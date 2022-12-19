Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

A mega popular mattress protector, charcuterie board and more — they're all on sale! (Photo: Amazon)

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what's available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list in the left-hand column!)

How it works

On this special page, Amazon offers up various discounts on things like tools, pet supplies, electronics and fashion. You can "clip" (aka "click") the coupons of your choice, and the items are added to your cart for purchase — the discount is applied when you check out, now or later. Don't worry if you don't see the discount in your cart right away — it'll show up at checkout.

You can also use the search bar on the coupons page to hunt down coupons for brands you like. Above the list of categories on the left side, click "your coupons" to view the ones you've clipped; this is a great tool for comparing discounts.

The "Sort By" drop-down menu can show various groupings: coupons offering the biggest savings; based on expiration date; and the most popular "couponed" items.

Details, details

Coupons are only eligible for one item, which means if you buy three identical massagers, only one will receive the extra discount.

New coupon offers are constantly being added, so bookmark this hub and check it regularly for up-to-date savings.

Although you don't have to use your coupons immediately, there is an expiration date for each, so if you find something you want, best to get it sooner rather than later.

If you return an item bought with a coupon, the amount you saved might be subtracted from the return credit.

You can share a coupon on social media or via e-mail, so if you find a discount that a friend will love, send it their way (it won’t take away your ability to use it).

Head on over to Amazon's secret coupon page and scope out a slew of savings. But first have a gander at these products we plucked from the latest listings — just don't forget to click the on-page coupon. Happy shopping!

Best home coupon

Amazon SafeRest Mattress Protector $16 $34 Save $18 This massively popular mattress protector blocks out urine, moisture and more without that plastic-y feel underneath your sheets. It even has soft padding for an extra cushy feel. $16 at Amazon

"My wife went into labor a year and a half ago, and that labor went very quickly....so quickly that she ended up giving birth on our bed in the presence of EMTs," a satisfied shopper said. "The next day, once things had calmed down, I went home to clean up before they came home. For those who have witnessed or gone through childbirth, you know what a mess I arrived to.... Let's just say I was fully expecting to be purchasing a new mattress. To my amazement, once I'd bagged our sheets and this mattress pad, our mattress was perfectly fine. I bought another one immediately and will continue to use this brand as long as it exists."

Best car coupon

Amazon Fortem Tire Inflator $27 $30 Save $3 This air compressor can help you avoid an auto emergency. Just select your PSI, plug it into your car's power outlet and let it go to work. It also easily inflates balls, bike tires and more! $27 at Amazon

"I've been stopped in the middle of Colorado mountains with no gas station in sight with a flat tire. I've had to refill my spare. I've had to help others on the side of the road in the desert too, even on bikes — there has been no end to the situations," raved a five-star fan. "As long as your car has power and your tire will still hold air for a few more miles until you can replace or patch it, this little baby will get you there."

Best fashion coupon

Amazon Thermajane Long Johns Thermal Underwear $29 $40 Save $11 Get cozy with this super-soft thermal underwear set. It's lined with fleece for extra softness and warmth, and moisture-wicking to keep you from overheating. Choose from a range of neutral and bold shades. $29 at Amazon

"I bought these to use as PJs and I have since purchased multiple colors," said a five-star fan. "I am never hot or cold, in bed or lounging around house. These are fitted, so I will use them as a base layer for outdoors when weather is colder. Slick on outside (pet hair doesn’t stick) and fleece inside. Very lightweight. Highly recommend!"

Best smart-home coupon

Amazon Anker Nebula Capsule $270 $300 Save $30 This small but mighty device can project up to eight feet onto a flat surface with 100 ANSI Lumens of brightness and is just the right picture clarity for watching movies indoors or outdoors. $270 at Amazon

"This thing is tiny. It’s the size of a soda can. So I was skeptical that the images would be very good. Boy was I wrong!” wrote a five-star reviewer. “The sun hadn’t even went down yet and we were playing it out on our terrace and the image was still bright and vibrant. The ability to download apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Plex is huge!”

Best kitchen coupon

Amazon ChefSofi Cheese Board Set $59 $72 Save $13 Made from gorgeous acacia wood, this 13-inch charcuterie board has plenty of room for all your meats and cheeses. It even features four hidden knives and coordinating ceramic bowls. $59 at Amazon

"This charcuterie board did not disappoint!" said a five-star fan. "It’s sturdy, super easy to clean and is just all-around perfect for creating an aesthetic platter! I love that the white sections can easily be rearranged and that the hidden knives compartment can be left displayed or closed as needed. This piece would also make a wonderful gift for anyone that loves hosting or is a 'lifestyle' enthusiast. It absolutely elevates standard cheese and grapes to an elegant experience!"

Best personal-care coupon

Amazon Bveiugn Scale $23 $30 Save $7 Keep tabs on your body composition with this handy smart scale. It gives you detailed charts that track 13 metrics, including your weight, BMI, body fat, body age and more. You can even save data for other family members. $23 at Amazon

"This is a great scale! It has so many features, yet is easy to use, even for those who don't want the extra features and just want a simple scale!" said a happy customer. "I basically fit both of those categories. I will definitely, eventually, download the compatible app, turn on Bluetooth and sync the scale to my smartphone, in order to take advantage of the many features that are offered (like learning my BMI, tracking my weight loss, etc.) BUT, right now, I'm just using the scale to check my weight a couple times a week, as I am in the process of losing weight."

Best electronics coupon

Amazon CXK Wireless Earbuds $20 $86 Save $66 You don't need to spend a fortune for wireless earbuds. This set offers up to eight hours of listening on a single charge and up to 36 hours with the charging case, which shows you exactly how much juice you have left. $20 at Amazon

"I was really didn't expect much from this earphone. Wow, what a pleasant surprise! The pairing is so easy, it worked right off the batch without even reading the instructions," said a five-star fan. "The LED display for battery life is useful, I was able to use it over 6 hours and still got 70%!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

We’ve got your holiday shopping list covered. Find expert picks on the best tech gifts on Engadget, the best gift ideas for car lovers at Autoblog, gifts for the young (and young at heart) at In the Know, and picks for just about everyone else on your list (moms, dads, teens, nurses, you name it!) in Yahoo’s holiday gift ideas section. And on AOL, you'll find gift ideas for the whole family — from your adult children to grandkids.