Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to $220

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a veritable smorgasbord of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what's available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list in the page's left-hand column!)

How it works

On this special page, Amazon offers up various discounts on things such as tools, pet supplies, electronics and fashion. You can "clip" (aka click) the coupons of your choice, and the items are added to your cart for purchase — the discount is applied when you check out, now or later. Don't worry if you don't see the discount in your cart right away — it'll show up at checkout.

You can also use the search bar on the coupons page to hunt down coupons for brands you like. Above the list of categories on the left side, click "your coupons" to view the ones you've clipped; this is a great tool for comparing discounts.

The "Sort By" drop-down menu can show various groupings: coupons offering the biggest savings; based on expiration date; and the most popular "couponed" items.

Details, details

Coupons are only eligible for one item, which means if you buy three identical massagers, only one will receive the extra discount.

New coupon offers are constantly being added, so bookmark this hub and check it regularly for up-to-date savings.

Although you don't have to use your coupons immediately, there is an expiration date for each, so if you find something you want, best to get it sooner rather than later.

If you return an item bought with a coupon, the amount you saved might be subtracted from the return credit.

You can share a coupon on social media or via e-mail, so if you find a discount that a friend will love, send it their way (it won’t take away your ability to use it).

So head on over to Amazon's secret coupon page and scope out a slew of savings. But first, have a gander at these products we plucked from the latest listings — just don't forget to click the on-page coupon. Happy shopping!

Best car coupon

Roe Roe Car Cup Holder Tray $24 $60 Save $36 with coupon This is nothing short of genius: The tray uses your car's cupholder to create an extra cupholder, along with a 360-degree swivel tray that can hold food, your phone and pretty much anything else. Save $36 with coupon $24 at Amazon

Best smart-home coupon

roborock Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop $440 $650 Save $210 with coupon This powerful robot vacuums and mops with an impressive 2,500 Pa of power. The mopping feature scrubs up to 3,000 times a minute for a deep clean, while rubber brushes prevent tangles. Control all the action from your phone. Save $210 with coupon $440 at Amazon

"Huge time-saver," said a happy customer. "If you want a great robo floor cleaner that will keep your floors in great shape between deep cleaning, this is a winner. I live in Florida and the dogs track in enough sand to build a sandcastle on a weekly basis, I run this every couple days and can walk around barefoot on the tile and hardwood without the grit."

Best kitchen coupon

Amazon Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE $80 $100 Save $20 with coupon Whip up meals fast with this generous five-quart capacity air fryer. It heats up to 450 degrees and has nine customizable functions. Once it's time to clean up, pop the basket in the dishwasher. Save $20 with coupon $80 at Amazon

"This air fryer was a game changer, from both a cooking and healthy eating perspective," said a happy customer. "From cutting down on fat to making cooking easier, this air fryer does it all. Easy to use with the preprogrammed buttons. Whether going from freezer to table, perfectly cooking vegetables, side dishes or main courses, easy to use and understand. And cleanup is a breeze as opposed to washing multiple pots and pans. I’ve cooked everything in this from frozen fish filets to sweet potato fries without the hot oil and grease. Takes up less room on the counter than my multiuse toaster oven, my previous favorite cooking appliance."

Best personal-care coupon

Amazon Oribox Massage Gun Deep Tissue $45 $65 Save $20 with coupon Work out tired, sore muscles with the help of this massage gun. It features 10 massage heads and 30 speeds of up to 3,200 RPM, so you can get relief fast. Save $20 with coupon $45 at Amazon

Said a five-star fan: "This product is very well made and delivers a great massage at any speed you choose."

Best electronics coupon

Amazon Otium Wireless Headphones $18 $55 Save $37 with coupon These wireless sport headphones fit snugly in your ears, with an adjustable strap to help keep them in place during workouts. Enjoy up to 15 hours of run time, along with water resistance, so you can sweat away. Save $37 with coupon $18 at Amazon

Shared a happy customer: "I’m picky with my headphones — I want them to wrap around my ear and be connected. I found these and bought them back in August. I use them daily and they worked perfectly. The sound was amazing, and I never had an issue with charging them."

Best fashion coupon

Amazon Shakumy Women's Sandals $1 $3 Save $2 with coupon Yup, these sandals are only $1! The platforms have a cushy sole to support you during your day, along with an adjustable strap at the ankle. A cute bow over the toe adds a little fun flair. Save $2 with coupon $1 at Amazon

Best home coupon

Amazon King Linens 100% French Linen Pillow Shams $34 $37 Save $3 with coupon These gorgeous pillow shams lend a crisp yet inviting feel to your bedding. They're made with linen for a cooling feel in summer and coziness in winter. Choose from a slew of pretty colors — they're all on sale! Save $3 with coupon $34 at Amazon

"I ordered this to hopefully match the West Elm duvet cover that I purchased in the natural flax color. It matches perfectly! I got so lucky!" said a delighted customer. "The price is so much better for this set of shams compared to the West Elm brand."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

