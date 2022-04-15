Amazon's secret outlet is jam-packed with deals: Check out this week's best buys

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon's outlet has a treasure trove of savings. (Photo: Amazon)

Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items.

Browse through the massive hush-hush outlet for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Ready for some not-to-miss deals? We were able to lift our jaws off the floor long enough to round up our favorite picks from Amazon’s outlet sale below:

Adidas Women's Pacer 3-Stripes Woven Shorts

Gear up for warm weather workouts with these on-sale shorts. (Photo: Amazon)

Now that warmer weather is here, you need new workout gear to see you through your outdoor exercise routines. Enter the Adidas Women's Pacer 3-Stripes Woven Shorts. These lightweight shorts feature the iconic Adidas stripes — and they're an impressive 70 percent off. Choose between a range of on-sale colors including a fun orange, classic black and bold red.

"The fabric is very light and breathable and they fit just right," said a happy customer. "I think these are my favorite shorts to work out in."

starting at $8 $25 at Amazon

Fotouzy Cutting Board Mats, Set of 8

Get all your cutting board needs covered — for just $15. (Photo: Amazon)

Having just one cutting board in your kitchen means needing to constantly sanitize your board while you prep different foods — and that's a total time suck. Well, you get eight different boards with this Fotouzy Cutting Board Mats set, making it easy to keep on chopping and dicing without having to do extra dishes. Each board is color-coded and has its own icons to make it easy to keep track of the right board for meats, fish, veggies and more. The no-slip mats are just one millimeter thick, so they won't take up much space in your kitchen.

Story continues

"I REALLY like these cutting board mats," said a five-star fan. "They're bright and so colorful and I love how there's an icon to help you distinguish how to use them. I have several large dense cutting boards, but when I'm making a meal with a lot of ingredients, I prefer to use these so I can spread out and set up multiple cutting stations. They're easy to clean and take up very little space in my pan cabinet."

$15 $30 at Amazon

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set

Treat yourself to a better night's sleep. (Photo: Amazon)

The right set of sheets can mean all the difference between waking up feeling refreshed and spending your night tossing and turning. These best-selling Mellanni Queen Sheets are specially designed to be cooling, so you don't wake up all sweaty. They also have a deep pocket fitted sheet to help cover even larger mattresses. Choose from twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes in a massive range of colors.

"They are fantastic!" a happy customer said. "They are soft. It's like coming home after a long, yucky day at work, and all you want is to crawl your sorry self into bed for the night, and your sheets GIVE YOU A HUG all through the night. But they are breathable, so you aren't sweating like crazy. Ah-May-Zing! They also wash nicely, they come out soft — but not 'flannel soft' and they fold up neatly."

$35 $50 at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Style and dry your hair in one go with this handy tool. (Photo: Amazon)

Thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this brilliant gadget, which allows you to dry and style your hair in one go. Choose between three heat and speed settings and use the oval-shaped brush with turfed bristles to get a smoother look. The end result? You'll have volume and 30 percent less frizz than if you dried your hair the traditional way.

"Oh. My. Goodness. I just received this brush/blow dryer yesterday and it has already changed my hair game drastically!" a five-star fan said. "I’m seriously so uncoordinated with a brush in one hand and dryer in the other that I’ve given up long ago and leave my hair sopping wet to let it dry to a kinky frizz. But 20 minutes this morning and it’s dry, straight, and polished. The barrel is large so it’s great because it gently grabs a lot of hair."

$28 $60 at Amazon

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser

Your mouth will thank you. (Photo: Amazon)

This cordless water flosser has three different intensity settings, which makes it perfect for hard-to-reach spots and all sorts of dental work. Plus, Waterpik is the first brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance, so you know you're in good hands.

"I bought this over a year ago and have been so happy with it!" a shopper shared. "Once you start getting in the habit of using it everyday, you will notice how important it is and how brushing is not enough! It leaves you feeling squeaky clean and fresh, much better breath, overall healthier mouth!"

$80 $100 at Amazon

GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer

Just think of all the dinner possibilities. (Photo: Amazon)

If you still haven't invested in an air fryer, now is the time to stop making excuses. This top-rated GoWise model makes all your favorite fried foods without the high-fat content, which means you can enjoy those wings, veggies and fries you love without ever feeling guilty. Plus, it leaves them crispy on the outside and oh-so-tender on the inside.

"This is my first air fryer and I love it! I already have an Instapot and I was worried I would not use this very much!" one shopper shared. "I was WRONG. I use my air fryer at least 3-4 times a week. Chicken, fish, steak... all fabulous. French fries, frozen chicken, corn dogs, chicken nuggets... so crunchy!"

$65 $120 at Amazon

TriggerPoint Grid Vibe Plus Four-Speed Vibrating Foam Roller

This top-rated foam roller has a built-in massager. (Photo: Amazon)

Foam rollers have built up a rep for working out stiff and sore muscles — and the TriggerPoint Grid Vibe Plus Four-Speed Vibrating Foam Roller takes things to the next level. This roller has a built-in massager to help really get out those stubborn kinks and aches. Just flip through four different massage frequencies until you find the one that's right for you. The whole thing is cordless and rechargeable for easy use.

"This product is amazing," a satisfied customer said. "The last two vibration settings on here shook the whole house. This is a good thing because, let's face it, if you are seeking to buy this, your fascia requires this level of intensity! I'm only sad I didn't get this sooner."

$63 $100 at Amazon

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G10 Hybrid

Kick back and let this vac do all the work. (Photo: Amazon)

Want cleaner floors without putting in extra effort? The Eufy by Anker, RoboVac G10 Hybrid lets you maintain spotless floors without needing to lift a finger. It mops and vacuums, and is controlled by your voice or app — your choice. This vac also features 2000Pa of suction to get your floors super clean. Right now, it's nearly half off!

"I am amazed at the suction for such a small vac but it really works," a happy customer said. "No problem going from hardwood floors to ceramic tile and even over a few oriental rugs with not destroying their fringes. Having two dogs, I run the vac daily and I am amazed at the hair it picks up! I don't know how I lived without it!! The mopping feature cleans up the daily stuff that I and the dogs create and I only deep clean once a month...instead of daily."

$160 $300 at Amazon

Panasonic Noise-Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Immersive Headphones

Tune out the world. (Photo: Amazon)

Get wrapped up in your go-to audio with the help of these Panasonic Noise-Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Immersive Headphones — they're over 50% off right now! The headphones are all about that bass, with an ultra-low bass response that amplifies at low frequencies to make you feel like you're at a concert. A noise-cancelling feature lets you tune out everything else as you enjoy an impressive 20 hours of playback before needing a charge. Choose between black and sand beige colors — they're both on sale!

"I love these. Never taking them off. It’s like having a boombox in your ears!" a happy customer said. "The bass is incredible."

$90 $180 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Home theater deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.