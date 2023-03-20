Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 80%

Get ready to save big on electronics, home appliances and more. (Photo: Amazon)

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a veritable smorgasbord of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what's available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list in the page's left-hand column!)

How it works

On this special page, Amazon offers up various discounts on things such as tools, pet supplies, electronics and fashion. You can "clip" (aka click) the coupons of your choice, and the items are added to your cart for purchase — the discount is applied when you check out, now or later. Don't worry if you don't see the discount in your cart right away — it'll show up at checkout.

You can also use the search bar on the coupons page to hunt down coupons for brands you like. Above the list of categories on the left side, click "your coupons" to view the ones you've clipped; this is a great tool for comparing discounts.

The "Sort By" drop-down menu can show various groupings: coupons offering the biggest savings; based on expiration date; and the most popular "couponed" items.

Details, details

Coupons are only eligible for one item, which means if you buy three identical massagers, only one will receive the extra discount.

New coupon offers are constantly being added, so bookmark this hub and check it regularly for up-to-date savings.

Although you don't have to use your coupons immediately, there is an expiration date for each, so if you find something you want, best to get it sooner rather than later.

If you return an item bought with a coupon, the amount you saved might be subtracted from the return credit.

You can share a coupon on social media or via e-mail, so if you find a discount that a friend will love, send it their way (it won’t take away your ability to use it).

So head on over to Amazon's secret coupon page and scope out a slew of savings. But first, have a gander at these products we plucked from the latest listings — just don't forget to click the on-page coupon. Happy shopping!

Best smart-home coupon

Amazon Roborock S5 Max $380 $550 Save $170 This smart vac uses a navigation system to map your home and avoid tumbling down stairs. It seamlessly transitions from hard floors to carpet and can be controlled and scheduled via an app. It even syncs to Alexa! $380 at Amazon

"This robot has all the epic features of the S4 but dominates carpets (carefully pulling dog hair out of the carpets with zero damage to the carpet) and moves with ease over thresholds," said a happy customer. "This really is the perfect robot vacuum."

Best electronics coupon

Amazon Groview Mini Projector $50 $140 Save $90 Outdoor movie nights are ahead! Enjoy up to 7500 lux brightness on an up to 100-inch screen. You can watch your favorite shows and movies in 1080 pixel full HD. Connect wirelessly to your phone, or pop in a TV stick. $50 at Amazon

"I love this product. I’ve basically replaced my TV with it," said a five-star fan. "Takes up so much less WiFi than my TV and the quality is good."

Best fashion coupon

Amazon Shakumy Women's Sandals $1 $3 Save $2 with coupon Yup, these sandals are under $1.50! The wedge platforms have a cushy sole to support you during your day, along with an adjustable strap at the ankle. A cute bow over the toe adds a little fun flair. $1 at Amazon

Best personal-care coupon

Amazon Skin & Co Roma Truffle Therapy Body Oil $25 $35 Save $11 with coupon Treat your skin to next-level hydration with this truffle oil imported from Italy. It's non-greasy, non-staining and absorbs quickly into your skin to deliver results without messing up your clothes. $25 at Amazon

Shared a five-star reviewer: "Smells like something a spa would offer... love the feel on my skin and the smell is that of summer and the beach! Love!"

Best car coupon

Amazon Car Battery Charger Jump Starter $75 $120 Save $45 with coupon A portable car jump is a valuable tool to have for the just-in-case. This handy device starts cars and even pickups. The battery can jump start a car up to 20 times on a single charge. Emergency LED light included. $75 at Amazon

"Great product! This unit has a lot of extras like a built-in flashlight and emergency light, a compressor for flat tires and a USB port to charge a phone! I love it," said a happy customer. "Very good quality build, too."

Best kitchen coupon

Amazon Cuisinart Roll-Away Gas Grill $238 $265 Save $28 with coupon Grilling season is coming up fast. This Cuisinart model has wheels and folds flat, so you can take it on the road. Enjoy a 15,000 BTU burner and 240-square-inch surface to whip up several burgers at once. $238 at Amazon

"Great little grill," said a five-star fan. "We don't have much room to store a grill in the off-season, but this grill is perfect for storing. Most importantly, great for grilling steaks, burgers, hot dogs, etc."

Best home coupon

Amazon King Linens 100% French Linen Pillow Shams $33 $37 Save $4 with coupon These gorgeous pillow shams lend a crisp yet inviting feel to your bedding. They're made with linen for a cooling feel in summer and coziness in winter. Choose from a slew of pretty colors — they're all on sale! $33 at Amazon

"I ordered this to hopefully match the West Elm duvet cover that I purchased in the natural flax color. It matches perfectly! I got so lucky!" said a delighted customer. "The price is so much better for this set of shams compared to the West Elm brand."

