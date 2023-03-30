Amazon's secret outlet is your destination for deals: Save up to 65%

It's time to snag some steals. (Photo: Amazon)

Outlets are known for delivering great savings. Problem is, to get those deals, you have to actually go to an outlet. At least you used to: Turns out, Amazon has its own secret overstock outlet online. It’s packed with thousands of incredible items — browse through this massive repository for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy and Fido. Ready for some not-to-be-missed markdowns on the popular Breville smart toaster, a Hoover vacuum and more? These are our picks:

Amazon Breville Mini Smart Toaster Oven $128 $180 Save $52 This mini oven uses smart algorithms to perfectly cook your food. Flip between eight functions, including Toast, Bagel, Bake, Broil, Pizza, Roast, Cookies and Reheat. It fits four slices of toast or a six-cup muffin tray at once. $128 at Amazon

"This is so easy to set — no guessing on where to turn the dial and no way to accidentally leave it on after making toast," said a five-star fan. "No more underdone or overcooked toast. Love the timer display and the fairly quiet signal when it’s done — I don’t need to wake everyone up when I make toast in the morning. My teenager reported it was the best piece of toast she has ever had!"

Amazon Hoover WindTunnel Upright Vacuum Cleaner $100 $140 Save $40 This powerful bagless vac offers five-level height adjustment for different floor and carpet types, along with specialized tools to get into corners, crevices and your stairs. WindTunnel suction technology grabs and holds dirt. $100 at Amazon

"This vacuum works really well. It's easy to use and easy to empty," said a happy customer. "I like seeing how much it removes from my carpet."

Amazon Coleman 4-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup $115 $185 Save $70 Camping season is coming! Be prepared with this handy tent. It sets up in 60 seconds and can fit a queen-sized air bed. A specialized WeatherTec system helps keep you dry, while five windows allow for great air flow. $115 at Amazon

Said this fan: "Perfect tent! Not some lightweight pop-up tent. This is a solid yet easy-to-set-up, pop-up tent. No cheap nylon walls with no top and a rain fly. No. This is a solid canvas-like tent that turns day into night."

Amazon Revlon One Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush $40 $70 Save $30 Get a smooth, salon-level blowout with this helpful tool that dries and styles your hair in one go. Flip between low, medium, high and cool settings and enjoy ceramic plus titanium tourmaline technology to protect against damage. $40 at Amazon

"This brush is amazing!" testified a happy customer. "I have curly/wavy hair that is past my shoulders, but very fine. If I don't blow-dry and straighten it right away, it gets very curly and frizzy and has always been a pain to blow-dry and flat-iron.... With this brush, I can let my hair air dry for a bit, and then use this, and I don't need to use the flat iron at all. My hair looks so full and bouncy that several people have asked me if I just got my hair done."

Crocs Crocs Womens Kadee Ii Flip Flop $20 $25 Save $5 These are crafted from comfortable ethylene vinyl acetate that's water-resistant, so you can wear them to the beach and pool with no problem. Plus, they feel light as air on your feet. $20 at Amazon

This long-time wearer weighed in: "Crocs Kadee Flip Flops have been my indoor/outdoor/walking shoes for years. When sized correctly, they mold to my foot and support it for maximum all-day comfort. I wear them so much, I bought them in three different colors."

Amazon Ninja AF101 Air Fryer $90 $130 Save $40 This bestselling four-quart air fryer can do it all — crisp, roast, reheat, dehydrate, fry and more — to help you churn out meals with ease. It also has a roomy interior, with a basket that can fit up to two pounds of fries at once. $90 at Amazon

"Although I still enjoy cooking on the stove, this has been perfect for those quick meals and snacks when I don't have a lot of time," shared an inventive home cook. "The first thing I made in it was wings (of course —LOL). I was able to fit five wings in it comfortably without them overlapping. And they came out amazing!! Had a really nice crunch and color to them. I've also made salmon, baked potatoes, breakfast quesadillas and other things that I can't think of.... I've warmed pizza, made chicken nuggets and mozzarella sticks, mashed potatoes, steak, veggies...I've used it for so much, either to cook or warm... And I've not been disappointed yet. Its super easy to clean."

Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $130 $200 Save $70 These headphones can deliver up to 40 hours of runtime before needing a recharge — and are ready to deliver three more hours after a five-minute charge. Soft ear cups and an adjustable fit allow for comfy all-day wear. $130 at Amazon

"Great headphones!" said a happy customer. "What I love most about these beats is the battery life! I work from home and listen to music eight hours and it still has plenty of battery life left! Literally lasts me three shifts and charging is super fast!"

Amazon Bedsure Firm Pillows Queen Size Set of 2 $37 $50 Save $13 Upgrade your pillows with this on-sale set. Choose from two options — medium-firm or soft — for the feel that's just right for you. Microfiber stuffing equals a supportive yet cloud-like feel. $37 at Amazon

"I’ve had this pillow for almost two weeks, and it’s the best pillow I’ve slept on," raved a (now) happy slumberer. "I’m a back and side sleeper, and this pillow is perfect — firm and fluffy. I love it. I don’t wake up with a sore neck or shoulder. I sleep like a baby. If you're looking for a nice, fluffy but firm pillow, this is it."

Cuisinart Cuisinart Countertop Air Purifier $67 $200 Save $133 Allergy season is coming up, and this is a mega-deal on a top-notch air purifier that'll keep your home free of dust and allergens. $67 at Amazon

"This really works well and is great value, not just price-wise but for good air quality," testified an easy breather. "Our electrician even looked it over and said it was the perfect size and style for what we needed with our HVAC system."

Amazon Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser $60 $100 Save $40 Get gunk out of hard-to-reach places in your mouth with this massively popular cordless water flosser. Enjoy four tips and three pressure settings to help you find that just-right level of clean. $60 at Amazon

"Recommended by my dentist, I assume after getting tired of telling me to floss," said this dentally challenged shopper. "This thing is the best and worth every penny. I have sensitive teeth and even worse gums. After a couple weeks of use there was an immediate difference to my gum health."





