewalk. It's surprisingly quiet, and only turns on when you pull the trigger... I'm very impressed, and will be using it to clean EVERYTHING."
Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush
Thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush for a glowing complexion. The brush offers up two speeds: one is made to help do a deep clean; the other offers gentle exfoliation. It can even take off your makeup at the end of the day. The whole thing is battery-powered and water resistant, so you can use it in the shower.
"I was skeptical about adding this brush into my routine as areas of my face are more sensitive than others, but I am beyond ecstatic I bought it!" said a five-star fan. "My skin looks revived! The under-eye bags have almost disappeared! There’s a natural glow and my skin is so soft! I’ve never had acne before, but black heads have been the norm in my life until now! My complexion is amazing!"
NutriBullet 13-Piece Blending Kit
NutriBullet has a reputation for quality blenders that can handle just about anything, and the NutriBullet 13-Piece Blending Kit is no exception. This powerful personal blender seamlessly works through nuts, seeds, ice, greens and more with the help of a 900-watt motor. The kit features the blender's base, two 32-ounce cups, two to-go lids, two lip rings, two lip rings with handles and a recipe book, so you can seamlessly blend a slew of different smoothies and take it on the road.
"I've been using my NutriBullet Pro -13-Piece for about three months now for my veggies, fruits and seeds," said a five-star fan. "It blends so fast and so smoothly just within one minute! And cleaning is very easy. This is my usual breakfast and so saves me a lot of time."
Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials EVA Sandal
Want a pair of shoes you can wear everywhere from brunch to the beach? Meet the Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials EVA Sandal. These sandals — currently 47% off! — are crafted from 100% rubber, making them easy to use in any conditions. Choose from white, black, multi-color and more shades.
One five-star fan called these comfy shoes "BirkenCrocs," noting that they have elements of both Birkenstocks and Crocs. "if you've ever wanted to try a pair of Birkenstocks, this is an inexpensive way to experience the brilliance that has kept this company in business for over two centuries," they wrote. "They are also super light weight, and don't seem to harbor foot odor."
JBL LIVE 300
These little buds pack a ton of power. They can shift from immersing you in sound to helping you focus with Ambient Aware, plus with over 20 hours of battery life, you can wear them practically all day long without missing a beat. Going to the gym? Make sure to pack these JBLs in your bag: They're sweat- and water-resistant, so they won't slip out mid-workout.
"WOW!!! I have bought every pair of the best earbuds or in-ear headphones that you can buy!" a shopper shared. "They are all garbage compared to these I did not know they made a earbuds that could sound this good and get this loud with this much bass and so much clarity."
OKP K3 Robot Vacuum
Who says you have to spend hundreds on a robovac, let alone one that doubles as a mop? This baby is on sale for just $120 (or 71% off the original price of $420) and it's a fan favorite among Amazon shoppers. The OKP K3 is strong enough for wood, tile and carpets, plus it has four cleaning modes for a totally customizable clean. It's ultra-thin, too, so it can slide under the couch and pick up all those crumbs you never even knew were there.
"Excellent cute vacuum!" one shopper shared. "Easy to set up and fun to use. Efficiently picked up the hair and dust! Way better than I thought! Glides over rugs as well. This little robot really saved me tons of time..."
Il Inin Women's Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Want a go-to sundress for $26? The Il Inin Women's Sleeveless Maxi Dress is here for you. This wear-everywhere frock features adjustable spaghetti straps and an asymmetrical front with a high slit to show off your legs. It even has pockets! Choose from a range of pretty patterns.
"I bought one for my daughter and one for myself," said a happy customer. "We both love it! It's a beautiful fabric, good quality and gorgeous."
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set
The right set of sheets can mean all the difference between waking up feeling refreshed and spending your night tossing and turning. Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Mellanni Queen Sheets are specially designed to be cooling, so you don't wake up all sweaty. And the fitted version has deep pockets for larger mattresses. Choose from twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes in a massive range of colors.
