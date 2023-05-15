Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 40%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a veritable smorgasbord of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what's available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime.
How it works
On this special page, Amazon offers up various discounts on things such as tools, pet supplies, electronics and fashion. (Get a load of the categories list in the page's left-hand column!) You can "clip" (aka click) the coupons of your choice, and the items are added to your cart for purchase — the discount is applied when you check out, now or later. Don't worry if you don't see the discount in your cart right away — it'll show up at checkout.
You can also use the search bar on the coupons page to hunt down coupons for brands you like. Above the list of categories on the left side, click "your coupons" to view the ones you've clipped; this is a great tool for comparing discounts.
The "Sort By" drop-down menu can show various groupings: coupons offering the biggest savings; based on expiration date; and the most popular "couponed" items.
Details, details
Coupons are only eligible for one item, which means if you buy three identical massagers, only one will receive the extra discount.
New coupon offers are constantly being added, so bookmark this hub and check it regularly for up-to-date savings.
Although you don't have to use your coupons immediately, there is an expiration date for each, so if you find something you want, best to get it sooner rather than later.
If you return an item bought with a coupon, the amount you saved might be subtracted from the return credit.
You can share a coupon on social media or via e-mail, so if you find a discount that a friend will love, send it their way (it won’t take away your ability to use it).
So head on over to Amazon's secret coupon page and scope out a slew of savings. But first, have a gander at these products we plucked from the latest listings — just don't forget to click the on-page coupon. Happy shopping!
Best kitchen coupon
Cuisinart CCG-290 Kettle Charcoal Grill
"Good size for setting on the patio," wrote one happy griller. "Does a great job of charbroiling meats. It's very well made and assembly was a snap. I'm just switching back to charcoal from LP gas. I missed that unique one-of-a-kind charcoal flavor."
Best fashion coupon
Travelon Anti-Theft Crossbody Bag
One frequent flyer wrote: "I love this purse for traveling. When I first purchased it, I was preparing for a trip to countries that are know for pickpockets. Before traveling, we were warned to take extra care to not fall prey to the many ways you can lose your money, credit cards and, even worse, your passport! This purse with the zipper locks kept everything secure and I returned without losing anything!"
Best car coupon
Speed Trend Leather Car Seat Covers, Full Set
Shared one happy customer, "These seat covers are great. Fit like a glove and were installed in minutes."
Best personal-care coupon
SeoulCeuticals Day Glow Serum
As this glowing review(er) said: "This serum has my skin looking absolutely amazing. I have noticed a difference in the fine lines on my face as well as my pores. I have had multiple people ask me what I’m doing differently or had done because they have also noticed a difference in my skin. My aesthetician even asked what I’d been using because she could tell my skin had improved."
Best electronics coupon
Lavince Bluetooth Sleep Headphones
This shopper gave us an earful: "I love this headband! It is so comfortable to wear for workouts and to sleep in. The sound quality is great and the speakers are cushioned, so they don't hurt to lay on. The adjustable band makes it easy to find a good fit, and it stays in place well, even when I wear it to bed. It's made of a light, breathable fabric, so it doesn't get hot at night or during workouts.... It holds charge for a really long time and, best of all, it doesn't disturb my husband."
Best smart-home coupon
Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
One grateful pet owner wrote: "We have two big dogs and five cats. The fur in our house is out of control and it's a daily battle to keep up with that and the grass that the dogs bring in...Let me tell you that we love this thing. It maps out the house with ease. I'm able to select zones, rooms or the whole house to vacuum. It works with purpose and actually cleans like it's supposed to. After the job is complete, it always finds its way back to the dock and empties its bin. We have lots of furniture and obstacles, but it has yet to get stuck. This thing is full of features and has been a life- and time-saver."
Best home coupon
Vieshful Clear Clothes Storage Bags, 3-Pack
"I’ve only had these a few days, but so far they’re awesome!" said one five-star fan. "They hold much more than you’d think and they fit perfectly in my linen closet. I love the handles, makes getting them down from the shelves super easy. The bags are really clear so you can easily tell what’s in each bag."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.