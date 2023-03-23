Amazon's secret outlet is your destination for deals: Save up to 70%
Outlets are known for delivering great savings. Problem is, to get those deals, you have to actually go to an outlet. At least you used to: Turns out, Amazon has its own secret overstock outlet online. It’s packed with thousands of incredible items — browse through this massive repository for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy and Fido. Ready for some not-to-be-missed markdowns on popular Crocs sandals, a Ninja air fryer and more? These are our picks:
Coleman 4-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
"Perfect tent!" said a five-star reviewer. "Not some lightweight pop-up tent. This is a solid yet easy to setup, pop up tent. No cheap nylon walls with no top and a rain fly. No. This is a solid canvas-like tent that turns day into night."
Revlon One Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush
"This brush is amazing!" said a happy customer. "I have curly/wavy hair that is past my shoulders, but very fine. If I don't blow dry and straighten it right away, it gets very curly and frizzy and has always been a pain to blow dry and flat iron. I have never been very good at blowdrying with a round brush and have always relied on the flat iron to get my hair smooth after drying. With this brush, I can let my hair air dry for a bit, and then use this, and I don't need to use the flat iron at all. My hair looks so full and bouncy that several people have asked me if I just got my hair done."
Crocs Womens Kadee Ii Flip Flop
Shared a satisfied shopper: "Crocs Kadee flip flops have been my indoor/outdoor/walking shoes for years. When sized correctly, they mold to my foot and support it for maximum all-day comfort. I wear them so much, I bought them in three different colors."
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
"Although I still enjoy cooking on the stove, this has been perfect for those quick meals and snacks when I don't have a lot of time," shared a satisfied shopper. "The first thing I made in it was wings (of course lol). I was able to fit 5 wings in it comfortably without them overlapping. And they came out amazing!! Had a really nice crunch and color to them. I've also made salmon, baked potatoes, breakfast quesadillas and other things that I can't think of. Lol I've warmed pizza, made chicken nuggets and mozzarella sticks, mashed potatoes, steak, veggies...I've used it for so much either to cook or warm... And I've not been disappointed yet. Its super easy to clean."
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
"Great headphones!" said a happy customer. "What I love most about these beats is the battery life! I work from home and listen to music eight hours and it still has plenty of battery life left! Literally lasts me three shifts and charging is super fast!"
Bedsure Firm Pillows Queen Size Set of 2
"I’ve had this pillow for almost two weeks, and it’s the best pillow I’ve slept on," raved a satisfied shopper. "I’m a back and side sleeper, and this pillow is perfect — firm and fluffy. I love it. I don’t wake up with a sore neck or shoulder. I sleep like a baby. If you're looking for a nice, fluffy but firm pillow, this is it."
Cuisinart Countertop Air Purifier
"This really works well and is great value, not just price-wise but for good air quality," testified one easy breather. "Our electrician even looked it over and said it was the perfect size and style for what we needed with our HVAC system."
Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser
"Recommended by my dentist, I assume after getting tired of telling me to floss," said a dentally challenged shopper. "This thing is the best and worth every penny. I have sensitive teeth and even worse gums. After a couple weeks of use there was an immediate difference to my gum health."
InfinitiPro by Conair Hair Dryer with Diffuser
"This is by far the best hair dryer I've bought, and it's incredible for the price," this blown-away fan said. "I have extremely curly hair, and using it on a low setting with the diffuser is great for styling. 10/10."
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
“This is the third Keurig I’ve owned and, IMO, the best,” a satisfied shopper said. “I bought this one for the office. It sits on my desk (love the space-saving design) and I use it daily. I use it primarily for coffee, but have also used it for tea — it will even work for hot water with no K-cup inserted. For a hot, fast, great-tasting cup of tea or coffee anytime, this is a great choice.”
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Vacuums
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120$500Save $380 with coupon
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$90$139Save $49 with coupon
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$518$650Save $132
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum$250$300Save $50
Kitchen
Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360$156$163Save $7
Sharpal 191H Pocket Kitchen Chef Knife Scissors Sharpener$13$25Save $12
Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL$160
Oster Baldwyn High-Carbon Stainless Steel 14-piece Knife Block Set$30$40Save $10
Bedding & Home
Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert$29$42Save $13 with coupon
KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Anti-Fatigue Rug$16$36Save $20
Amazon Halo Rise Bedside Sleep Tracker$100$140Save $40
Auto
Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets$10
Pulidiki Upgraded Cleaning Gel for Car$6$13Save $7
Qifutan Cell Phone Holder$14$20Save $6 with coupon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$30$40Save $10