"Fantastic!" a happy customer said. "They are soft. It's like coming home after a long, yucky day at work, and all you want is to crawl your sorry self into bed for the night, and your sheets GIVE YOU A HUG all through the night. But they are breathable, so you aren't sweating like crazy. Ah-May-Zing! They also wash nicely, they come out soft — but not 'flannel soft' and they fold up neatly."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Insignia Class F20 Series 24-inch HD Fire TV, $100 with on-page coupon (was $170), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $140 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV, $290 (was $450), amazon.com
P-Jing 120-inch Projection Movie Screen, $21 (was $50), amazon.com
Samsung A550 A Series Sound Bar, $158 (was $278), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $158 (was $230), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Kvidio Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones, $25 with on-page coupon (was $36), amazon.com
Apple AirPods, $119 (was $159), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $24 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Tagry Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $28 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds, $22 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (was $249), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $161 (was $230), amazon.com
Samsung Chromebook 4, $127 (was $230), amazon.com
Moto G fast, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
2021 Apple iPad Mini (WiFi, 64gb), $409 (was $499), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $250 (was $400), amazon.com
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, $110 (was $150), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PlayStation 5, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Nintendo Switch, $46 (was $60), amazon.com
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PlayStation 5, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $130 (was $230), amazon.com
Elden Ring for PlayStation 5, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug, $20 (was $25), amazon.com
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
Echo Show 15, $250 (was $335), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip, $47 (was $80), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum with Smart Dynamic Navigation, $230 (was $320), amazon.com
Puetz Handheld Steam Cleaner, $49 with on-page coupon (was $70), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO, $249 (was $350), amazon.com
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C, $150 (was $230), amazon.com
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $117 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
DB Moon Women's Casual Summer Maxi Dress, $27 (was $47), amazon.com
Omystyle Purse Organizer Insert for Handbag, Medium, $13 (was $29), amazon.com
Travando Mens Slim Wallet with Money Clip, $22.50 with on-page coupon (was $35), amazon.com
Auselily Women's Short Sleeve Loose Casual Maxi Dress, $33 with on-page coupon (was $53), amazon.com
Bishuige Women Summer T Shirt Dress, $28 with on-page coupon (was $41), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Ultrean Air Fryer, $50 with on-page coupon (was $96), amazon.com
Crock-Pot 3.5-quart Casserole Manual Slow Cooker, $50 (was $70), amazon.com
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer, $13 with on-page coupon (was $20), amazon.com
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Mialoe Portable Blender, $20 (was $26), amazon.com
Ninja SP301 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop 13-in-1 Oven, $180 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Pura D'Or Biotin Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo & Conditioner Set, $36 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil, $19 (was $50), amazon.com
Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $16 (was $27), amazon.com
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer with SPF 30 Sunscreen, $16.50 (was $20), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
3M Patch Plus Primer 4-in-1 2-pack, $15 (was $16), amazon.com
LuxClub's 6pc King Bamboo Sheet Set, $38 (was $62), amazon.com
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-pack, $26 with on-page coupon (was $43), amazon.com
Fern and Willow Queen Pillow 2-pack, $27.50 with coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Command Picture Hanging Strips, $3 (was $6), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face SPF 60 Sunscreen Lotion, $9 (was $11), amazon.com
Veva Air Purifier, $100 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Pure Gem Single Use Disposable Blue Face Masks (pack of 100), $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Pure Enrichment PureZone Medium-Large Room Air Purifier, $80 with on-page coupon (was $100), amazon.com
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with Melatonin & Essential Oils, $9 (was $34), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Katchy Automatic Indoor Insect and Flying Bugs Trap, $34 with on-page coupon (was $48), amazon.com
Advanced 16-4-8 Balanced NPK Lawn Food Quality Liquid Fertilizer, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Sun Joe TJ604E 16-inch 13.5-Amp Electric Garden Tiller/Cultivator, $130 (was $169), amazon.com
Outland Living Rectangle Plastic Planter Box 4-pack, $61 (was $110), amazon.com
Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Water Resistant Comfortable Kneeling Pad, $17 (was $33), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.