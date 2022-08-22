Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%!

Couponing just got way easier. (Photo: Amazon)

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon. There's one place at Amazon you can go to access a bounty of coupons. It's just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)

How it works

On this special secret page, Amazon offers up various discounts on things like tools, pet supplies, electronics and fashion. You can "clip" (aka "click") the coupons of your choice, and the items are added to your cart for purchase — the discount is applied when you check out, now or later. Don't worry if you don't see the discount in your cart right away — it shows up at checkout.

You can also use the search bar on the coupons page to hunt down coupons for brands you like. Above the list of categories on the left side, click "your coupons" to view all of coupons you've clipped; this is a great tool for comparing discounts.

The "Sort By" drop-down menu can show various groupings: coupons offering the biggest savings; coupons based on expiration date; and the most popular "couponed" items.

Details, details

Coupons are only eligible for one item, which means if you buy three identical massagers, only one will receive the extra discount.

New coupon offers are constantly being added, so bookmark this hub and check it regularly for up-to-date savings.

Although you don't have to use your coupons immediately, there is an expiration date for each, so if you find something you want, best to get it sooner rather than later.

If you return an item bought with a coupon, the amount you saved might be subtracted from the return credit.

You can share a coupon on social media or via e-mail, so if you find a discount that a friend will love, send it their way (it won’t take away your ability to use it).

Head on over to Amazon's "secret" coupon page and scope out a slew of savings. But first have a gander at these products we plucked from the latest listings. Happy shopping!

Best kitchen coupon

“I love this air fryer!" said a delighted shopper. "I use it to make hamburgers, chicken wings, sausages, bacon, to cook vegetables, and to reheat already cooked foods. I do a lot of grilling in the summer but I don't like cooking meat indoors because of the smoke and grease that gets everywhere. This air fryer does not smoke and grease does not escape. Everything I have made so far has come out very well cooked and delicious. It's also very fast.”

Best electronics coupon

Amazon Save 30%: Anker Portable Charger $15 $22 Save $7 $15 at Amazon This sleek portable charger is easy to carry and still delivers the high-powered charging that Anker is known for. It provides 2.25 charges for iPhone 12, 1.6 charges for Galaxy S20 and 1.2 charges for an iPad mini 5.

"This is absolutely plenty of charge for a full day of heavy phone use," said a five-star fan. "When I bought this, I was worried it wouldn't have as much charge as I wanted in case of an emergency. Definitely not worried about that now, and I'm super happy with this purchase."

Best fashion coupon

Amazon Aeuui Save 50%: Aeuui Workout Tops $15 $30 Save $15 $15 at Amazon This workout top — which comes in a massive range of colors — is an Amazon bestseller. Made of polyester and spandex, it's stretchy and incredibly soft. A racerback style and mesh stitching at the top offers max breathability.

"These shirts are so comfortable and flattering," said a happy customer. "I originally bought them just for the gym, but they're actually cute and fit nice so that I can wear them out — I mean, like, to the grocery store, farmer's market, etc."

Best home coupon

Amazon Save 46%: Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows $27 $50 Save $23 $27 at Amazon These pillows are made from 100% cotton and gel-filled fiber, making them incredibly soft to touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support. They're also allergen- and chemical-free and won't fade or stain over time.

"I ordered two king and two queen pillows [for] me, my wife and my teenage son," shared a five-star reviewer. "We all absolutely love these pillows; my neck pain is gone and I sleep much better now. These pillows maintain their shape 100% ( we have had them for six months). ... Comfort is important at this stage in our lives and these pillows provide it!"

Best smart-home coupon

Amazon Save $12: TP-Link WiFi Extender $23 $35 Save $12 $23 at Amazon This handy Wi-Fi extender covers up to 1,200 square feet and 20 devices, allowing you to upgrade your internet seamlessly. Just plug it in to an outlet, press a few buttons and you're good to go.

"To my delight, the setup could not have been easier! It took all of five minutes and we were up and running with our extended network," said a five-star reviewer.

Best car coupon

Amazon Save 30%: DBPOWER Portable Car Jump Starter $53 $75 Save $22 $53 at Amazon This handy device can jump your car up to 30 times on one charge with 800 amps of peak current and heavy-duty clamps and cables. It's also small enough to stash in your glovebox.

"Used this to jump-start a car that had been sitting up for months. Followed instructions that were included, and it started right up!!!" said a happy customer. "After jumping car, it still has 98% charge — WOW! Love this thing, now I know I have backup when electricity goes off or when on the go, can charge phone, laptop, whatever!!! Also has emergency flashing light, flashlight and compass. Will keep in vehicle for emergencies!"

Best personal-care coupon

Amazon Save $15: Renpho Digital Bathroom Wireless Smart Scale $20 $35 Save $15 $20 at Amazon This scale has a sleek profile and a backlit screen for those late-night weigh-ins. It's also ready to go right away: Just step on it for immediate results. It'll sync to iPhones, Android smartphones, Fitbit, Apple Health, Samsung Health and Google Fit via Bluetooth.

"What really surprised me about this scale was how easy it was to set up," a happy shopper said. "I’m used to having to go through various Bluetooth pairing processes, but once I put the batteries in and created a profile In the Renpho app, it found the scale automatically."

Best patio, lawn and garden coupon

Amazon Save $15: Katchy Indoor Insect Trap $30 $45 Save $15 $30 at Amazon Gnats, flies and mosquitos are buzzing in full force this time of year. But if you draw the line at your doorway, a well-placed Katchy Indoor Insect Trap can help. Bugs are attracted to the gadget's UV light and pulled in by the fan, then they are caught by the glue trap.

"We have two toddler girls who kept having these horrible red welts on their skin that we would find in the morning. Turns out that, like their mother, they are highly sensitive to mosquito bites. Out of desperation we bought this little guy and since then, not one bite, only the great satisfaction of seeing the machines overnight kills," a bug-free owner said. "We hate mosquitoes, and so we are very happy with this product. We now have three."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

