Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 75%

From earbuds to a bestselling charcuterie board, there's so much on sale! (Photo: Amazon)

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what's available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list in the left-hand column!)

How it works

On this special page, Amazon offers up various discounts on things like tools, pet supplies, electronics and fashion. You can "clip" (aka "click") the coupons of your choice, and the items are added to your cart for purchase — the discount is applied when you check out, now or later. Don't worry if you don't see the discount in your cart right away — it'll show up at checkout.

You can also use the search bar on the coupons page to hunt down coupons for brands you like. Above the list of categories on the left side, click "your coupons" to view the ones you've clipped; this is a great tool for comparing discounts.

The "Sort By" drop-down menu can show various groupings: coupons offering the biggest savings; based on expiration date; and the most popular "couponed" items.

Details, details

Coupons are only eligible for one item, which means if you buy three identical massagers, only one will receive the extra discount.

New coupon offers are constantly being added, so bookmark this hub and check it regularly for up-to-date savings.

Although you don't have to use your coupons immediately, there is an expiration date for each, so if you find something you want, best to get it sooner rather than later.

If you return an item bought with a coupon, the amount you saved might be subtracted from the return credit.

You can share a coupon on social media or via e-mail, so if you find a discount that a friend will love, send it their way (it won’t take away your ability to use it).

Head on over to Amazon's secret coupon page and scope out a slew of savings. But first have a gander at these products we plucked from the latest listings. Happy shopping!

Best kitchen coupon

Amazon ChefSofi Cheese Board Set $52 $72 Save $20 Made from gorgeous acacia wood, this 13-inch charcuterie board has plenty of room for all your meats and cheeses. It even features four hidden knives and coordinating ceramic bowls. $52 at Amazon

"This charcuterie board did not disappoint!" said a five-star fan. "It’s sturdy, super easy to clean and is just all around perfect for creating an aesthetic platter! I love that the white sections can easily be rearranged and that the hidden knives compartment can be left displayed or closed as needed. This piece would also make a wonderful gift for anyone that loves hosting or is a 'lifestyle' enthusiast. It absolutely elevates standard cheese and grapes to an elegant experience!"

Best car coupon

Amazon Fortem Car Trunk Organizer $38 $55 Save $17 This sizable device helps you organize your trunk. Enjoy six compartments and a non-slip bottom, to keep it from sliding around while you drive. It easily folds down to save space when it's not in use. $38 at Amazon

"This car trunk organizer is literally the best!" raved a satisfied shopper. "It's very sturdy and made well. It can hold a ton of things and doesn't slide around your trunk."

Best personal-care coupon

Amazon Bveiugn Scale $25 $30 Save $5 Keep tabs on your body composition with this handy smart scale. It gives you detailed charts that track 13 metrics, including your weight, BMI, body fat, body age and more. You can even save data for other family members. $25 at Amazon

"This is a great scale! It has so many features, yet is easy to use, even for those who don't want the extra features and just want a simple scale!" said a happy customer. "I basically fit both of those categories. I will definitely, eventually, download the compatible app, turn on Bluetooth and sync the scale to my smartphone, in order to take advantage of the many features that are offered (like learning my BMI, tracking my weight loss, etc) BUT, right now, I'm just using the scale to check my weight a couple times a week, as I am in the process of losing weight."

Best electronics coupon

Amazon CXK Wireless Earbuds $19 $86 Save $67 You don't need to spend a fortune for wireless earbuds. This set offers up to eight hours of listening on a single charge and up to 36 hours with the charging case, which shows you exactly how much juice you have left. $19 at Amazon

"I was really didn't expect much from this earphone. Wow, what a pleasant surprise! The pairing is so easy, it worked right off the batch without even reading the instructions," said a five-star fan. "The LED display for battery life is useful, I was able to use it over 6 hours and still got 70%!"

Best smart-home coupon

Amazon Amysen Smart Plug $12 $18 Save $6 These smart plugs allow you to turn lamps and appliances on and off with an app. You can use them with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant via the company’s own Cloud Intelligence app. $12 at Amazon

"My husband bought these to end the argument of who was getting back up to turn off the light in our room lol and we just keep getting more!" said a happy customer. "They can be put on a scheduled timer which is perfect for my aquarium lamps. They work from his phone even when he’s not at home so we can double check if we left the lights on. They’re overall very reliable."

Best fashion coupon

ANRABESS Anrabess Chunky Cable Knit Sweater $40 $68 Save $28 Stay warm and cozy in this popular sweater dress. It's oversized and slouchy for a comfortable-yet-trendy fit and has ribbing at the cuffs for a classic sweater dress look. Choose from a range of colors. $40 at Amazon

"I love this sweater!!!" said a five-star fan. "I chose white, as it goes with anything, and is it amazing! So comfortable and warm on these cold days/nights! Beautifully designed! You can wear it alone or dress it up with leggings, your favorite pair of worn jeans, your new boots; you'll be the talk of the night!! Love love love!!!"

Best home coupon

Amazon Mellanni Queen Sheet Set $30 $38 Save $8 Amazon's bestselling sheet set is available in 39 different colors and patterns. The four-piece set includes a flat and fitted sheet along with two pillowcases, all of them silky soft and wrinkle-resistant. $30 at Amazon

“I’ve had them for 18 months now, and they are holding up great. They maintained their shape. Seams are good. No pilling. I’m about to buy a new color and realized I should probably let people know they’re awesome,” said a happy shopper.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home and auto deals? Check these out:

Auto

Avapow Car Jump Starter $90 $160 Save $70 Amazon

Stalwart Electric Car Travel Blanket $22 $33 Save $11 Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $25 Save $15 Amazon

Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer $25 $29 Save $4 Amazon

Vacuums

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $15 $40 Save $25 Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $89 $260 Save $171 Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $160 $220 Save $60 Amazon

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $210 $700 Save $490 Amazon

Kitchen

Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 Amazon

Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill Combo $230 $350 Save $120 Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat $26 $43 Save $17 Amazon

Bedding and home

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows $37 $54 Save $17 Amazon

Hoperay Bed Neck Pillow $40 $63 Save $23 Amazon

LuxClub 6-piece Bamboo Sheets Set $34 $62 Save $28 Amazon

LuxClub 6-piece Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets $32 $62 Save $30 Amazon

Seasonal

Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $70 $100 Save $30 Amazon

ReLeaf Leaf Scoops $31 $44 Save $13 Amazon

JJ Jujin Mini Portable Charcoal Grill $73 $100 Save $27 Amazon