Amazon's secret outlet is jam-packed with deals this week: Our picks, up to 70% off

Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items.

Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Ready for some not-to-miss deals on Birkenstock, Cuisinart, NutriBullet and more? We were able to lift our jaws off the floor long enough to round up our favorite picks from Amazon’s outlet sale below:

Poligo 29-Piece BBQ Grill Accessories

Want to ramp up your outdoor cooking game? The Poligo grill set features 29 (not a typo) different tools to help you become a grill master. The set includes a BBQ spatula, BBQ fork, tongs, meat knife, basting brush, grill cleaning brush and much more. There are even corn holders and drinking straws in the mix! The whole thing neatly packs into a portable carrying case.

"My husband got this for Father’s Day. He absolutely loves it!" said a five-star fan. "It came quickly and he loves everything about it. The case is great! The salt and pepper shakers come in handy so he leaves mine alone."

$23 $33 at Amazon

Optimus F-0610 6 Inch Personal Table Fan

Whether you have high ceilings, your AC isn't up to snuff or you don't have air conditioning at all, this Optimus fan can help you power through hot days in comfort. The desktop fan offers up two levels of power to cool off while you're working or sleeping. Even better? It easily sits on your desk.

"This little fan runs five days a week and about eight hours a day. What a tough little fan," a happy customer said. "The Optimus is whisper quiet which is good since I use it in the office. The fan does not vibrate and pushes a great deal of volume for such a cute little fan."

$17 $33 at Amazon

Sun Joe SPX3500 Pressure Washer

The Sun Joe SPX3500 Pressure Washer is a powerful beast that can quickly tackle just about any household cleaning job. It features 2,300 PSI (pound per square inch) of raw power with a maximum water temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit, while this pressure washer is also armed with a 13-amp motor — which is surprisingly quiet, yet powerful. This washer also comes with five different spray nozzles for that just-right clean.

“Amazing pressure washer,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “It blasted through 30 to 40 years of grime and dirt on our sidewalk. It's surprisingly quiet, and only turns on when you pull the trigger... I'm very impressed, and will be using it to clean EVERYTHING."

$230 $245 at Amazon

Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush

Thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush for a glowing complexion. The brush offers up two speeds: one is made to help do a deep clean; the other offers gentle exfoliation. It can even take off your makeup at the end of the day. The whole thing is battery-powered and water resistant, so you can use it in the shower.

"I was skeptical about adding this brush into my routine as areas of my face are more sensitive than others, but I am beyond ecstatic I bought it!" said a five-star fan. "My skin looks revived! The under-eye bags have almost disappeared! There’s a natural glow and my skin is so soft! I’ve never had acne before, but black heads have been the norm in my life until now! My complexion is amazing!"

$15 $26 at Amazon

NutriBullet 13-Piece Blending Kit

NutriBullet has a reputation for quality blenders that can handle just about anything, and the NutriBullet 13-Piece Blending Kit is no exception. This powerful personal blender seamlessly works through nuts, seeds, ice, greens and more with the help of a 900-watt motor. The kit features the blender's base, two 32-ounce cups, two to-go lids, two lip rings, two lip rings with handles and a recipe book, so you can seamlessly blend a slew of different smoothies and take it on the road.

"I've been using my NutriBullet Pro -13-Piece for about three months now for my veggies, fruits and seeds," said a five-star fan. "It blends so fast and so smoothly just within one minute! And cleaning is very easy. This is my usual breakfast and so saves me a lot of time."

$73 $110 at Amazon

Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials EVA Sandal

Want a pair of shoes you can wear everywhere from brunch to the beach? Meet the Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials EVA Sandal. These sandals — currently 47% off! — are crafted from 100% rubber, making them easy to use in any conditions. Choose from white, black, multi-color and more shades.

One five-star fan called these comfy shoes "BirkenCrocs," noting that they have elements of both Birkenstocks and Crocs. "if you've ever wanted to try a pair of Birkenstocks, this is an inexpensive way to experience the brilliance that has kept this company in business for over two centuries," they wrote. "They are also super light weight, and don't seem to harbor foot odor."

$45 $85 at Amazon

JBL LIVE 300

These little buds pack a ton of power. They can shift from immersing you in sound to helping you focus with Ambient Aware, plus with over 20 hours of battery life, you can wear them practically all day long without missing a beat. Going to the gym? Make sure to pack these JBLs in your bag: They're sweat- and water-resistant, so they won't slip out mid-workout.

"WOW!!! I have bought every pair of the best earbuds or in-ear headphones that you can buy!" a shopper shared. "They are all garbage compared to these I did not know they made a earbuds that could sound this good and get this loud with this much bass and so much clarity."

$55 $150 at Amazon

OKP K3 Robot Vacuum

Who says you have to spend hundreds on a robovac, let alone one that doubles as a mop? This baby is on sale for just $120 (or 71% off the original price of $420) and it's a fan favorite among Amazon shoppers. The OKP K3 is strong enough for wood, tile and carpets, plus it has four cleaning modes for a totally customizable clean. It's ultra-thin, too, so it can slide under the couch and pick up all those crumbs you never even knew were there.

"Excellent cute vacuum!" one shopper shared. "Easy to set up and fun to use. Efficiently picked up the hair and dust! Way better than I thought! Glides over rugs as well. This little robot really saved me tons of time..."

$120 $420 at Amazon

Il Inin Women's Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Want a go-to sundress for $26? The Il Inin Women's Sleeveless Maxi Dress is here for you. This wear-everywhere frock features adjustable spaghetti straps and an asymmetrical front with a high slit to show off your legs. It even has pockets! Choose from a range of pretty patterns.

"I bought one for my daughter and one for myself," said a happy customer. "We both love it! It's a beautiful fabric, good quality and gorgeous."

$26 $30 at Amazon

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set

The right set of sheets can mean all the difference between waking up feeling refreshed and spending your night tossing and turning. Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Mellanni Queen Sheets are specially designed to be cooling, so you don't wake up all sweaty. And the fitted version has deep pockets for larger mattresses. Choose from twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes in a massive range of colors.

"Fantastic!" a happy customer said. "They are soft. It's like coming home after a long, yucky day at work, and all you want is to crawl your sorry self into bed for the night, and your sheets GIVE YOU A HUG all through the night. But they are breathable, so you aren't sweating like crazy. Ah-May-Zing! They also wash nicely, they come out soft — but not 'flannel soft' and they fold up neatly."

$35 $50 at Amazon

