Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and its summer deals are amazing

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon.

There's one place on Amazon you can go to access a bounty of coupons. It's just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving.

Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)

How it works

On this special secret page, Amazon offers up various discounts on things like tools, pet supplies, electronics and fashion. You can "clip" (aka "click") the coupons of your choice, and the items are added to your cart for purchase — the discount is applied when you check out, now or later. Don't worry if you don't see the discount in your cart right away — it shows up at checkout.

You can also use the search bar on the coupons page to hunt down coupons for brands you like. Above the list of categories on the left side, click "your coupons" to view all of coupons you've clipped; this is a great tool for comparing discounts.

The "Sort By" drop-down menu can show various groupings: coupons offering the biggest savings; coupons based on expiration date; and the most popular "couponed" items.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Details, details

Coupons are only eligible for one item, which means if you buy three identical massagers, only one will receive the extra discount.

New coupon offers are constantly being added, so bookmark this hub and check it regularly for up-to-date savings.

Although you don't have to use your coupons immediately, there is an expiration date for each, so if you find something you want, best to get it sooner rather than later.

If you return an item bought with a coupon, the amount you saved might be subtracted from the return credit.

You can share a coupon on social media or via e-mail, so if you find a discount your friend will love, send it their way (it won’t take away your ability to use the same one).

Head on over to Amazon's "secret" coupon page and scope out a slew of savings. But first have a gander at these products we plucked from the latest listings. Happy shopping!

Save $19: Katchy Indoor Insect Trap

Don't get bit in your own home. (Photo: Amazon)

Gnats, flies, mosquitos are buzz are in full force this time of year. But if you draw the line at your doorway, a well-placed Katchy Indoor Insect Trap can help. Bugs are attracted to the gadget's UV light and pulled in by the fan, then they are caught by the glue trap. Right now you can get an extra 30% off this top-selling indoor insect catcher with 35,800 five-star fans by clicking the on-page coupon.

"The amount of bugs this product catches is INSANE," a happy shopper wrote. "Modern design so it's not an eyesore. Bugs do not get zapped so there’s no burn smell like other bug catchers. I would recommend everyone buy this."

$31 $50 at Amazon

Save 10%: Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up

Effortless chic on the beach. (Photo: Amazon)

This megapopular lightweight swimsuit coverup looks and feels cool at the beach and beyond. This pretty leopard print and several other styles and colors are just $18 with the on-page coupon (was $20) in sizes S to 3X-Large. Pair it with shorts or belt it over leggings for an all-day look!

Raves one of the 14,700 five-star fans: “This swim coverup is exactly what I was looking for for my next vacation. For us girls who are 50-plus and want a more sophisticated coverup ... this is for you...You won't be disappointed. I'm 5"4, 140 lbs and a medium fit perfectly. Great fabric too.”

$18 with coupon $20 at Amazon

Nearly 50% off: Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows, Set of 2

These plush pillows are on sale for $13 a pop. (Photo: Amazon)

Yahoo readers can't get enough of the No. 1 bestselling Beckham Hotel Collection pillows — and lucky for you, a pair just got even cheaper: only $26 (down from $50). That's nearly half off!

Each cooling gel pillow is encased in a 250-thread count cover and filled with cushy soft down alternative. Over 128,100 Amazon shoppers are in love! “So happy I ordered these pillows!” said one. “They are the perfect combo of soft and firm. I have been sleeping better and waking with less soreness in my neck. I was previously sleeping with a memory foam pillow that was just way too firm. This is so much better! Please note that these pillows come flat in a vacuum-sealed bag. They puff up nicely when you take them out. Also, no mold problem. They arrived crisp and clean.”

$26 $50 at Amazon

Save $10: Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips

Get a more confident smile. (Photo: Amazon)

There are plenty of whitening products on the market, but most use harsh chemicals to help get that white smile. Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips uses natural ingredients like coconut oil, dead sea salt, sage oil and lemon peel oil to gently remove stains from your teeth. There are also no artificial colors, preservatives or flavors. Enjoy 42 strips in one pack!

“These are AMAZING! They really do a great job of whitening (you see IMMEDIATE results) and they do not make your teeth sensitive AT ALL,” said a five-star fan. “Within a week, my teeth were significantly whiter!”

$40 with coupon $50 at Amazon

Save $3: Dual Electronics Outdoor Indoor Speakers

Crank up the savings! (Photo: Amazon)

Thousands of fans have turned to the Dual Electronics outdoor-indoor speakers for next-level audio. These speakers can be mounted or placed just about anywhere — your living room, garage, patio...any place you want extra sound. An all weather-resistant coating protect these speakers from the elements, so they can deliver quality sound where you need it most.

"I've had these speakers for eight years," said a happy customer. "They sit on an outdoor wall, exposed to the elements on a windy corner patio in NYC. They've survived two hurricanes, two tornadoes, snowmageddon, snowpocalypse, Bloomberg, de Blasio, and some pretty intense heat. I haven't taken them down or covered them in the winter, and they still sound great."

$47 $50 at Amazon

Save $8: ThermPro Digital Meat Thermometer

Barbecue safely with this mega-popular meat thermometer. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about the ThermPro Digital Meat Thermometer — and it's massively marked down right now! This digital meat thermometer that's lightning-fast and precise. It's compact — about the size of a portable wine opener — and its fold-away design means it can slip right into your apron. The ThermoPro meat thermometer has a high-precision sensor for ultra-fast readings — we're talking three seconds or less. It features a temperature range of -58 to 572 degrees F (about -50 to 300 degree C) and an easy-to-read 3.9-inch backlit LCD display.

One happy customer raved about the "longer temp needle so that getting 🔥 burned from fingers being too close to the grill is not likely." A fellow fan called the thermometer "awesome - easy to read, quick, easy to clean," adding, "this is a fantastic meat thermometer."

$16 $25 at Amazon

Save 30%: ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

Your car is about to get spotless. (Photo: Amazon)

Don't schlep your vacuum cleaner out to your garage to clean your car. The ThisWorx car vacuum can do the job for you — and it's super lightweight at under three pounds. This thing has a 110-watt motor a for getting in between seat cushions and that no man’s land down the sides. And a stiff brush lets you go crazy on stubborn messes. Over 14,100 Amazon shoppers gave it a perfect five-star rating. The hand vac includes three different attachments, including a brush nozzle for pet hair. And this is so satisfying: Since the trash container is clear you can watch all that debris going into the machine.

"Perfect for cleaning out our vehicles," said a happy customer. "We have a Dalmatian and she sheds really bad, but this thing is wonderful in getting all that out. The attachments are a bonus and extremely helpful when cleaning the hard to reach areas."

$36 $44 at Amazon

Save $6: Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

These headphones have an army of fans. (Photo: Amazon)

These wireless Anker Soundcore headphones are a great alternative to more expensive Beats headphones. They offer great audio and pair easily with your phone. Plus, they’re noise-cancelling, so you can tune out everyone and just focus on your music. The battery lasts an impressive 40 hours on a single charge.

"The sound, the weight, the build quality, and the style are all something to appreciate from this pair of headphones," said a happy customer. "If you are looking for an expensive-sounding pair of headphones for a small price, look no further."

$54 with coupon $60 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

